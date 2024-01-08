NBA

Detroit could be in serious trouble if Cade Cunningham misses time with a knee injury

Author image
Zach Wolpin
Twitter
Sports Editor
3 min read
Cade Cunningham Pistons pic
Cade Cunningham Pistons pic

As a team, the Detroit Pistons are struggling mightily in 2023-24. After a loss on Sunday to the Nuggets, they are 3-33 this season. Detroit lost an NBA record 28 straight games from October 30 – December 30th. They finally won their third game of the season on New Year’s Day vs. Toronto. 

The Pistons have struggled to find consistency this season, but Cade Cunningham is having a career year individually. On Sunday vs. Denver, Cunningham left in the second quarter. He’s reportedly dealing with a “left knee strain” according to the Pistons. The former #1 overall pick did not return to the game. Detroit would be in a bad spot if Cunningham ended up missing a significant amount of time.

Cade Cunningham has not missed a game yet this season for the Pistons


After their 131-114 loss to the Pistons on Sunday, head coach Monty Williams did not have any updates on Cunningham’s knee injury.  The team called it a “left knee strain” and it’s unknown if he will miss any time. Cunningham is undoubtedly Detroit’s best player and is responsible for a majority of their offensive production. His (22.8) points and (7.3) assists per game are a new career-high for Cunningham. Those numbers also lead the Pistons in 2023-24.

The Pistons would hit an all-time low this season if Cunningham misses significant time. That’s taking into account their 28-game losing streak from earlier in the season. Detroit would turn to their role players to step up and make a serious impact. Monty Williams features Jaden Ivey as their primary ball handler on offense. After starting 73 games as a rookie last season, Ivey has only started half of his games in 2023-24. His number dropped this season, but that is due to him playing six fewer minutes per game coming off the bench.


Detroit’s next game is Tuesday night at home vs. De’Aaron Fox and the Sacramento Kings. The Pistons do not know whether they’ll have the services of Cade Cunningham for that contest. Killian Hayes started the second half at PG for Cunningham. He’s started 21 of his 31 games played this season. If Cunningham is out, that could also allow rookie Marcus Sasser to get back into the rotation. Sasser has played in 32 of their 33 games this season but has not made a start. He’s averaging (7.2) points and (2.3) assists per game off the bench. Monty Williams will have to go deep into his rotation if Cunningham misses time.

Author image
Twitter

Zach Wolpin

Zach Wolpin is an NBA and NFL expert who's been betting on the league for over three years now. Wolpin is a fan of the NFL and NBA and has been watching for a decade and a half. He covers the latest news and stories surrounding the league daily. His passion in life is sports and being able to share that through his writing. He has written about the NBA and other sports leagues through various media outlets over the years like Sir Charles In Charge, G-Men HQ, and TAP into South Plainfield. Before he became a Sports Editor, Wolpin attended Montclair State University where he graduated in 2021. He studied Sports Media and Writing while in school.
View All Posts By Zach Wolpin
Author Image

Zach Wolpin

Twitter
Zach Wolpin is an NBA and NFL expert who's been betting on the league for over three years now. Wolpin is a fan of the NFL and NBA and has been watching for a decade and a half. He covers the latest news and stories surrounding the league daily. His passion in life is sports and being able to share that through his writing. He has written about the NBA and other sports leagues through various media outlets over the years like Sir Charles In Charge, G-Men HQ, and TAP into South Plainfield. Before he became a Sports Editor, Wolpin attended Montclair State University where he graduated in 2021. He studied Sports Media and Writing while in school.
View All Posts By Zach Wolpin

Popular From NBA

Latest news

View all
Cade Cunningham Pistons pic
NBA

LATEST Detroit could be in serious trouble if Cade Cunningham misses time with a knee injury

Author image Zach Wolpin  •  Jan 08 2024
image
NBA
Jordan Poole Has The Worst Plus/Minus Stats Of Any Player In The NBA
Author image Anthony R. Cardenas  •  Jan 06 2024

Just a couple of years ago, Jordan Poole was considered to be the future face of the franchise for the Golden State Warriors. He would be the player that took…

rsz ca timesbrightspotcdn12
NBA
Bad News Continues For The Golden State Warriors, Chris Paul Now Out Indefinitely
Author image Anthony R. Cardenas  •  Jan 06 2024

The crumbling of the dynasty for the Golden State Warriors has accelerated during the first couple of months of the 2023-24 NBA season. General injuries and indefinite player suspensions have…

rsz people clown lebron james for brushing extremely 5 6365 1704479431 9 dblbig
NBA
LeBron James Speaks On The Lakers: “We Just Suck Right Now”
Author image Anthony R. Cardenas  •  Jan 06 2024
rsz 18978230040
NBA
Warriors Players Are Apparently Losing Faith In Head Coach Steve Kerr
Author image Anthony R. Cardenas  •  Jan 05 2024
rsz wc2geus6d5i6vm6iedeqt7qit4
NBA
Nikola Jokić Has Missed 5 Shots In His Last 4 Games For The Nuggets
Author image Anthony R. Cardenas  •  Jan 05 2024
Shaquille ONeal Magic pic
NBA
Shaquille O’Neal’s #32 jersey to be the first retired in franchise history by the Orlando Magic
Author image Zach Wolpin  •  Jan 05 2024
Arrow to top