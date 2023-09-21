In Week 2 of the 2023 season, we had some exciting matchups. The New York Giants completed a 21-point comeback to beat the Arizona Cardinals. Atlanta pulled off an improbable win vs. the Packers at home to improve to 2-0 on the season. The Dallas Cowboys have outscored their opponents 70-10 through their first two games.

Not to mention that Josh Allen and the Buffalo Bills dominated the Raiders, 38-10 for their first win of the season.

Ahead of all the action, here are our Power Rankings for Week 3:

Find Your Favorite NFL Teams:

49ers | Bears | Bengals | Bills | Broncos | Browns | Buccaneers | Cardinals | Chargers | Chiefs | Colts |

Commanders | Cowboys | Dolphins | Eagles | Falcons | Giants | Jaguars | Jets | Lions | Packers |

Panthers | Patriots | Raiders | Rams | Ravens | Saints |Seahawks | Steelers | Texans | Titans | Vikings

2023 NFL Power Rankings Week 3

Rank Team Super Bowl Odds Notes 1 San Francisco 49ers +600 Two weeks into the 2023 NFL season, the 49ers look like one of the most well-rounded teams. They are off to a 20- start after a 30-23 win vs. the Rams. All-Pro RB Christian McCaffrey has had an incredible start to the season with 268 rushing yards and two touchdowns. San Francisco will host the Giants in Week 3 for Thursday night football. 2 Dallas Cowboys +750 After a dominant win in Week 1, the Cowboys had another strong game in Week 2 vs. the Jets. With Aaron Rodgers out, New York’s offense was no match for Dallas’ defense. CeeDee Lamb had an incredible game with 11 catches for 143 yards. The Cowboys’ defense has only allowed one touchdown through two games. 3 Philidelphia Eagles +700 While the Eagles are 2-0, their wins have not been pretty. They almost lost in Week 1 to the Patriots and nearly did the same in Week 2 vs. Minnesota. However, the Eagles’ defensive line has proved to be one of the strongest units on their team once again. Additionally, DeVonta Smith has 11 catches for 178 yards and two touchdowns through two games. 4 Kansas City Chiefs +650 To start the 2023 season, the Chiefs were stunned by the Lions. In Week 2, they had another tough game. Their offense has looked slow to start the season, scoring 20 and 17 points in their first two games. However, they pulled out a 17-9 win in Week 2 vs. the Jaguars. Kansas City has a very winnable game this Sunday vs. the Bears in Week 3. 5 Miami Dolphins +1100 The Miami Dolphins are 2-0 after two road games to start the 2023 season. Tyreek Hill and Tua Tagovailoa have been one of, if not the best WR/QB duo to start the season. He has 16 catches for 255 yards and three touchdowns. Miami is at home in Week 3 to face the Broncos. 6 Baltimore Ravens +1100 One team that’s flying under the radar to start the 2023 season is the Baltimore Ravens. They are 2-0 to start the season and have had impressive wins. Their running and passing attack have been well-balanced this season. This Sunday, the Ravens will host the Indianapolis Colts who might be without rookie QB, Anthony Richardson. 7 Buffalo Bills +1000 In Week 1, Josh Allen and the Buffalo Bills did not have their strongest performance. They learned from that loss and bounced back with a 38-10 win vs. the Raiders at home in Week 2. Josh Allen threw for 274 yards and two touchdowns. Gabe Davis had six catches for 92 yards and a touchdown. 8 Jacksonville Jaguars +1500 Against the Chiefs in Week 2, the Jaguars’ offense was held out of the end zone. They lost 17-9 and kicked three field goals to score all of their points. Christian Kirk led all receivers with 11 catches for 110 yards. As a team, Jacksonville only had 78 rushing yards vs. Kansas City. 9 Detroit Lions +2500 The Lions and the Seahawks played an incredible game in Week 2. Seattle beat Detroit in OT, 37-31. After a big win in Week 1, the Lions lost their home opener. Jared Goff did have three touchdowns, but he had a costly interception that was returned for a touchdown. Amon-Ra St.Brown led all receivers with six catches for 102 yards. 