Detroit Pistons Heavily Pursuing Monty Williams

Owen Jones
Sports Editor
In search of a new head coach, the Detroit Pistons are seriously pursuing former Phoenix Suns head coach Monty Williams.

 

Williams is simply one of the best coaches available on the coaching market. Him and former Philadelphia 76ers head coach Doc Rivers are the two best available.

Williams has been a head coach in the NBA for nine full season. He started his coahing career as assistant coach for the Portland Trail Blazers. He spent his time in Portland from 2005-2010. In the 2010-2011 season he was hired to be the New Orleans Hornets/Pelicans head coach. Williams spent five seasons there and ultimately got fired. He then spent the next two season as an associate head coach for the Oklahoma City Thunder then assistant head coach for the Philadelphia 76ers.

Monty Williams then had a second chance at a head coaching gig when he was named the head coach for the Phoenix Suns reuniting him with Chris Paul. He had some success after his first season there the team went 34-39. In the 2020-2021 season, Williams led his team to become Western Conference champions but ultimately fell short losing to the Milwaukee Bucks in the NBA Finals.

The following season Monty Williams won NBA Coach of the Year after the Suns had a phenomenal season with a record of 64-18. Despite these really good regular seasons, they have not amounted to much in terms of playoff success. They have yet to make another Western Conference Finals appearance since then.  Acquiring Kevin Durant did not amount to anything and a change of scenery might do Williams some good.

After this news, Williams should be the favorite to be the Detroit Pistons head coach according to Michigan betting sites.

If hired, Williams will inherit a very talented young core in Detroit which includes Cade Cunningham, Jaden Ivey, and Jalen Duren among others. They also have a top five pick in this upcoming NBA Draft. Williams will be a good mentor to those young guys and will hopefully turn this franchise around.

Owen Jones

Owen Jones is a sports writer mainly focusing on NFL news. He also has knowledge in the NBA and MLB fields as well. He recently graduated from the University of North Georgia with a Bachelors Degree in Communications. His experience covering sports news stems from when he wrote for his college's student newspaper, the UNG Vanguard. His main goal is to share his knowledge and passion for sports with as many people as possible.
Owen Jones

