With a win on Monday night, the Dallas Mavericks are now 31-25 this season. They are 8th in the Western Conference. Dallas’ five-game win streak is the longest of their season in 2023-24. At the trade deadline last week, the Mavericks made a few moves. They traded for Charlotte’s P.J. Washington and Daniel Gafford of the Wizards.

So far, Daniel Gafford has been playing at an extremely high level for the Mavericks. He’s adjusted on the fly and is doing what he does best. The former second-round pick is an elite rebounder and is a presence on the glass. If he continues to play well, Gafford could overtake rookie Derrick Lively as the starting center. That’s a tough decision that head coach Jason Kidd will have to make.

In two games, Daniel Gafford has proved to be a key addition for the Dallas Mavericks

Daniel Gafford’s first 2 games with the Mavs: 19 PTS, 9 REB, 1 BLK, 63% FG, 17 MIN

16 PTS, 17 REB, 5 BLK, 53% FG, 24 MIN



Dallas’ Daniel Gafford has stepped into a perfect situation with the Mavericks. The team doesn’t need him to be the modern-day big man who can create their shot and dribble. Gafford knows what he does best and that’s what his new team has asked him to do. With Luka Doncic and Kyrie Irving on offense, the Mavs will see a lot of double teams. When that happens, a player like Gafford is going to be open. Doncic and Irving are incredible passesers and can easily get the big man the ball.

That’s exactly what Gafford has done in his first two games with the Mavericks. He’s averaging (17.5) points, (13.0) rebounds, and (3.0) blocks per game. Before the trade to Dallas, Gafford was averaging (10.9) points, (8.0) rebounds, and (2.2) blocks. The 25-year-old has capitalized on his opportunities so far with the Mavericks. Will he be their starting center once Derrick Lively returns from injury?

Daniel Gafford first two games as a Maverick: 17.5 PPG

13.0 RPG

3.0 BPG In just 20.6 minutes per game.



In 36 games played for the rookie in 2023-24, Lively is averaging (9.2) points, (7.9) rebounds, and (1.4) blocks per game. That’s a much bigger sample size of games than Gafford has played. Despite Lively playing more, Gafford has been more productive in his first two games than Lively has been in 36 for Dallas. Making Gafford a starter is a serious decision that Jason Kidd needs to make. It could help take the Mavs to a new level in the second half of the season.