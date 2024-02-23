NBA

Denver’s Nikola Jokic made NBA history on Thursday night with another triple-double

Author image
Zach Wolpin
Twitter
Sports Editor
3 min read
Nikola Jokic Nuggets pic
Nikola Jokic Nuggets pic

With a win on Thursday night vs. the Wizards, the Nuggets are now 37-19 this season. That is 4th in the Western Conference. Denver is only two and a half games out of first place in the West. Against Washington, Denver thrived in their first game back from the all-star break. It was another dominant performance from two-time MVP, Nikola Jokic. 

The 29-year-old had 21 points, 19 rebounds, and 15 assists in a historic triple-double. Jokic is now just the fourth player in NBA history to record a triple-double vs. every team in the league. He joins Russell Westbrook, LeBron James, and Maurice Stokes. It’s been another impressive season for the MVP candidate in 2023-24. Jokic continues to dominate in each game he plays. Can the Nuggets be stopped this season or are they on their way to back-to-back titles?

Nikola Jokic had 21 points, 19 rebounds, and 15 assists vs. the Wizards on Thursday night


Jokic is one of the most talented players in the NBA, but you wouldn’t think that by just looking at him. The six-time all-star is not incredibly muscular and is not the fastest player on the court. However, his basketball IQ and feel for the game are second to none in the NBA. He has a sixth sense of what’s going to happen and always makes the right decision. Scoring 21 points and 19 rebounds is a solid night for any center in the league. Adding a team-high 15 assists is what takes Jokic to the next level.

His selflessness and ability to set up his teammates is why the Nuggets won the NBA Finals last season. Last night, he had his 16th triple-double of the season. That is the second-most in the league behind Sacramento’s Domantas Sabonis with 18. Additionally, Jokic now has a triple-double vs. every team in the league. Another impressive feat in his Hall of Fame career.


The Serbian superstar is one of the most humble players in the league and never flaunts his achievements. Jokic is all about team success and never cares about his stats. All he wants to see is a win every time the Nuggets take the court. Denver has the second game of a back-to-back tonight on the road vs. the Portland Trail Blazers. Is the 29-year-old in line for another triple-double?

Author image
Twitter

Zach Wolpin

Zach Wolpin is an NBA and NFL expert who's been betting on the league for over three years now. Wolpin is a fan of the NFL and NBA and has been watching for a decade and a half. He covers the latest news and stories surrounding the league daily. His passion in life is sports and being able to share that through his writing. He has written about the NBA and other sports leagues through various media outlets over the years like Sir Charles In Charge, G-Men HQ, and TAP into South Plainfield. Before he became a Sports Editor, Wolpin attended Montclair State University where he graduated in 2021. He studied Sports Media and Writing while in school.
View All Posts By Zach Wolpin
Author Image

Zach Wolpin

Twitter
Zach Wolpin is an NBA and NFL expert who's been betting on the league for over three years now. Wolpin is a fan of the NFL and NBA and has been watching for a decade and a half. He covers the latest news and stories surrounding the league daily. His passion in life is sports and being able to share that through his writing. He has written about the NBA and other sports leagues through various media outlets over the years like Sir Charles In Charge, G-Men HQ, and TAP into South Plainfield. Before he became a Sports Editor, Wolpin attended Montclair State University where he graduated in 2021. He studied Sports Media and Writing while in school.
View All Posts By Zach Wolpin

Popular From NBA

Latest news

View all
b59ddf8e98342b4e24c7f7e75aab05b1
NBA

LATEST NBA: 76ers Now In Danger Of Falling Out Of Top-6 In The Eastern Conference

Author image Anthony R. Cardenas  •  Feb 23 2024
28e6655b3a327a651040f654eabccdd4 ezgif.com webp to jpg converter
NBA
NBA: Jordan Poole Has Been Benched By The Washington Wizards
Author image Anthony R. Cardenas  •  Feb 23 2024

The Washington Wizards aren’t the worst team in the NBA, but they’re getting close. Coming out of the All-Star break, they are just one game better than the Detroit Pistons,…

68cf5d30 bc06 11ee ba75 a18fc705faf9
NBA
NBA: Warriors Are Now 26 Times More Valuable Than When They Drafted Stephen Curry
Author image Anthony R. Cardenas  •  Feb 22 2024

The Golden State Warriors weren’t exactly an illustrious franchise back in 2009. In a Forbes article written at the time, the team was ranked as the 18th most valuable in…

Kyle Lowry pic
NBA
Kyle Lowry is ready to be a mentor to Tyrese Maxey and help him grow with the 76ers
Author image Zach Wolpin  •  Feb 22 2024
16888381744893
NBA
Insider Says Jordan Poole’s Contract Is “One Of The Worst In The NBA”
Author image Anthony R. Cardenas  •  Feb 22 2024
Chris Paul Warriors pic
NBA
Golden State’s Chris Paul (hand) is ‘close’ to making his return for the Warriors
Author image Zach Wolpin  •  Feb 22 2024
LeBron James Lakers pic
NBA
Lakers’ LeBron James (ankle) is out Thursday vs. the Golden State Warriors
Author image Zach Wolpin  •  Feb 22 2024
Arrow to top