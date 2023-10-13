Last Sunday’s game between the Dallas Cowboys and San Francisco 49ers was supposed to be a battle between two NFC heavyweights and a potential late-January playoff preview. The Cowboys were underdogs and rightfully so, but they were defeated in embarrassing fashion, losing by a score of 42-10 during a nationally televised prime time game.

CeeDee Lamb Is Frustrated With The Cowboys Situation

𝗧𝗥𝗘𝗡𝗗𝗜𝗡𝗚: #Cowboys QB Dak Prescott approached CeeDee Lamb and said “If you have a problem with anything, just come up to me and we’ll talk about it.” per @jonmachota Lamb has been frustrated with his lack of usage in the Cowboys offense this season, but he and Dak plan… pic.twitter.com/BdC6aQ9iIc — JPAFootball (@jasrifootball) October 13, 2023

The result sent the 49ers to 5-0, and has sent Dallas into a media tailspin. There were questions posed to owner Jerry Jones earlier in the week about whether he thought that Dak Prescott was the right quarterback to lead the team to a Super Bowl, and there was a back and forth between Micah Parsons and Deebo Samuel whose trash talk carried over into interviews in the days after the game.

One of the most frustrated parties is wide receiver CeeDee Lamb. He was seem fuming on the sideline during the game against the 49ers, and did not hold back in his comments after the game, saying that he didn’t know what the team’s offensive identity was. Jones stoked the fire when he commented that he doesn’t think the team should force-feed the ball to Lamb.

Prescott Approached Lamb About The Issues

According to The Athletic’s Jon Machota, Lamb said that Prescott approached him this week to talk about things:

“If you have a problem with anything, just come up to me and we’ll talk about it.”

Prescott has had his own struggles so far this year while trying to correct the mistakes he made in 2022. There is an obvious disconnect between him and Lamb which has caused the wideout to be frustrated, as he has just 358 yards and 1 touchdown through five games.

Prescott had more to say about Lamb:

“I mean, a frustrated player/person that feels like we all could’ve done better and feels like he can change the game, I understand it. I really do. So it’s in the sense of just communicating with him…It’s about him leading other guys and picking other guys up and him just trying to make sure we’re all pushing our best. That’s where the frustration, we have to remove that. And he will. He’s a young player that’s growing by the day and he’ll only get better. He’ll be better because of that. Frustrating times”

The Cowboys are now 3-2 and already two games back of the Eagles in the NFC East, and will need to pick up a victory this week to hope to keep pace in any way. They will take on Justin Herbert and the Los Angeles Chargers on Monday Night Football, and Dallas is listed as a 2-point favorite. The game will be played in SoFi Stadium in LA.

NFL Betting Guides You May Like