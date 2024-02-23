It has been some time since the Washington Commanders were relevant contenders in the NFL. They have won 9 games in a season just once in the last 11 years, and have enjoyed just three double-digit win totals since 1992. They had their worst record in five years in 2023, finishing 4-13 and in second-to-last place in the overall standings.

The Commanders Have, By Far, The Most Money…

This Washington Commanders will have $91.3M in salary cap this offseason… MASSIVE #HTTC https://t.co/qEFUHofM5m — Mason Kinnahan (@Mason_Kinnahan) February 23, 2024

But in looking at their draft capital and financial situation for the current off-season, there may be no team in the league that is better set up for future success than the Commanders.

Washington will have, by far, the most money to spend on free agents and roster building this spring. Before the rise of the salary cap, the team had more than $83 million in cap space for 2024, nearly $10 million more than the New England Patriots, who have the second most. With the league-wide increase, that cap space is expected to be closer to $90-$95 million. They have just 44 players under contract, the fewest in the NFL, and only have four players set to earn north of $10 million for the upcoming season.

It isn’t just the financial flexibility that puts Washington in a prime spot, though.

…And Some Of The Best Draft Picks, Too.

The Washington Commanders reportedly doing some extensive homework on Jayden Daniels. The Commanders have the 2nd overall pick. pic.twitter.com/k6BOM1hXml — NFL Rumors (@nflrums) February 22, 2024

The Commanders will have some serious firepower during the 2024 NFL Draft. Not only do they own a valuable 2nd overall pick, but they have two second-rounders and two thirds as well, and then one more pick in each subsequent round. According to the measurements done on draft power rankings by Tankathon, they have the second-most draft value this year, behind only the Arizona Cardinals.

The team will be under brand-new management this off-season, as they have made sweeping changes across the board. Not only did they bring in a new head coach in Dan Quinn, but a new general manager as well. Adam Peters spent the last 7 years working under John Lynch and helped build the San Francisco 49ers in to what they are today, and the team hopes that he can make the right decisions with all of the assets at his disposal. Perhaps as the cherry on top, the team has hired Kliff Kingsbury to be their offensive coordinator.

Free agency will officially begin on March 13th, and the first round of the NFL Draft will be held on April 25th.