10 Atlanta Falcons +4000 After a 2-0 start, the Falcons are in the Top 10 of our Week 3 power rankings. After being down in the second half, the Falcons fought back and won the game, 25-24 vs. the Packers. Rookie RB Bijan Robinson had 19 carries for 124 yards. He also had another four catches for 48 yards. 11 Washington Commanders +6600 Ron Rivera and the Washington Commanders held on for a 35-33 victory after a completed hail mary by the Broncos. Their defense stopped Denver’s two-point attempt and the team is 2-0 to start the season. Brian Robinson had a big game vs. the Broncos with 18 rushes for 87 yards and two touchdowns. He also had two catches for 42 yards. 12 Tampa Bay Buccaneers +4000 While the Buccaneers were picked by many to be one of the worst teams in the NFL this season, they are surprisingly 2-0. They beat the Bears, 27-17 at home. Mike Evans had six catches for 161 and one touchdown. Their defense had a pick-six in their Week 2 win vs. Chicago. Two teams in the NFC South are now 2-0, including the Falcons. 13 Cleveland Browns +2500 In Week 1, the Cleveland Browns kept the Bengals’ offense in check for a 24-3 win. They were not as lucky last night, allowing the Steelers’ defense to score two touchdowns. Sadly, Pro Bowl RB Nick Chubb had a gruesome knee injury last on MNF and has already been ruled out for the rest of the 2023 season. 14 Seattle Seahawks +4000 To start the 2023 season, the Seahawks lost 30-13 at home to the Rams. Geno Smith and the offense were able to turn it around in Week 2 for a 37-31 win in OT. He had 328 passing yards and two touchdowns. In Week 3, the Seahawks will be hosting the Panthers. 15 New Orleans Saints +2500 Their win vs. the Panthers last night was not pretty, but the Saints are 2-0 to start the 2023 season. Both of their wins have been one-score games. Against the Panthers in Week 2, backup QB Taysom Hill led the team with nine carries for 75 yards after Jamaal Williams got injured and left the game, 16 Green Bay Packers +5000 Jordan Love and the Green Bay Packers took a tough loss on the road in Week 2. The Packers blew a lead and lost 25-24 to Atlanta. Without Aaron Jones, the team did not have a strong rushing attack. Love did have 151 passing yards for three touchdowns. At 1-1, Green Bay will host the Saints in Week 3. 17 New York Jets +7500 Sadly, Zach Wilson seems to be holding the New York Jets back from reaching their full potential. He was 12-27 vs. the Cowboys in Week 2 with 170 passing yards, one touchdown, and three interceptions. Additionally, the Jets’ defense did not look as dominant as they were in Week 1 vs. the Bills. 18 Cincinnati Bengals +2000 To start the 2023 season, Joe Burrow and the Bengals’ offense does not look on point. Cincinnati did score 24 points in Week 2, but their offense is clearly not as explosive as it can be. The connection between Burrow and Ja’Marr Chase is off. In Week 3, the Bengals are at home vs. the Los Angeles Rams. 19 Los Angeles Rams +7500 The Los Angeles Rams have been a frisky team to start the 2023 season. After beating the Seahawks in Week 1, they played the 49ers tough in Week 2. With Cooper Kupp on the IR, rookie WR Puka Nacua has taken over the WR1 duties. He has the most catches (25) by an NFL player int the first two games of their career. 20 Tennesse Titans +7500 In Week 2, the Tennessee Titans got their first win of the season on a walk-off field goal in OT. Ryan Tannehill had 254 passing yards and one touchdown vs. the Chargers. Tennessee is on the road in Week 3 for a matchup with the Cleveland Browns. 21 New York Giants +6600 To start the 2023 season, the Giants were outscored 60-0 through their first three quarters. They were down 20-0 vs. the Cardinals at halftime, but they pulled off a 21-point comeback for a 31-28 win. New York needed that win to keep their season alive. The Giants have an extremely tough matchup this Thursday vs. the 49ers on the road without RB Saquon Barkley. 