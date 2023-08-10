NFL

Denver’s Mike McGlinchey suffered a knee sprain at practice and is expected to miss 2-3 weeks

Zach Wolpin
In 2022, the Denver Broncos had one of the worst offenses in the NFL. Head coach Nathaniel Hackett wasn’t fit for the job and he was fired mid-season. To rebuild the foundation and culture of the team, the Broncos traded with the Saints for head coach Sean Payton. 

He’s one of the best offensive minds in football and is looking to make a difference in Denver. To help their offensive line play, the Broncos signed Mike McGlinchey to a five-year, $87.5 million contract. At practice yesterday, the 28-year-old suffered a knee sprain and is expected to miss 2-3 weeks.

Luckily, Mike McGlinchey should be back for the start of the 2023 season on September 10th

Mike Klis of 9NEWS reported that Mike McGlinchey sprained his knee at training camp yesterday. After practice, head coach Sean Payton confirmed the report of McGlinchey’s injury. When addressing the media, Payton made it seem like the injury could have been far worse, which is a positive sign for McGlinchey’s health.

In 9-on-7 drills yesterday, a player rolled up on his leg and was forced to leave the practice. This offseason, he was Denver’s biggest free-agent signing. McGlinchey played and started in 69 games for the San Fransisco 49ers for the last five seasons. He was drafted 9th overall by the 49ers in the 2018 NFL Draft.


On Denver’s depth chart, swing tackle Cam Fleming would be the next man up while McGlinchey is out. However, the Broncos had veteran Isaiah Prince in when McGlinchey went down yesterday. All of Denver’s OTs will see increased reps during the pre-season just incase McGlinchey’s injury starts to linger.

Zach Wolpin

Zach Wolpin is an NBA and NFL expert who's been betting on the league for over three years now. Wolpin has been a fan of the NFL and NBA and has been watching for a decade and a half. He covers the latest news and stories surrounding the league daily.
