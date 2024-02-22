NFL

Do the New England Patriots need to resign Mike Gesicki this offseason?

Zach Wolpin
Sports Editor
3 min read
In 2023, the Patriots finished 4-13. The worst record in the AFC. New England now has the #3 overall pick in the 2024 draft. However, the team is expected to look different in all aspects for 2024. After 24 seasons as head coach, Bill Belichick and the Patriots mutually agreed to part ways this offseason. 

Additionally, New England has made moves to restructure their front office as well. We’re set to enter a new era of Patriots football. One without Tom Brady or Bill Belichick. Changes to their roster are going to be made this offseason. Several free agents are vying for a chance to play for New England in 2024. One of them is TE Mike Gesicki who was on a one-year deal with the Patriots in 2023. Will he be resigned from the team this offseason?

Is Mike Gesicki deserving of a contract extension from the Patriots?


With a second-round pick in the 2018 NFL Draft, the Miami Dolphins selected TE Mike Gesicki out of Penn State. The New Jersey native spent five seasons with the Dolphins and just played his first with the Patriots. Gesicki was on his rookie deal for the first four seasons of his career. Then in 2022, he signed a one-year, $10.9 million franchise tag to stay with Miami. That offseason, the two sides parted ways and the market was bare for the 28-year-old.

Luckily, the Patriots signed him to a one-year, $4.5 million deal and he was their TE2 in 2023. New England’s Hunter Henry was their starting TE. This past season, Gesicki had the second-worst of his career statistically. In 17 games played, he had (29) catches for (244) yards and two touchdowns. With that kind of production, it’s hard to see the Patriots wanting to keep Gesicki this offseason. Realistically, they could look to draft a new TE in April.


At the moment, New England has zero TEs signed for the 2024 season. That is going to change, but what direction are the Patriots looking to take? Starting TE Hunter Jenry and backup Mike Gesicki both need new contracts this offseason. New England finds themselves in a tricky situation. A downside to resigning Gesicki is that he had a rough season in his first year with the Patriots. However, he could command only a (2-3) million deal again for next season. Signing a team-friendly deal might be his best chance to be with the Patriots again in 2024.

Zach Wolpin

Zach Wolpin is an NBA and NFL expert who's been betting on the league for over three years now. Wolpin is a fan of the NFL and NBA and has been watching for a decade and a half. He covers the latest news and stories surrounding the league daily. His passion in life is sports and being able to share that through his writing. He has written about the NBA and other sports leagues through various media outlets over the years like Sir Charles In Charge, G-Men HQ, and TAP into South Plainfield. Before he became a Sports Editor, Wolpin attended Montclair State University where he graduated in 2021. He studied Sports Media and Writing while in school.
Zach Wolpin

