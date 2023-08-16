NFL

Dolphins’ Christian Wilkins is sitting out of team drills in hopes of getting a contract extension signed

Zach Wolpin
Back in the 2019 NFL Draft, the Miami Dolphins selected DT Christian Wilkins with the 13th pick. He signed a four-year, $15 million rookie contract. The Dolphins picked up his fifth-year option worth $10.7 million for the 2023 season. Ahead of the regular season, Wilkins wants to get a long-term deal done. 

For the past few days, Wilkins has not been active in team drills due to ongoing contract negotiations. It’s clear that both sides want to get a deal done and put this behind them. Wilkins has been present at practice, but sitting out has made it well-known that he wants to get a long-term deal signed.

When will Christian Wilkins return to the practice field for the Maimi Dolphins?


According to head coach Mike McDaniel, he’s been in “constant” contact with Wilkins about the ongoing contract negotiations. McDaniel didn’t seem too worried when addressing the media about the Wilkins contract extension. He called the 27-year-old an important player in their locker room.

Wilkins has made it more than clear to the Dolphins that he thinks he’s deserving of a long-term deal. McDaniel said the team is currently in contract negotiations with Wilkins and is not sure when he will return to practice. A deal should be signed within the next few days with the way McDaniel was speaking on the matter. Dolphins fans should not be worried at all.


Negotiating a long-term deal with Wilkins is not going to be easy. A number of other DTs were paid handsomely by their respective teams. Dexter Lawrence signed a four-year, $90 million extension and Quinnen Willaims signed a four-year, $96 million extension. Both of those players earned All-Pro selections in 2022, something Wilkins has not done yet in his career. He may not earn $90 million in a deal, but Wilkins will look to earn what he thinks he deserves.

Zach Wolpin

Zach Wolpin is an NBA and NFL expert who's been betting on the league for over three years now. Wolpin has been a fan of the NFL and NBA and has been watching for a decade and a half. He covers the latest news and stories surrounding the league daily. His passion in life is watching sports and being able to share that through his sports writing. He has written about the NBA and other sports leagues through various media outlets over the years. like https://sircharlesincharge.com/, https://gmenhq.com/, and https://www.tapinto.net/towns/south-plainfield/. Before he became a Sports Editor, Wolpin attended Montclair State University where he graduated in 2021. He studied Sports Media and Writing while in school.
