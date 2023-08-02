NFL

Veteran CB Fabian Moreau has signed a one-year deal with the Denver Broncos

Zach Wolpin
In 2022, the Denver Broncos were not a good football team, finishing with a 5-12 record. Head coach Sean Payton took over this offseason and the team has hope once again. With training camp underway, Denver is still making additions to their 90-man roster.

After WR Tim Patrick was moved to the IR, the Broncos signed veteran CB Fabian Moreau to a one-year deal. He spent last season with the New York Giants where he played in 14 games and made 11 starts. Moreau adds depth to a secondary that reportedly looked sharp to start training camp.

Denver has signed CB Fabian Moreau to a one-year deal for the 2023 season


Back in the 2017 NFL Draft, Washington selected Fabian Moreau in the third round. He played there for four seasons, was with the Falcons in 2021, and spent 2022 with the Giants. Moreau has played in 90 career games and has started exactly half of them. Additionally, he has six career interceptions, all six came with Washington.

With the Giants in 2022, Moreau had a career-high (10) pass breakups and 66 combined and 50 solo tackles. New York lost Adoree Jackson for part of their 2022 season and Moreau stepped up as a starter. He walked into Broncos training camp on Tuesday and left with a one-year deal.

Last season, Patrick Surtain II and Damarri Mathis were the two starting CBs for Denver. They already had some nice depth in their secondary, but the addition of Fabian Moreau makes it that much deeper. The 29-year-old is very capable of playing limited snaps off the bench or playing a starting role. In 2021 with Atlanta, Moreau started in all 16 games he played. For the Giants in 2022, he played in 14 of their 17 games and made 11 starts.

