In 2022, the Denver Broncos had one of the worst offenses in the NFL. Head coach Nathaniel Hackett wasn’t fit for the job and he was fired mid-season. To rebuild the foundation and culture of the team, the Broncos traded with the Saints for head coach Sean Payton.

He’s one of the best offensive minds in football and is looking to make a difference in Denver. To help their offensive line play, the Broncos signed Mike McGlinchey to a five-year, $87.5 million contract. At practice yesterday, the 28-year-old suffered a knee sprain and is expected to miss 2-3 weeks.

Luckily, Mike McGlinchey should be back for the start of the 2023 season on September 10th

Another tough break for the #Broncos with injuries, top free-agent signing OT Mike McGlinchey will be out a few weeks with a knee sprain, per @JamesPalmerTV pic.twitter.com/BhEwtsH8BP — Dov Kleiman (@NFL_DovKleiman) August 9, 2023

Mike Klis of 9NEWS reported that Mike McGlinchey sprained his knee at training camp yesterday. After practice, head coach Sean Payton confirmed the report of McGlinchey’s injury. When addressing the media, Payton made it seem like the injury could have been far worse, which is a positive sign for McGlinchey’s health.

In 9-on-7 drills yesterday, a player rolled up on his leg and was forced to leave the practice. This offseason, he was Denver’s biggest free-agent signing. McGlinchey played and started in 69 games for the San Fransisco 49ers for the last five seasons. He was drafted 9th overall by the 49ers in the 2018 NFL Draft.

#broncos RT Mike McGlinchey got rolled up on during 9-7 period. He walked off the field with a trainer. Here’s more on his injury and others here in Denver. @nflnetwork pic.twitter.com/hqwhSxToVY — James Palmer (@JamesPalmerTV) August 8, 2023



On Denver’s depth chart, swing tackle Cam Fleming would be the next man up while McGlinchey is out. However, the Broncos had veteran Isaiah Prince in when McGlinchey went down yesterday. All of Denver’s OTs will see increased reps during the pre-season just incase McGlinchey’s injury starts to linger.