NFL

Broncos: Head coach Sean Payton called last year’s team ‘one of the worst coaching jobs in the history of the NFL’

Author image
Zach Wolpin
Twitter
Sports Editor
3 min read
Sean Payton Broncos pic
Sean Payton Broncos pic

In 2022, the Denver Broncos went 5-12 and were the laughingstock of the NFL. It was Russell Wilson’s first season and head coach Nathaniel Hackett’s first year as well. Hackett clearly was not cut out for the job and he struggled immensely. He was fired mid-season and the Broncos turned their attention to a Super Bowl winning head coach. 

The Broncos traded a 2023 first-round and a 2024 second-round pick to acquire the rights to Sean Payton’s contract from the Saints. Payton called Nithanlei Hackett’s season “one of the worst coaching jobs in the history of the NFL”. Hackett was not solely responsible for Denver’s poor season, but the head coach always has to answer when times are tough.

Sean Payton is determined to do the “opposite” of what the Broncos accomplished last season


Denver’s new head coach Sean Payton said the team got “embarrassed” last season. He said “Everybody’s got a little stink on their hands” even though Russell Wilson took a lot of the blame. However, you can’t look over just how bad Nathaniel Hackett was as a head coach for the Broncos. Since the NFL-AFL merger in 1970, he’s one of four head coaches not to finish their first season with a team.

In 15 seasons as the head coach of the New Orleans Saints, Sean Payton finished with a 152-89 overall record. For all of his time in New Orleans, he had Drew Brees as his QB. Last season, Payton was an analyst with Fox. He took a year off from coaching and was able to view the NFL as a whole.

Head coach Sean Payton called the Broncos’ 2022 season “hard to watch”. Last year, Nathaniel Hackett allowed Russell Wilson to have his own personal QB and support staff in the team’s complex. Payton said that will not be happening as long as he’s the head coach. There’s no question that the Broncos were one of the worst-coached teams in the NFL last season.

When speaking with USA Today’s Jarrett Bell, Payton said he’s supported Wilson this offseason. He thinks the 34-year-old “has plenty of gas left in the tank”. Sean Payton is one of the best offensive minds of the last decade and he knows how to get the most out of his players. He’ll find a way to scheme the offense around Wilson’s strenght’s and the skill player they have. Denver plans to have a big turnaround in 2023.

Author image
Twitter

Zach Wolpin

Zach Wolpin is an NBA and NFL expert who's been betting on the league for over three years now. Wolpin has been a fan of the NFL and NBA and has been watching for a decade and a half. He covers the latest news and stories surrounding the league daily. His passion in life is watching sports and being able to share that through his sports writing. He has written about the NBA and other sports leagues through various media outlets over the years. like https://sircharlesincharge.com/, https://gmenhq.com/, and https://www.tapinto.net/towns/south-plainfield/. Before he became a Sports Editor, Wolpin attended Montclair State University where he graduated in 2021. He studied Sports Media and Writing while in school.
View All Posts By Zach Wolpin
Author Image

Zach Wolpin

Twitter
Zach Wolpin is an NBA and NFL expert who's been betting on the league for over three years now. Wolpin has been a fan of the NFL and NBA and has been watching for a decade and a half. He covers the latest news and stories surrounding the league daily. His passion in life is watching sports and being able to share that through his sports writing. He has written about the NBA and other sports leagues through various media outlets over the years. like https://sircharlesincharge.com/, https://gmenhq.com/, and https://www.tapinto.net/towns/south-plainfield/. Before he became a Sports Editor, Wolpin attended Montclair State University where he graduated in 2021. He studied Sports Media and Writing while in school.
View All Posts By Zach Wolpin

Popular From NFL

Latest news

View all
Sean Payton Broncos pic
NFL

LATEST Broncos: Head coach Sean Payton called last year’s team ‘one of the worst coaching jobs in the history of the NFL’

Author image Zach Wolpin  •  1h
Dalvin Cook Vikings pic
NFL
Jets: Former Vikings RB Dalvin Cook is on his way to meet with New York this weekend
Author image Zach Wolpin  •  2h

Ahead of the 2023 season, the Jets are trying to build a championship roster. They acquired Aaron Rodgers via trade this offseason, one of the best veteran QBs in the…

rsz 1swj5bqps4ecowrpevhbj
NFL
New York Jets Will Save $34 Million With New Aaron Rodgers Contract
Author image Anthony R. Cardenas  •  18h

One of the sticking points for an Aaron Rodgers trade early this off-season was his contract. The deal that he signed with the Packers followed him when he was dealt…

ztkmyiuyfsfigqiwan64
NFL
Chicago Bears Sign Cole Kmet To A Four-Year Extension
Author image Owen Jones  •  Jul 26 2023
Damar Hamlin Bills pic
NFL
Bills: Nearly 7 months after cardiac arrest, Damar Hamlin is ‘full go’ for the start of training camp
Author image Zach Wolpin  •  Jul 26 2023
Andrew Thomas Giants pic
NFL
Giants: LT Andrew Thomas signed a five-year, $117.5 million extension, with a record-setting $67 million fully guaranteed
Author image Zach Wolpin  •  Jul 26 2023
rsz rdi7iiwyyvchtdnhz4r3lmvgl4
NFL
Opposing Player Calls Patriots QB Mac Jones Disrespectful, “Don’t Trash Talk Me.”
Author image Anthony R. Cardenas  •  Jul 26 2023
Arrow to top