22 Pittsburgh Steelers +3300 The Steelers defense was dominant in Week 2, scoring twice. They started off the game with a pick-six and had a scoop and score touchdown later on. Pittsburgh was lucky to have those defensive touchdowns because their offense only scored once vs. the Browns. Kenny Pickett and the Steelers are on the road vs. the Raiders in Week 3. 23 Los Angeles Chargers +3300 Justin Herbert and the Chargers are a disappointing 0-2 to start the 2023 season. They had a winnable game in Week 2 vs. the Titans, but the offense stalled at the worst time. Their Week 3 matchup on the road vs. the Vikings is looking like a must-win. The last thing they want is to be 0-3 in the AFC West. 24 New England Patriots +10000 While the Patriots are 0-2, they have lost two close games. In Week 2 they lost 24-17 vs. the Dolphins. New England’s rushing attack only had 88 yards vs. Miami. Mac Jones had 231 passing yards for one touchdown and one interception. 25 Minnesota Vikings +6600 After a 13-4 record last season, the Minnesota Vikings are not having the same luck this season. They are 0-2 in 2023 with two tough losses in one-score games. Minnesota’s biggest flaw this season is that their rushing game is nowhere close to their passing attack. If only the Vikings had a reliable All-Pro RB on their roster. 26 Las Vegas Raiders +10000 The Raiders narrowly won in Week 1 vs. the Broncos. In Week 2, they had a much tougher matchup vs. the Buffalo Bills. Josh Allen and the Bills’ offense were able to score 38 points in their home opener Jimmy Garoppolo had two picks in Week 2 vs. Buffalo and only 185 passing yards. Las Vegas will host Pittsburgh in Week 3. 27 Indianapolis Colts +12500 In Week 1, the Colts lost a tough game vs. lost a tough game vs. Jacksonville. They followed that up with a big 31-20 win vs. the Texans. Anthony Richardson had two rushing touchdowns in Week 2, but he did leave the game and did not return because of concussion-like symptoms. However, Garden Minshew did a fine job as the backup and helped the team get a win. 28 Denver Broncos +10000 Despite almost making a comeback in Week 2, the Broncos are now 0-2 under Sean Payton. Russell Wilson had a great game vs. the Commanders, throwing for 308 yards, three touchdowns, and one interception. The Broncos could fall to 0-3 on the season with a tough matchup on the road in Week 3 vs. the Dolphins. 29 Carolina Panthers +20000 The Carolina Panthers lost a close game on MNF to the Saints to fall to 0-2. Bryce Young had 33 pass attempts but only had 153 passing yards and one touchdown. With a rookie QB, the Panthers are still trying to find their identity as an offense. Bryce Young has potential with Carolina and still has a lot of room to grow. 30 Chicago Bears +20000 Justin Fields and the Chicago Bears are 0-2 to start the season. Both of their losses this season have been by double-digit points and it doesn’t look great. Fields looks indecisive in the pocket and was sacked six times in Week 2. The Bears are on the road in Week 3 to face the Kansas City Chiefs. 31 Houston Texans +50000 Some teams in the NFL are just stuck and cannot get over the hump. One of them is the Houston Texans. They had the #2 overall pick in the 2023 NFL Draft and took C.J. Stroud. So far, the Texans are 0-2. Stroud had 384 passing yards and two touchdowns in Week 2. 32 Arizona Cardinals +100000 Against the Giants in Week 2, the Cardinals had a 20-0 lead at halftime. They would then go on and be outscored 31-8 in the second half by New York. The Cardinals are now 0-2 on the season and are all-around one of the worst teams in the NFL. With the Texans’ 2024 first-round pick, it wouldn’t be surprising to see the Cardinals have two top-five picks.

