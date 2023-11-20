Through 14 games this season, the Pistons are 2-12 and are on an 11-game losing streak. Detroit started the season 2-1 but has not won a game since October 28th. The Pistons only have one player on their roster that averages over 20+ points per game in 2023. Their (110.0) points per game as a team this season is the seventh worst in the league.

After a 142-113 loss on the road vs. Toronto on Sunday, starting PG Cade Cunningham called out his teammates. Their head coach Monty Williams called out the team’s competitiveness and that frustrated Cunningham. As one of the younger teams in the league, he knows that lack of effort is not something they can afford to have. Wins are not going to be easy for Detroit and they’ve found that out quickly in 2023-24.

What can the Pistons do as a team to win games on a consistent basis?

Cade Cunningham Calls Pistons ‘Bad’, Says Competitive Level Is ‘Unacceptable’ https://t.co/msV2rhUbw3 — RealGM (@RealGM) November 20, 2023



Since the start of last season, this is the third time that the Pistons have had a losing streak of 11+ games. Detroit is one of the youngest teams in the league this season and they need to build more chemistry. That will happen as the season progresses, but the Pistons need to start putting some wins together.

In their loss on Sunday to the Raptors, no starter for the Pistons had over 10+ points besides Cade Cunningham with 18. It’s hard to win in the NBA when you’re getting that kind of production. With the worst record in the league this season, Cunningham is well aware of how bad the Pistons are. He’s been vocal with the media about how frustrated he is.

The Toronto Raptors did this to the Detroit Pistons…. Cade Cunningham needs a new team. pic.twitter.com/GsNyBBmkKb — عمر عثمان 🇦🇫 Mike Tyson’s Translator (@OmerOsman200) November 19, 2023



The former #1 overall pick in the 2021 NBA Draft can only do so much for the Pistons. He has the highest usage rate of anyone on the team, playing (35.4) minutes per game in 2023-24. Cunningham is averaging a team-leading (21.0) points and (7.1) assists along with (3.8) rebounds per game. Detroit’s next matchup is tonight at home vs. the Denver Nuggets.