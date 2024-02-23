With a win on Thursday night vs. the Wizards, the Nuggets are now 37-19 this season. That is 4th in the Western Conference. Denver is only two and a half games out of first place in the West. Against Washington, Denver thrived in their first game back from the all-star break. It was another dominant performance from two-time MVP, Nikola Jokic.

The 29-year-old had 21 points, 19 rebounds, and 15 assists in a historic triple-double. Jokic is now just the fourth player in NBA history to record a triple-double vs. every team in the league. He joins Russell Westbrook, LeBron James, and Maurice Stokes. It’s been another impressive season for the MVP candidate in 2023-24. Jokic continues to dominate in each game he plays. Can the Nuggets be stopped this season or are they on their way to back-to-back titles?

Nikola Jokic had 21 points, 19 rebounds, and 15 assists vs. the Wizards on Thursday night

Nikola Jokic says he was aware prior to tonight that the Wizards were the only team he didn’t have a triple-double against: “It’s just something after I finish my career, legacy, milestone, I’m going to look back and I’m going to say that’s a really cool thing to do.” pic.twitter.com/BItNrFAO2Z — Harrison Wind (@HarrisonWind) February 23, 2024



Jokic is one of the most talented players in the NBA, but you wouldn’t think that by just looking at him. The six-time all-star is not incredibly muscular and is not the fastest player on the court. However, his basketball IQ and feel for the game are second to none in the NBA. He has a sixth sense of what’s going to happen and always makes the right decision. Scoring 21 points and 19 rebounds is a solid night for any center in the league. Adding a team-high 15 assists is what takes Jokic to the next level.

His selflessness and ability to set up his teammates is why the Nuggets won the NBA Finals last season. Last night, he had his 16th triple-double of the season. That is the second-most in the league behind Sacramento’s Domantas Sabonis with 18. Additionally, Jokic now has a triple-double vs. every team in the league. Another impressive feat in his Hall of Fame career.

Nikola Jokic finishes with a triple-double on 100% shooting 🔥 21 points on 10-of-10 FG

19 rebounds

15 assistspic.twitter.com/8hCLMCCS7S — ClutchPoints (@ClutchPoints) February 23, 2024



The Serbian superstar is one of the most humble players in the league and never flaunts his achievements. Jokic is all about team success and never cares about his stats. All he wants to see is a win every time the Nuggets take the court. Denver has the second game of a back-to-back tonight on the road vs. the Portland Trail Blazers. Is the 29-year-old in line for another triple-double?