NFL

Do The Washington Commanders Have The Best Off-Season Situation In The NFL?

Author image
Anthony R. Cardenas
Twitter Linkedin
Sports Editor
3 min read
AP Commanders Peters Football 3 ezgif.com resize
AP Commanders Peters Football 3 ezgif.com resize

It has been some time since the Washington Commanders were relevant contenders in the NFL. They have won 9 games in a season just once in the last 11 years, and have enjoyed just three double-digit win totals since 1992. They had their worst record in five years in 2023, finishing 4-13 and in second-to-last place in the overall standings.

The Commanders Have, By Far, The Most Money…

But in looking at their draft capital and financial situation for the current off-season, there may be no team in the league that is better set up for future success than the Commanders.

Washington will have, by far, the most money to spend on free agents and roster building this spring. Before the rise of the salary cap, the team had more than $83 million in cap space for 2024, nearly $10 million more than the New England Patriots, who have the second most. With the league-wide increase, that cap space is expected to be closer to $90-$95 million. They have just 44 players under contract, the fewest in the NFL, and only have four players set to earn north of $10 million for the upcoming season.

It isn’t just the financial flexibility that puts Washington in a prime spot, though.

…And Some Of The Best Draft Picks, Too.

The Commanders will have some serious firepower during the 2024 NFL Draft. Not only do they own a valuable 2nd overall pick, but they have two second-rounders and two thirds as well, and then one more pick in each subsequent round. According to the measurements done on draft power rankings by Tankathon, they have the second-most draft value this year, behind only the Arizona Cardinals.

The team will be under brand-new management this off-season, as they have made sweeping changes across the board. Not only did they bring in a new head coach in Dan Quinn, but a new general manager as well. Adam Peters spent the last 7 years working under John Lynch and helped build the San Francisco 49ers in to what they are today, and the team hopes that he can make the right decisions with all of the assets at his disposal. Perhaps as the cherry on top, the team has hired Kliff Kingsbury to be their offensive coordinator.

Free agency will officially begin on March 13th, and the first round of the NFL Draft will be held on April 25th.

Author image
Twitter Linkedin

Anthony R. Cardenas

Anthony is from Lake Tahoe, California and still resides in the area. He has been writing feature articles for 7+ years, specializing in NFL and NBA content. He has written for FanSided, both as a site expert and editor at A Royal Pain and contributor at PhinPhanatic. Growing up in and around Nevada, Anthony has extensive knowledge of sports gambling. He is a die hard fan of the Miami Dolphins and Sacramento Kings.
View All Posts By Anthony R. Cardenas
Author Image

Anthony R. Cardenas

Twitter Linkedin
Anthony is from Lake Tahoe, California and still resides in the area. He has been writing feature articles for 7+ years, specializing in NFL and NBA content. He has written for FanSided, both as a site expert and editor at A Royal Pain and contributor at PhinPhanatic. Growing up in and around Nevada, Anthony has extensive knowledge of sports gambling. He is a die hard fan of the Miami Dolphins and Sacramento Kings.
View All Posts By Anthony R. Cardenas

Popular From NFL

Latest news

View all
AP Commanders Peters Football 3 ezgif.com resize
NFL

LATEST Do The Washington Commanders Have The Best Off-Season Situation In The NFL?

Author image Anthony R. Cardenas  •  Feb 23 2024
rsz 2024 01 18t043537z 758955097 mt1usatoday22317787 rtrmadp 3 nfl atlanta falcons at chicago bears
NFL
NFL: 3 Questions That The Chicago Bears Must Answer During 2024 Off-Season
Author image Anthony R. Cardenas  •  Feb 23 2024

The Chicago Bears had mild expectations going into last NFL season. It would be the third year in the league for quarterback Justin Fields, who was provided with some legit…

Matt Araiza pic
NFL
Kansas City has signed free-agent punter Matt Araiza to a minimum deal
Author image Zach Wolpin  •  Feb 23 2024

After a win in Super Bowl 58, the Chiefs are wasting no time trying to improve their roster for 2024. Kansas City has several free agents this offseason and not…

Justin Herbert Chargers pic
NFL
Chargers’ OC Greg Roman wants to have a run game that can compliment QB Justin Herbert
Author image Zach Wolpin  •  Feb 23 2024
rsz 1424983990
NFL
NFL: 5 Highest Paid Players On Baltimore Ravens Roster For 2024 Off-Season
Author image Anthony R. Cardenas  •  Feb 23 2024
rsz usatsi 21390391
NFL
NFL: 3 Questions The New Orleans Saints Must Answer During The 2024 Off-Season
Author image Anthony R. Cardenas  •  Feb 23 2024
Bijan Robinson Falcons pic
NFL
Atlanta’s Bijan Robinson thinks he can have 2,000 rushing yards in 2024
Author image Zach Wolpin  •  Feb 22 2024
Arrow to top