As a team, the Detroit Pistons are struggling mightily in 2023-24. After a loss on Sunday to the Nuggets, they are 3-33 this season. Detroit lost an NBA record 28 straight games from October 30 – December 30th. They finally won their third game of the season on New Year’s Day vs. Toronto.

The Pistons have struggled to find consistency this season, but Cade Cunningham is having a career year individually. On Sunday vs. Denver, Cunningham left in the second quarter. He’s reportedly dealing with a “left knee strain” according to the Pistons. The former #1 overall pick did not return to the game. Detroit would be in a bad spot if Cunningham ended up missing a significant amount of time.

Cade Cunningham has not missed a game yet this season for the Pistons

Hope that knee injury is nothing long-term for Cade Cunningham. He’s really turning a corner as a driver, and starting to limit those TO’s. Always hate to see guys get injured, especially in a pivotal developmental stretch. — Jackson Lloyd (@JacksonLloydNBA) January 8, 2024



After their 131-114 loss to the Pistons on Sunday, head coach Monty Williams did not have any updates on Cunningham’s knee injury. The team called it a “left knee strain” and it’s unknown if he will miss any time. Cunningham is undoubtedly Detroit’s best player and is responsible for a majority of their offensive production. His (22.8) points and (7.3) assists per game are a new career-high for Cunningham. Those numbers also lead the Pistons in 2023-24.

The Pistons would hit an all-time low this season if Cunningham misses significant time. That’s taking into account their 28-game losing streak from earlier in the season. Detroit would turn to their role players to step up and make a serious impact. Monty Williams features Jaden Ivey as their primary ball handler on offense. After starting 73 games as a rookie last season, Ivey has only started half of his games in 2023-24. His number dropped this season, but that is due to him playing six fewer minutes per game coming off the bench.

Cade Cunningham injury: What would losing ‘franchise player’ mean for NBA’s worst team? https://t.co/rhRiFQ5Fnc — NBA on Scoreboard Page (@NBAonSP) January 8, 2024



Detroit’s next game is Tuesday night at home vs. De’Aaron Fox and the Sacramento Kings. The Pistons do not know whether they’ll have the services of Cade Cunningham for that contest. Killian Hayes started the second half at PG for Cunningham. He’s started 21 of his 31 games played this season. If Cunningham is out, that could also allow rookie Marcus Sasser to get back into the rotation. Sasser has played in 32 of their 33 games this season but has not made a start. He’s averaging (7.2) points and (2.3) assists per game off the bench. Monty Williams will have to go deep into his rotation if Cunningham misses time.