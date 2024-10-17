Soccer

“I think that it definitely needed change” – David Beckham Backs Sir Jim Ratcliffe to Bring Glory Days Back to Manchester United

Author image
Sushan Chakraborty
Twitter Facebook Linkedin
Sports Editor
3 min read
Manchester United's New Investor Sir Jim Ratcliffe
Manchester United's New Investor Sir Jim Ratcliffe

England legend David Beckham has said he likes Manchester United minority stakeholder Sir Jim Ratcliffe. The Inter Miami co-owner added that he had faith in Ratcliffe’s vision as he was not only “one of the best” businessmen in the world but was also an ardent Manchester United supporter.

Sir Jim Ratcliffe Is Overseeing All-Things-Soccer at Manchester United

Following a drawn-out bidding process, Manchester United owners, the Glazer family agreed to sell a minority 27.7% stake to Ratcliffe and his company INEOS. According to BBC, Ratcliffe, the richest man in Britain, paid a whopping £1.25 billion ($1.62 billion) to take charge of soccer operations at Man Utd.

Under Ratcliffe’s leadership, United has prized chief executive Omar Berrada from Manchester City while plans to build a massive new stadium are in the pipeline. There have also been a couple of controversial calls. The club recently removed Sir Alex Ferguson as its ambassador as a cost-cutting measure, whereas Erik ten Hag remains at the helm despite the Red Devils’ struggles on the pitch.

David Beckham Has Faith In Sir Jim Ratcliffe’s Vision

An overwhelming majority of Manchester United supporters are expecting a positive change under Ratcliffe’s leadership, and 1998-99 Treble-winner Beckham is one of them.

I think that it definitely needed change. I think, speaking as a United fan, I think many people said the club needed change and it needed a fresh perspective on how this club needs to be run and the decisions that are made,” the Englishman said on the  Rio Ferdinand Presents podcast.

I really like Jim, I’ve met him a few times over the years with a few mutual friends. I think that he’s a fan and obviously he’s a great businessman as well, one of the best and one of the biggest. But I think more importantly the fans see that he cares and I think that that’s a big part of it.”

He concluded by adding:

I think the fans had lost faith with the leadership over the years and obviously he really cares about, you know, what he wants to do and what he wants to create. So hopefully things will change, but these things take time. I think we’ve been quite patient as United fans over the years, but we want those good old days back. We want those days back, and the sooner the better.”

Manchester United, the most successful team in English soccer, has not won the Premier League title since 2013. It will be interesting to see how Ratcliffe and Co. go about ending that drought in the coming years.

Author image
Twitter Facebook Linkedin

Sushan Chakraborty

A proud Real Madrid fan, Sushan Chakraborty has been writing about his beloved sport, soccer, since 2017. He has published well over 5000 articles since then, honing his skills along the way. Sergio Ramos' last-gasp equalizer in the 2014 Champions League final remains his most cherished memory, and he hopes to see the Spaniard return to the club for one last dance.
View All Posts By Sushan Chakraborty
Author Image

Sushan Chakraborty

Twitter Facebook Linkedin
A proud Real Madrid fan, Sushan Chakraborty has been writing about his beloved sport, soccer, since 2017. He has published well over 5000 articles since then, honing his skills along the way. Sergio Ramos' last-gasp equalizer in the 2014 Champions League final remains his most cherished memory, and he hopes to see the Spaniard return to the club for one last dance.
View All Posts By Sushan Chakraborty

Popular From Soccer

Latest news

View all
England Manager Thomas Tuchel
Soccer

LATEST “It was very straightforward” – Thomas Tuchel Reveals Why He Chose England Job over Manchester United

Author image Sushan Chakraborty  •  Oct 17 2024
Manchester United's New Investor Sir Jim Ratcliffe
Soccer
“I think that it definitely needed change” – David Beckham Backs Sir Jim Ratcliffe to Bring Glory Days Back to Manchester United
Author image Sushan Chakraborty  •  Oct 17 2024

England legend David Beckham has said he likes Manchester United minority stakeholder Sir Jim Ratcliffe. The Inter Miami co-owner added that he had faith in Ratcliffe’s vision as he was…

Liverpool Boss Arne Slot Looks On
Soccer
“Could barely string a pass” – Liverpool Star Battered Following His Poor Performance In UEFA Nations League Clash
Author image Sushan Chakraborty  •  Oct 15 2024

Dutch outlet Football Oranje has delivered a scathing assessment of Liverpool star Ryan Gravenberch’s performance in the Netherlands’ 1-0 defeat to Germany in the UEFA Nations League. They claimed Gravenberch…

Real Madrid Star David Alaba Joined As A Free Agent
Soccer
“Complete nonsense” – Fabrizio Romano Dismisses Rumors About Real Madrid Star David Alaba’s Future
Author image Sushan Chakraborty  •  Oct 15 2024
Barcelona Manager Hansi Flick
Soccer
Report: Barcelona Confident of Signing Long-Time Target in 2025
Author image Sushan Chakraborty  •  Oct 15 2024
Real Madrid Ace Vinicius Jr.
Soccer
Top 5 Assist Providers Across Best European Leagues + Cup Competitions in 2024-25: Real Madrid Ace Vinicius Jr. Features
Author image Sushan Chakraborty  •  Oct 15 2024
Kolo Muani Seals Win for France
Soccer
UEFA Nations League: Belgium 1-2 France – Kolo Muani Brace Secures Important Win for Les Bleus
Author image Sushan Chakraborty  •  Oct 15 2024
Arrow to top