For the last five seasons, Jimmy Butler has been a member of the Heat. Miami has experienced a ton of team success. They’ve won at least 44 games in four of Butler’s five seasons with Miami. Additionally, he’s helped lead the team to two NBA Finals, but not rings to show for it.

According to Barry Jackson of the Miami Herald, the Heat are taking a huge risk this offseason if they don’t trade Jimmy Butler. The 34-year-old wanted to get an extension done earlier this offseason. However, team president Pat Riley made comments about Butler’s endurance in May. That changed that all-star’s attitude on wanting to re-sign long-term with Miami. Is it in the Heat’s best interest to trade Jimmy Butler and save their franchise?

The Miami Heat need to decide if trading Jimmy Butler is the right move for their franchise

Miami having the ability to clear $80m+ in cap space next offseason is interesting, especially with the possibility of Donovan Mitchell being available. Jimmy Butler passing on an extension, valuing loyalty over immediate money, is a huge W for the Heat. — CamJordNBAFan (@CamJordanMavs88) July 11, 2024



In five seasons with the Heat, there is no denying that Jimmy Butler is not the team’s best player and #1 scoring option. He’s known for taking his game to another level in the postseason. Something we’ve seen him do on two separate occasions with Miami in the postseason. Jimmy Butler is a difference-maker for the Heat and someone the team needs to keep around. However, the chances of Butler signing a long-term deal could be heading in the wrong direction.

Sources have reported that Butler intends to play the 2024-25 season with Miami and then hit free agency in the 2025 offseason. Butler does have a $52 million player option in 2025-26. However, he may have changed his stance on wanting to be with the team long-term. If that’s true, should the Heat seriously consider trading Jimmy Butler? They risk letting him walk at the end of the next season in free agency and getting nothing in return.

Based on what Marks said, sound like the HEAT had no luck trying to move Duncan to drop their cap number and work on a S&T for Tyus Jones since you can’t S7T unless you’re below the first apron. Their cap situation is just awful right now and teams know it so it won’t be easy to… — Matt Valdes (@MiamiMatt02) July 11, 2024



Over his five-year campaign with the Miami Heat. Jimmy Butler averages (21.3) points, (6.1) rebounds, (5.7) assists, and (1.7) steals per game. Butler is known for his playoff magic and he’s had plenty of postseason highlights with the Heat. In 64 playoff games for the Heat, Jimmy Butler averages (24.7) points, (6.8) rebounds, (5.7) assists, and (1.9) steals per game. Are the Heat willing to let that type of production walk away and get nothing in return? We’ll have to see what the Heat have in plan.