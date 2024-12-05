Soccer

Top 5 Defenders With Most Goal Contributions in 2024: Check Where Bayer Leverkusen Man Alejandro Grimaldo Ranks

Author image
Sushan Chakraborty
Twitter Facebook Linkedin
Sports Editor
4 min read
Bayer Leverkusen Defender Alejandro Grimaldo
Bayer Leverkusen Defender Alejandro Grimaldo

Bayer Leverkusen made history at the end of the 2023-24 season, not only by claiming their first Bundesliga title but also by becoming the first-ever team in the German top flight to avoid defeat over the course of the campaign. Every player played their role to perfection throughout the campaign, ensuring a historic run for Bayer Leverkusen.

Left-back Alejandro Grimaldo was one of the heroes of Leverkusen’s unbeaten campaign, regularly popping up with moments of inspiration in the attacking third. He stretched the defense, linked up superbly with attackers, and also put in a solid shift at the back, ensuring Leverkusen was always on the front foot.

In the list below, we will pay homage to Grimaldo and other attack-minded defenders who made a difference in 2024. Continue reading to check out five defenders across the top five European leagues with the most goal involvements (goals + assists) in 2024.

Data: Transfermarkt (Up to December 3, 2024)

#5 Federico Dimarco (Inter Milan): 11 Goal contributions

Federico Dimarco
Federico Dimarco Helped Inter Milan Win Serie A Last Season

Kicking off the list is Inter Milan’s first-choice left-back Federico Dimarco. The Italy international has been in excellent form this year, clocking 11 goal contributions for the Nerazzurri in 34 games across competitions. Dimarco has found the back of the net four times this year and provided seven assists.

Dimarco chipped in with five goals and six assists in 30 Serie A matches last season, contributing to the club’s championship victory. He has been in decent form this season as well, recording a goal and two assists in 12 appearances, helping Inter remain in the title fight (currently 3rd).

#4 Miguel Gutierrez (Girona): 12 Goal contributions

Miguel Gutierrez
Miguel Gutierrez Joined Girona From Real Madrid in 2022

In fourth place, we have Girona left-back Miguel Gutierrez, with the Spaniard recording 12 goal contributions since the start of the year. Gutierrez, who helped Girona secure UEFA Champions League qualification for the first time in their history last season, has scored three goals and provided nine assists in 41 games in 2024.

Gutierrez has not exactly lit up La Liga with his performances this term, but his output has been more than decent. He has played 20 matches this term, netting two goals and claiming three assists.

#3 Jonathan Clauss (OGC Nice): 13 Goal contributions

Jonathan Clauss Is One of the Defenders With Most Goal Contributions in 2024
Gifted Defender Jonathan Clauss Joined Nice from Marseille

OGC Nice star Jonathan Clauss is likely to finish 2024 as the most offensively astute right-back across the top five European leagues. Clauss, 32, has recorded 13 goal contributions so far in only 33 games in all competitions. Clauss, who has scored four goals and claimed nine assists in 2024, only joined Nice in August 2024, spending the first half of the year at Marseille.

The France international recorded an impressive five goals and 12 assists for Marseille in 43 games across the 2023-24 campaign. He has had a decent start at Nice as well, recording one goal and four assists in 14 games.

#2 Theo Hernandez (AC Milan): 16 Goal contributions

Theo Hernandez Is One of The Leading Goal Contributing Defenders of 2024
AC Milan Star Theo Hernandez Packs Serious Pace

Serie A giants AC Milan had a fine 2023-24 season, finishing second in the Italian top-flight rankings. Each Milan player their part to perfection, including jet-heeled left-back Theo Hernandez. The former Real Madrid man has enjoyed a cracker of a year, with him clocking 16 goal involvements in 41 games for Milan in all competitions. He has scored five goals and provided 11 assists.

Considering he scored five goals and provided 11 assists across the 2023-24 season, Hernandez has had a modest start to the 2024-25 season. He has played 16 games so far this term, scoring two goals and claiming two assists. Milan, who are toiling in 7th place in Serie A, need Hernandez to step up in the second half of the season.

#1 Alejandro Grimaldo (Bayer Leverkusen): 26 Goal contributions

Alejandro Grimaldo Was World Class For Bayer Levekusen
Leverkusen Defender Alejandro Grimaldo Ended the 2023-24 Bundesliga Campaign With 24 Goal Involvements

At the top of the rankings sits Bayer Leverkusen left-back Alejandro Grimaldo, with him playing a direct part in 26 goals in 48 games in all competitions. Grimaldo scored six goals for Bayer and provided a staggering 20 assists — more than any other defender across the top European leagues.

Grimaldo, who joined Leverkusen from Benfica in the summer of 2023, has been in excellent form this season. Playing 21 matches, he has scored three times and provided seven assists.

Author image
Twitter Facebook Linkedin

Sushan Chakraborty

A proud Real Madrid fan, Sushan Chakraborty has been writing about his beloved sport, soccer, since 2017. He has published well over 5000 articles since then, honing his skills along the way. Sergio Ramos' last-gasp equalizer in the 2014 Champions League final remains his most cherished memory, and he hopes to see the Spaniard return to the club for one last dance.
View All Posts By Sushan Chakraborty
Author Image

Sushan Chakraborty

Twitter Facebook Linkedin
A proud Real Madrid fan, Sushan Chakraborty has been writing about his beloved sport, soccer, since 2017. He has published well over 5000 articles since then, honing his skills along the way. Sergio Ramos' last-gasp equalizer in the 2014 Champions League final remains his most cherished memory, and he hopes to see the Spaniard return to the club for one last dance.
View All Posts By Sushan Chakraborty

Popular From Soccer

Latest news

View all
Bayer Leverkusen Defender Alejandro Grimaldo
Soccer

LATEST Top 5 Defenders With Most Goal Contributions in 2024: Check Where Bayer Leverkusen Man Alejandro Grimaldo Ranks

Author image Sushan Chakraborty  •  Dec 05 2024
Arsenal Beats Manchester United
Soccer
Arsenal 2-0 Manchester United: Gunners Clinical From Set Pieces, Ruben Amorim Laments Lack of Aggression
Author image Sushan Chakraborty  •  Dec 05 2024

Mikel Arteta’s Arsenal claimed an impressive 2-0 victory over Ruben Amorim-led Manchester United in their Premier League Matchday 14 meeting at the Emirates Stadium on Wednesday night, December 4. Their…

Real Madrid Manager Carlo Ancelotti
Soccer
Report: Real Madrid Interested in Signing Non-Transferable Arsenal Star
Author image Sushan Chakraborty  •  Dec 04 2024

European champions Real Madrid are reportedly interested in signing Arsenal center-back Gabriel Magalhaes. The All-Whites, however, look destined to fail, as the Gunners consider the Brazilian non-transferable. Real Madrid Is…

Mohamed Salah Scores Late Equalizer for Liverpool against Arsenal
Soccer
Liverpool Transfer News: Fabrizio Romano Sheds Light on Mohamed Salah Situation Amid PSG Links
Author image Sushan Chakraborty  •  Dec 04 2024
Premier League Trophy Image
Soccer
Top 5 Premier League Teams That Have Won the Most Points in December
Author image Sushan Chakraborty  •  Dec 04 2024
Barcelona Beats Mallorca
Soccer
Mallorca 1-5 Barcelona: Match Highlights and Top 3 Standout Performers
Author image Sushan Chakraborty  •  Dec 04 2024
Arsenal vs Manchester United
Soccer
Arsenal vs Manchester United: Where to Watch in US, Preview & Prediction
Author image Sushan Chakraborty  •  Dec 03 2024
Arrow to top