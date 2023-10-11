In Week 5 vs. the 49ers, Dallas’ defense let up 42 points. During their previous four games, they had only let up a total of 41 points combined. It was by far the Cowboys’ worst game this season and one they want to forget. Linebacker Leighton Vander Esch suffered a neck injury in Week 5 and is likely headed to the IR.

With that, the Cowboys became very thin at LB. Dallas acted quickly and brought veteran LB Rashaan Evans in for a workout. Jeremy Fowler of ESPN reported that Evans was visiting the Cowboys today for a free-agent visit. If all goes well, it would be a no-brainer for Dallas to sign Evans to their practice squad.

Rashaan Evans is a veteran LB who can be a nice depth piece for the Cowboys while Leighton Vander Esch is out

Veteran linebacker Rashaan Evans is in Dallas today on a free agent visit with the #Cowboys, per source. Former first-round pick could help Dallas’ depth coming off Leighton Vander Esch injury. — Jeremy Fowler (@JFowlerESPN) October 11, 2023



This offseason, Rashaan Evans signed with the Eagles’ practice squad. The 27-year-old was recently released and is looking for a new team to sign with. In 2022, Evans was with the Atlanta Falcons. He played and started in all 17 games last season, recording a career-high (159) tackles. Eighty-six of those were solo tackles. With that kind of production, it makes perfect sense for the Cowboys to at least give him a shot.

Leighton Vander Esch suffered a neck injury in the fourth quarter of Dallas’ blowout loss to the 49ers. The 27-year-old has had issues with neck injuries in the past and the Cowboys will play it cautious. Vander Esch will likely be placed on the IR at some point this week. Sadly, a neck injury caused him to miss seven games in 2019 and then three last season with a recurring neck problem.

Cowboys are hosting former 1st-RD Pick, Rashaan Evans for a visit ✭ #dallascowboys pic.twitter.com/kYOBgVASte — Dallas Cowboys Network (@TheCowboysNet) October 11, 2023



With how thin the Cowboys are at LB, they are considering moving Micah Parsons around on defense. The All-Pro can play almost anywhere on the field, but he’s excelled as a pass-rusher the last two seasons. However, Parsons did start his career as an off-ball LB. Depending on what route Dallas takes, they could utilize Parsons’ skill set and continue to move him around the field.