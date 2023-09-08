Betting

Giants vs Cowboys Predictions, Betting Picks & Best Bets: Prescott to Run Into Interception Trouble Once More

Charlie Rhodes
Sports Editor
2 min read
Giants vs Cowboys Picks
Giants vs Cowboys Picks

The NFL is back, and a stacked Sunday line-up sees a total of 14 games taking place throughout the day. Below, we turn our attention to the MetLife as we run through our Giants vs Cowboys picks and predictions.

Giants vs Cowboys Picks

  • Dak Prescott Over 0.5 Pass Interceptions @ -110
  • Dallas Cowboys -3 @ -119
Giants vs Cowboys Pick 1: Prescott Over 0.5 Interceptions

Mike McCarthy has vowed to improve Dallas’ ball security, in an attempt squash the perception that the Cowboys are particularly vulnerable on the turnover, and rely heavily on a pass-attack.

Indeed, that was the case on far too many occasions last season, with Dak Prescott throwing 15 interceptions in just 12 games. He added another two to his overall season tally against San Francisco in the postseason.

He has covered the over total for interceptions in 10 of his previous 13, and although he has personally ‘guaranteed’ that his numbers will fall this year, it is hard to ignore one of the main topics of conversation from Dallas’ 2022 season.

Giants vs Cowboys Pick 2: Dallas Cowboys -3

For all Prescott’s drawbacks, he and the Cowboys should be able to cover the spread in New York.

The Giants will line up with two rookie cornerbacks – Deonte Banks and Tre Hawkins III – who will both have to contend with a solid Dallas receiving group led by CeeDee Lamb.

One of their three losses at home in 2022 came in a 23-16 defeat against the Cowboys, and New York’s defense – which ranked 20th in dropback EPA – should struggle to deal with the dual threat of Prescott.

 

Charlie Rhodes

Charlie is an accomplished journalist specialising in football, but with extensive interest across every and all sports, and their intersection with the betting industry. Bearing a keen eye for detail, and considerable experience encompassing news, long-form content and betting, he has previously been published on leading brands such as 90min.com and FootyAccumulators. He also worked alongside former Goldman Sachs executives on a peer-to-peer fintech trading start-up (SportsStack).
Charlie Rhodes

