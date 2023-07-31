NFL

Steelers: Rookie FB Monte Pottenbaum announced that he's retiring from the NFL

Zach Wolpin
After going undrafted in 2023 out of Iowa, Monte Pottenbaum signed with the Pittsburgh Steelers in the spring. They signed him to a priority free-agent contract and gave him a $10,000 signing bonus. He was unrecruited coming out of high school and went undrafted but found his way to the NFL. 

However, his NFL career is going to be short-lived. Yesterday, the Steelers announced that they moved Monte Pottenbaum to the retired/reserved list. He was the only true FB on the team’s roster heading into the 2023 season. It’s unknown whether Pottenbaum is retired forever, but if he decides to return, the Steelers will have the right to sign him.

Monte Pottenbaum, a Steelers rookie FB, announced that he’s retiring from the NFL


From 2019-2022, Monte Pottenbaum played for the Iowa Hawkeyes. He joined the team as a linebacker but was switched to fullback. Pottenbaum played in 45 career games and made 10 starts over his final two seasons with Iowa. Additionally, he has 82 career rushing yards, 85 career receiving yards, and one touchdown.

On Pittsburgh’s current 90-man NFL roster, they do not have a FB. Monte Pottenbaum was the only true FB they had. Derreck Watt is still a free agent this summer, leaving FB vacant. The Steelers drafted TE Darnell Washington in this year’s draft. That could push TE Connor Heyward to a potential FB role if the team decides to do that.


Monte Pottenbaum was known as “The Mullet” because of his long blonde hair. Not having Pottenbaum on their roster shouldn’t hurt the Steelers next season. Last season, Pittsburgh used a FB on less than 10 percent of their offensive snaps. Pottenbaum took part in minicamp and training camp practices. His retirement certainly comes as a shock, especially for someone who hadn’t even made it to a preseason game. The Steelers haven’t given any real context as to why the 23-year-old rookie abruptly retired from the NFL.

Zach Wolpin

Zach Wolpin is an NBA and NFL expert who's been betting on the league for over three years now. Wolpin has been a fan of the NFL and NBA and has been watching for a decade and a half. He covers the latest news and stories surrounding the league daily. His passion in life is watching sports and being able to share that through his sports writing. He has written about the NBA and other sports leagues through various media outlets over the years. like https://sircharlesincharge.com/, https://gmenhq.com/, and https://www.tapinto.net/towns/south-plainfield/. Before he became a Sports Editor, Wolpin attended Montclair State University where he graduated in 2021. He studied Sports Media and Writing while in school.
