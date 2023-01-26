Site News

Damian Lillard Hits NBA’s Most Efficient Ever 60 Points in Trail Blazers Win

Olly Taliku
Damian Lillard notched up a season high of 60 points against the Jazz on Wednesday night, as the Portland star just missed out on a career best during the 134-124 win.

Lillard was breaking all sorts of records on Wednesday night in Portland, as the 32-year old managed to hit 9/15 three point attempts which took him up to sixth on the all time three-pointers charts.

The Portland superstar was also able to achieve eight assists, eleven rebounds as well as three steals in a masterclass on the court.

This is the fourth occasion Lillard has been able to hit 60 points through his career and the first time this season, with the veteran still hunting down his own personal best of 61 points which came back in 2020.

Lillard’s efficiency was what impressed most on Wednesday, as the Portland player recorded the most efficient 60 points ever with just 29 shot attempts through the game.

Trail Blazers head coach Chauncey Billups was full of praise for Lillard after the game, as he spoke about the incredible efficiency of his star player against the Jazz.

“That was incredible, man.

“You don’t get to see that very often, to be that efficient. For a guy to score 60 points and only 10 free throws and make nine of them, you’re thinking either this dude has an absurd amount of 3s. It was just incredible how efficient he was.”

Lillard also spoke to the media after the game and was in shock at finding out how efficient he actually was against the Jazz, saying he could’ve been even better.

“It’s the most efficient 60-point game ever, for real?

“That’s crazy. I didn’t know that. I’m just sitting here thinking I had a shot at the end of the shot clock from half court toward the end that I shot. It probably would have been a little bit better. I missed a free throw. Damn.”

Lillard will be hoping to continue his efficient plays through the rest of the season, with Portland’s next game coming against the Raptors on Saturday night.

