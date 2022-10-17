Kenny Pickett Exits Win Over Buccaneers In Third Quarter With Concussion

We sometimes use affiliate links in our content, when clicking on those we might receive a commission – at no extra cost to you. By using this website you agree to our terms and conditions and privacy policy.

Kenny Pickett was forced to leave his second ever career start early on Sunday, as the rookie QB suffered a concussion during the third quarter of the Steelers win over Tampa Bay.

Pickett took a heavy hit from Tampa Bay linebacker Devin White midway through the third quarter which saw the QB head straight down the tunnel as a questionable return.

The questionable return was quickly downgraded, and Pickett was ruled out for the rest of the game with Mitch Trubisky taking over at the helm for the rest of the game, which the Steelers went on to win 20-18.

Here's the hit on Kenny Pickett.pic.twitter.com/lE8lB2Sjs8 — Dov Kleiman (@NFL_DovKleiman) October 16, 2022

Pickett enjoyed a good performance before he was forced to leave the field, with the QB throwing 11 for 18 for 67 yards as well as scoring his first career touchdown pass with a six-yard pass to Najee Harris.

Losing Pickett clearly didn’t hurt the Steelers too much, as the side went on to upset Tampa Bay with Trubisky back at quarterback for the final quarter.

The Steelers take on Miami next Monday, and Pittsburgh head coach Mike Tomlin will have to make the difficult decision on whether to start Trubisky or Pickett should the latter pass concussion protocol this week.