NFL Power Rankings — Week 3

Check out our NFL Power Rankings for Week 3 of the 2023 season.

32. Arizona Cardinals — The Cardinals have a tough matchup in Week 3 vs. the Dallas Cowboys

2023 Record: 0-2

Super Bowl Odds: +100000

In Week 2, it looked like the Arizona were going to get their first win of the season. They took advantage of the Giants in the first half and were up 20-0. New York stunned Arizona in the second half, outscoring them 31-8. The Giants made an improbable comeback vs. the Cardinals in their 21-point comeback. While the Cardinals looked sharp in the first half, they were basically kept scoreless the entire fourth quarter. New York scored 17 of their 31 points in the fourth. With that loss, the Cardinals are 0-2 this season and are back to #32 in our Power Rankings.

31. Houston Texans — Jacksonville will host the Houston Texans in Week 3 of the 2023 season

2023 Record: 0-2

Super Bowl Odds: +50000

On Sunday, rookie QB C.J. Stroud had a strong performance for the Houston Texans. He had 384 passing yards and two touchdowns. Nico Collins and fellow rookie Tank Dell were the recipients of Stroud’s touchdown passes. Collins had an impressive seven catches for 146 yards. While they did score 20 points, the Texans’ defense could not handle either of the Colts’ QBs. After Anthony Richardson left the game, backup QB Gardner Minshew did not miss a beat and helped his team get a win. After their 31-20 loss, the Texans are 0-2 to start the 2023 season.

30. Chicago Bears — The Bears could fall to 0-3 with a loss to the Chiefs this week

2023 Record: 0-2

Super Bowl Odds: +20000

At the moment, the panic button has to be out for the Chicago Bears. After the promise they saw from Justin Fields at the end of last season, the same cannot be said for 2023. Fields has already thrown three interceptions this season and only two touchdown passes. That kind of production is not going to get it done for the Chicago Bears this season. D.J. Moore had six catches for 104 yards on Sunday and the Bears need to find a way to get him the ball as much as they can. Their receivers are not very promising after Moore and their RBs have been average at best through two games. Even with two first-round picks in the 2024 NFL Draft, the Bears cannot feel good about their start to the 2023 season.

29. Carolina Panthers — Seahawks will host the 0-2 Panthers this Sunday at 4:05 p.m. EST

2023 Record: 0-2

Super Bowl Odds: +20000



In his first home start as a Carolina Panther, Bryce Young was 22-33 passing with 153 yards and one touchdown. Adam Thielen led the team with seven catches for 54 yards and caught Young’s only TD pass of the game. The rookie QB did have a costly fumble in the 20-17 loss on MNF vs. the Saints. After that loss, the Panthers are 0-2 to start the 2023 season. Carolina has a tough matchup in Week 3 vs. the Seattle Seahawks who are coming off an impressive win. That game will start at 4:05 p.m. EST this Sunday.

28. Denver Broncos — Will the Broncos fall to 0-3 under Sean Payton as head coach?

2023 Record: 0-2

Super Bowl Odds: +10000

After an 0-2 start to the 2023 season, Broncos fans are not happy. They had a very winnable game vs. the Commanders in Week 2 but fell just short in a 35-33 loss. Russell Wilson connected with Brandon Johnson on a 50-yard hail mary. However, the team was not able to get the two-point conversion and send the game to OT. In Week 3, the Broncos will be on the road to face the Miami Dolphins who are 2-0 to start the season. If the Broncos lose this Sunday, Denver will be 0-3 to start the 2023 season under Sean Payton.

27. Indianapolis Colts — Ravens will host the Colts this Sunday for a Week 3 matchup

2023 Record: 1-1

Super Bowl Odds: +12500

On Sunday, Anthony Richardson had two rushing touchdowns in the first half for the Colts. On one of those plays, his helmet slammed into the turf hard and the rookie QB knew something wasn’t right. Reports said that Richardson self-reported that something was wrong. He’s now in concussion protocol and it’s unclear if he’ll be available in Week 3. When Richardson could not, backup QB Gardner Minshew kept the team afloat and helped the Colts get their first win. He threw one touchdown pass and was 19-23 for 171 yards. The Colts will be on the road in Week 3 to face the Ravens.

26. Las Vegas Raiders — The Steelers will be in Las Vegas next Monday to play the Raiders on MNF

2023 Record: 1-1

Super Bowl Odds: +10000

Jimmy Garoppolo and the Raiders narrowly beat the Denver Broncos in Week 1 of the 2023 season. In Week 2, Las Vegas was outclassed by the Buffalo Bills. The Raiders were held to just 55 rushing yards as a team. All-Pro RB Josh Jacobs had nine carries for -2 yards vs. Buffalo’s defense. Additionally, Garoppolo was 16-24 passing for 185 yards, one touchdown, and two interceptions. This week, the Raiders will be hosting the Pittsburgh Steelers on SNF. Both teams are 1-1 heading into that matchup.

