Cowboys and Zach Martin Reach An Agreement On A Reworked Deal

The Dallas Cowboys and their All-Pro guard Zach Martin have agrees on a reworked deal that will give him a significant pay increase.

Cowboys and All-Pro guard/team captain Zack Martin reached agreement on a reworked deal, per sources. The new deal will pay him north of $18 million in each of the next two years. Martin was scheduled to be at $13.5 million this year and $14 million next year, so it’s an… pic.twitter.com/zszAxiVAR8 — Adam Schefter (@AdamSchefter) August 14, 2023

The new deal will pay Martin about $36 million over the next two season, so $18 million per year. Matrin was seemingly holding out from training camp seeking a new reworked contract. Now both sides have come to an agreement and Martin is slated to come back to training camp and be available week one.

Zach Martin is arguably one of the best offensive lineman in the entire NFL. He was drafted in the first round out of Notre Dame. He comes from a university that has developed many great offensive lineman.

The #Cowboys are in a division with Dexter Lawrence, Daron Payne, Jonathan Allen, Fletcher Cox, Jordan Davis, Jalen Carter, etc. Was a no-brainer to get this resolved. Martin was woefully underpaid compared to the rest of the market. Now he’s back up to par. https://t.co/NFKc0kFXNw — Ari Meirov (@MySportsUpdate) August 14, 2023

The Cowboys will now breath a sigh of relief as the team captain and anchor on the offensive line will be back. The Cowboys changed offensive coordinators and will want to establish the run even with the departure of Ezekiel Elliot. Elliot may re-sign before the season starts, but it still should be Tony Pollard’s backfield come week one. They are in a division that will be very competitive and have many dominant forces on the opposing defensive lines.

The Dallas Cowboys are +180 to win the NFC East according to Texas sportsbooks.

Zach Martin now being locked up for the next two seasons is huge news for the Cowboys. They will try to de-throne the Philadelphia Eagles to take the division title.