Back in the 2019 NFL Draft, the Miami Dolphins selected DT Christian Wilkins with the 13th pick. He signed a four-year, $15 million rookie contract. The Dolphins picked up his fifth-year option worth $10.7 million for the 2023 season. Ahead of the regular season, Wilkins wants to get a long-term deal done.

For the past few days, Wilkins has not been active in team drills due to ongoing contract negotiations. It’s clear that both sides want to get a deal done and put this behind them. Wilkins has been present at practice, but sitting out has made it well-known that he wants to get a long-term deal signed.

When will Christian Wilkins return to the practice field for the Maimi Dolphins?

#Dolphins HC Mike McDaniel said that DT Christian Wilkins hasn’t been taking part in team drills due to ongoing negotiations for a long-term contract. Sounds like both sides would like for something to get done. pic.twitter.com/tJsKXUVRwz — Ari Meirov (@MySportsUpdate) August 16, 2023



According to head coach Mike McDaniel, he’s been in “constant” contact with Wilkins about the ongoing contract negotiations. McDaniel didn’t seem too worried when addressing the media about the Wilkins contract extension. He called the 27-year-old an important player in their locker room.

Wilkins has made it more than clear to the Dolphins that he thinks he’s deserving of a long-term deal. McDaniel said the team is currently in contract negotiations with Wilkins and is not sure when he will return to practice. A deal should be signed within the next few days with the way McDaniel was speaking on the matter. Dolphins fans should not be worried at all.

Update: #Dolphins star DT Christian Wilkins is “Holding In” amid contract negotiations, via @DolphinsTalk https://t.co/tShWb7XFMB With a fifth-year option currently set to pay him $10.753 million, Wilkins has chosen to limit his participation in recent practice sessions,… pic.twitter.com/zNYYjTBGrM — Dov Kleiman (@NFL_DovKleiman) August 16, 2023



Negotiating a long-term deal with Wilkins is not going to be easy. A number of other DTs were paid handsomely by their respective teams. Dexter Lawrence signed a four-year, $90 million extension and Quinnen Willaims signed a four-year, $96 million extension. Both of those players earned All-Pro selections in 2022, something Wilkins has not done yet in his career. He may not earn $90 million in a deal, but Wilkins will look to earn what he thinks he deserves.