25. Minnesota Vikings — Vikings could be 0-3 after their game vs. the Chargers on Sunday

2023 Record: 0-2

Super Bowl Odds: +6600

The Minnesota Vikings started off Week 2 of the 2023 season with a 34-28 loss on TNF. Kirk Cousins had a great game with 364 passing yards and four touchdowns, but their defense couldn’t get a stop when they needed it. Cousins had 44 pass attempts against the Eagles. As a team, they were only able to get 28 total rushing yards. Philadelphia’s defensive line was so dominant that the Vikings hardly ran the ball. With that loss, Minnesota is now 0-2. They will be hosting the LA Chargers on Sunday, who are also 0-2.

24. New England Patriots — The Jets will host the 0-2 New England Patriots next Sunday

2022 Record: 0-2

Super Bowl Odds: +10000

Bill Belichick and the New England Patriots are o-2 to start the 2023 season. Both of their losses have come in one-score games. They lost 25-20 to the Eagles in Week 1 and then 24-17 to the Dolphins on SNF in Week 2. Mac Jones was 31-42 passing vs. the Eagles for 231 yards, one touchdown, and one interception. He was sacked four times vs. the Dolphins. In Week 3, the Patriots have a matchup on the road vs. the New York Jets. New England has a chance to win that game now that Aaron Rodgers is no longer the QB for New York. The game starts a 1:00 p.m. EST.

23. Los Angeles Chargers — Will the Chargers or Vikings be 0-3 after Week 3?

2022 Record: 0-2

Super Bowl Odds: +3300

The Los Angeles Chargers have lost both of their games to start the 2023 season. Each of those losses came by three points or less. Their team has not been able to execute in the biggest moment of the game. In Week 1, the Chargers’ offense collapsed on their final drive of the game and lost 36-34 to the Dolphins. This past week, they went to OT with the Titans and started with the ball. They went 3 and out on their first drive and Tennesee would kick a game-winning field goal after the Chargers had to punt. Los Angeles is on the road vs. the Vikings in Week 3.

22. Pittsburgh Steelers — The Steelers will be on the road this week for SNF vs. the Raiders

2023 Record: 1-1

Super Bowl Odds: +3300

In Week 2, the Pittsburgh Steelers were carried by their defense. Kenny Pickett and the offense only accounted for seven of the Steelers’ 26 points. They started the game with a pic-six on the first play and their defense also had a scoop-and-score TD later in the game. Cleveland’s RB Nick Chubb got injured in the second quarter and the Steelers benefitted from that. Chubb was on pace to have another 100+ yard rushing game for the Browns. With that win, the Steelers are 1-1 heading into their Week 3 matchup vs. the Raiders.

21. New York Giants — The 49ers will be facing a Giants squad that doesn’t have Saquon Barkley

2023 Record: 1-1

Super Bowl Odds: +6600

The New York Giants lost 40-0 in their first game of the season vs. the Cowboys. In their Week 2 contest vs. the Cardinals, the Giants were down 20-0 at halftime. They were being outscored 60-0 through their first six quarters of the 2023 season. A flip was switched at halftime and the Giants’ offense was able to put some big drives together. New York outscored the Cardinals 31-8 in the second half. Additionally, their 21-point comeback was tied for the largest in franchise history. The Giants needed that win to put them at 1-1 on the season. In Week 3, they have a tough matchup on TNF vs. the 49ers.

20. Tennesse Titans — Browns will host the Titans in Week 3

2023 Record: 1-1

Super Bowl Odds: +7500

It looked like the Titans were going to have some quarterback issues after Ryan Tannehill’s poor performance in Week 1. But he saved his job for at least another week after his day against the Chargers. Tennessee was able to defeat the fellow AFC team to drop LA to 0-2, and it was the efficient Tannehill who was one of the difference makers. He completed 20 of 24 passes on the day and threw for nearly 250 yards, but most importantly, had zero interceptions. The mistake-free game helped propel the Titans to a win, and they sit with an even 1-1 record with a date against the Browns looming.

19. Los Angeles Rams — The Rams will be on the road for MNF vs. the Bengals

2022 Record: 1-1

Super Bowl Odds: +7500

The Rams showed some signs of life during their Week 2 game against the 49ers. LA figured to be one of the worst teams in the NFL for 2023, and they were 7-point underdogs heading into the game against San Francisco. The oddsmakers ended up being exactly on point, but the Rams put a scare into the Super Bowl favorites by taking a 17-10 lead in the game just before halftime. The loss drops their record to 1-1, as they were able to defeat the Seahawks during the opening weekend. They’ll face a big test this coming week when they take on the Bengals on Monday night.

