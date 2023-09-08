Almost every season, the Dallas Cowboys have one of the best offensive lines in the NFL. To begin 2023, they have two starters who are dealing with injuries. Dallas has a Week 1 matchup on Sunday Night Football vs. the New York Giants. Tyron and Tyler Smith were both on the injury report yesterday.

The veteran LT is dealing with an ankle injury and the second-year pro has a hamstring issue. Their season hasn’t started yet and the Cowboys’ offensive line is already not 100 percent. That’s not a recipe for success early on in the year. If one or both of them miss Sunday’s game, Dallas’ offensive line depth is shaky.

Tyron and Tyler Smith are both nursing injuries to start the 2023 season for the Cowboys

According to Michael Gehlken of the Dallas Morning News, Tyron Smith “rolled his ankle” at yesterday’s practice. Other Cowboys sources have said that his ankle injury is minor. When healthy, Smith is one of the best LTs in the NFL. However, the 32-year-old has missed a lot of football over the last three seasons.

Since 2020, the two-time All-Pro has missed 33 games due to injury. Smith played just four games for the Cowboys last season. Additionally, he started the 2022 season injured. It looks like 2023 might play out the same for the veteran. If he misses Sunday night’s game vs. New York, Chuma Edoga will be the Cowboys’ starting LT.

Additionally, second-year pro Tyler Smith is also dealing with an injury. He missed practice yesterday with a hamstring injury. Head coach Mike McCarthy has tried to be optimistic but Smith could be out for Sunday’s game. Smith was a first-round pick by the Cowboys in the 2022 NFL Draft. He started and played in all 17 games for the Cowboys last season. If Tyler Smith is out for Week 1, T.J. Bass is listed as the backup LG. The Cowboys play the Giants on Sunday Night Football. Dallas’ offensive line will certainly not be at 100 percent.