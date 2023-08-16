In the 2021 NFL Draft, the Dallas Cowboys took LB Micah Parsons with the 12th overall pick. Over two seasons with Dallas, he has 26.5 sacks and 106 solo tackles. He’s been an absolute beast for the Cowboys and already has two All-Pro selections to his name.

Heading into the 2023 season, Parsons is primed to have another big season. That was until yesterday’s practice when the 24-year-old sustained a leg injury. Parsons did not return to live action and was on the sideline with his leg wrapped. To be one of the NFL’s top defenses next season, the Cowboys need Parsons to be 100 percent healthy.

Dallas Cowboys fans are hoping that Micah Parsons’ leg injury is not serious enough to make him miss games

Update: #Cowboys star Micah Parsons left practice with his leg wrapped and didn’t return, per @calvinwatkins pic.twitter.com/aDWx82bQCt — Dov Kleiman (@NFL_DovKleiman) August 15, 2023



Speaking to the media after practice yesterday, Cowboys’ LB Micah Parsons didn’t seem too concerned with his leg injury. He said he would get the injury checked out and fans will be holding their breath until then. If it’s more serious than he thought, Parsons could be shut down until the start of the regular season or longer.

Missing games due to injury is not something the Pro Bowl LB has had to deal with in the NFL. He played 16 of 17 games as a rookie in 2021 and played in all 17 games last season. Parsons had 13.5 sacks, 3 forced fumbles, 3 passes deflected, and one defensive touchdown. Nobody means more to Dallas’ defense than Micah Parsons does. That’s why Cowboys fans are fearing the worst.

“He’s the most important piece” – Micah Parsons with some high praise for Leighton Vander Esch

(via @toddarcher) pic.twitter.com/lKn7ey7Pk1 — B/R Gridiron (@brgridiron) August 8, 2023



His injury apparently happened when Parsons was accidentally kicked in the leg. After practice, he tried to downplay the injury and didn’t make a fuss about it. On Sunday, September 10, the Cowboys open their season on the road vs the New York Giants. If Parsons did have an injury that causes him to miss time, he’d had less than a month to rehab for Week 1.