La Liga giants Barcelona are reportedly concerned about Lamine Yamal’s meteoric rise to fame. The Blaugrana has already deployed personnel to control the media attention the 17-year-old is getting.

Lamine Yamal Has Enjoyed Unprecedented Rise To Stardom

On 29 April 2023, then-manager Xavi brought La Masia graduate Yamal on for Gavi in the 83rd minute of a 4-0 victory over Real Betis. Making his first-team debut at 15 years, 9 months, and 16 days old, Yamal became the fifth-youngest player in La Liga history. Thus began his journey to global fanfare.

In the 2023-24 season, Xavi included him in his first-team squad and deployed him in 50 matches in all competitions. The teenager rewarded his coach’s faith by chipping in with seven goals and nine assists. His performances caught the attention of Spain boss Luis de la Fuente, and he called him up for the 2024 European Championship (EURO 2024).

Yamal was in a league of his own in EURO 2024. He scored once and provided four assists as La Roja became the first nation to win four European Championships. Winning the title a day after his 17th birthday, Young Player of the Tournament, Yamal has become the youngest European champion in history.

Barcelona Striving To Control Yamal Situation

Thanks to his performances for Barcelona and Spain, Yamal has become one of the most in-demand players across the globe, enjoying media attention across the globe. According to RadioMarca, some people at Barca are not thrilled with the situation.

Yamal has building-length images of himself plastered around Spain. He is conducting more and more interviews while on international duty. He recently signed a promotional deal with Gerard Pique’s King’s League and will have to commit time to fulfill his end of the bargain. And just a few weeks ago, Yamal’s father Mounir got stabbed in the street. Although he survived, such an incident is bound to take a toll on the youngster’s mental health.

Barcelona fears that Yamal may reach a point where he no longer feels in control of his personal and professional life. The fear has increased following Yamal’s decision to appoint super agent Jorge Mendes. The Catalan outfit was much more comfortable with Yamal’s previous, low-profile agent Ivan de la Pena. Barcelona feels De La Pena would have done a better job at protecting the 2024 Ballon d’Or nominee.

Under the guidance of Bojan Krkic, Barcelona has appointed people to shield Yamal from overexposure. However, as long as Yamal keeps performing, Barca is likely to struggle to find the respite they are looking for.