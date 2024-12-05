Bayer Leverkusen made history at the end of the 2023-24 season, not only by claiming their first Bundesliga title but also by becoming the first-ever team in the German top flight to avoid defeat over the course of the campaign. Every player played their role to perfection throughout the campaign, ensuring a historic run for Bayer Leverkusen.

Left-back Alejandro Grimaldo was one of the heroes of Leverkusen’s unbeaten campaign, regularly popping up with moments of inspiration in the attacking third. He stretched the defense, linked up superbly with attackers, and also put in a solid shift at the back, ensuring Leverkusen was always on the front foot.

In the list below, we will pay homage to Grimaldo and other attack-minded defenders who made a difference in 2024. Continue reading to check out five defenders across the top five European leagues with the most goal involvements (goals + assists) in 2024.

Data: Transfermarkt (Up to December 3, 2024)

#5 Federico Dimarco (Inter Milan): 11 Goal contributions

Kicking off the list is Inter Milan’s first-choice left-back Federico Dimarco. The Italy international has been in excellent form this year, clocking 11 goal contributions for the Nerazzurri in 34 games across competitions. Dimarco has found the back of the net four times this year and provided seven assists.

Dimarco chipped in with five goals and six assists in 30 Serie A matches last season, contributing to the club’s championship victory. He has been in decent form this season as well, recording a goal and two assists in 12 appearances, helping Inter remain in the title fight (currently 3rd).

#4 Miguel Gutierrez (Girona): 12 Goal contributions

In fourth place, we have Girona left-back Miguel Gutierrez, with the Spaniard recording 12 goal contributions since the start of the year. Gutierrez, who helped Girona secure UEFA Champions League qualification for the first time in their history last season, has scored three goals and provided nine assists in 41 games in 2024.

Gutierrez has not exactly lit up La Liga with his performances this term, but his output has been more than decent. He has played 20 matches this term, netting two goals and claiming three assists.

#3 Jonathan Clauss (OGC Nice): 13 Goal contributions

OGC Nice star Jonathan Clauss is likely to finish 2024 as the most offensively astute right-back across the top five European leagues. Clauss, 32, has recorded 13 goal contributions so far in only 33 games in all competitions. Clauss, who has scored four goals and claimed nine assists in 2024, only joined Nice in August 2024, spending the first half of the year at Marseille.

The France international recorded an impressive five goals and 12 assists for Marseille in 43 games across the 2023-24 campaign. He has had a decent start at Nice as well, recording one goal and four assists in 14 games.

#2 Theo Hernandez (AC Milan): 16 Goal contributions

Serie A giants AC Milan had a fine 2023-24 season, finishing second in the Italian top-flight rankings. Each Milan player their part to perfection, including jet-heeled left-back Theo Hernandez. The former Real Madrid man has enjoyed a cracker of a year, with him clocking 16 goal involvements in 41 games for Milan in all competitions. He has scored five goals and provided 11 assists.

Considering he scored five goals and provided 11 assists across the 2023-24 season, Hernandez has had a modest start to the 2024-25 season. He has played 16 games so far this term, scoring two goals and claiming two assists. Milan, who are toiling in 7th place in Serie A, need Hernandez to step up in the second half of the season.

#1 Alejandro Grimaldo (Bayer Leverkusen): 26 Goal contributions

At the top of the rankings sits Bayer Leverkusen left-back Alejandro Grimaldo, with him playing a direct part in 26 goals in 48 games in all competitions. Grimaldo scored six goals for Bayer and provided a staggering 20 assists — more than any other defender across the top European leagues.

Grimaldo, who joined Leverkusen from Benfica in the summer of 2023, has been in excellent form this season. Playing 21 matches, he has scored three times and provided seven assists.