18. Cincinnati Bengals — Cincinnati has not looked sharp to start the 2023 season

2023 Record: 0-2

Super Bowl Odds: +2000

They may be the most disappointing team in the NFL through the first two weeks of the season, given their expectations to start the year. After becoming the richest player in league history as the season kicked off, Joe Burrow threw for less than 90 yards and the team scored 0 touchdowns in Cincinnati’s Week 1 loss to the Browns. The numbers got a bit better in Week 2, but the Bengals still came out on the losing end, and have started off the season with an 0-2 record. They entered the year with a +1000 designation on their Super Bowl odds, and those numbers have doubled, currently sitting at +2000.

17. New York Jets — The 0-2 Patriots will be in MetLife Stadium to face the Jets in Week 3

2023 Record: 1-1

Super Bowl Odds:+7500

The Jets are still reeling from the devastating loss of Aaron Rodgers, but still have a respectable 1-1 record going into Week 3. But things looked bleak against the Cowboys on Sunday, as “new” starter Zach Wilson threw three interceptions in New York’s 20-point loss. The highly-touted defense gave up nearly 400 yards of total offense, meaning that New York has work to do on both sides of the ball if they want to compete in the AFC East. They’ll take on the Patriots this Sunday, followed by a date with the Chiefs in Week 4.

16. Green Bay Packers — Will the Packers be able to bounce back with a win vs. the Saints this Sunday?

2023 Record: 1-1

Super Bowl Odds: +5000

Jordan Love had some serious shoes to fill entering the 2023 season, and he’s done a fine job thus far through the first two games. The new starter for the Packers has thrown 6 touchdowns and has yet to throw a pick, and was a last-second field goal away from starting the season 2-0. The loss to the Falcons hurt, but they’re still tied for first in the NFC North and have a date with the Lions coming up in a couple of weeks. Detroit is still the favorite to win the division, but Green Bay is not far behind, coming in at +180 currently.

15. New Orleans Saints — New Orleans got their first win of the season in Week 2 vs. the Panthers

2023 Record: 1-1

Super Bowl Odds: +2500

The Saints have one of the easiest schedules in the NFL this season, and they’re capitalizing early by picking up wins in the opening weeks. Derek Carr and company are 2-0 after beating the Panthers on Monday night, though they share that distinction with 2 other teams in their division. But they are still the favorites to win the NFC South as they were to begin the year and are currently coming in with a+115 designation. New Orleans will take on the Packers, Buccaneers, and Patriots over the next three weeks.

14. Seattle Seahawks — The Panthers are on the road this Sunday vs. the Seattle Seahawks

2023 Record: 1-1

Super Bowl Odds: +4000

The Seattle Seahawks were staring at an 0-2 start to the season after they gave up a 10-point 4th quarter lead to the Lions this past Sunday. But they were able to pull out the victory in overtime on a Geno Smith to Tyler Lockett touchdown pass, and have pulled their record to an even .500. Smith looked like the player we saw last season by throwing for 325+ yards and 2 touchdowns in the victory, and Seattle will look to keep things rolling in the coming weeks. They are scheduled to take on the Panthers, Giants, and Cardinals in three of the next four games, giving the Seahawks a chance at a solid first half of the season.

13. Cleveland Browns — Nick Chubb’s injury will not be easy for Cleveland to overcome this season

2023 Record: 1-1

Super Bowl Odds: +2500

The Browns lost arguably their most reliable and consistent offensive player on Monday night as Nick Chubb’s season was cut short due to injury. Their Week 1 domination of the Bengals already feels like it is far in the rearview, as they were beaten by the division rival Steelers on Monday night. Couple that with the fact that Deshaun Watson has looked shaky, at best, in his short time with Cleveland so far, and the Browns could find themselves in a free fall in the power rankings if they don’t show marked improvement. They’ll need to do so soon and against excellent competition, as the Titans, Ravens, and 49ers are all looming on the schedule for the next three weeks.

12. Tampa Bay Buccaneers — The Bucs are surprisingly 2-0 to start the 2023 season

2023 Record: 1-0

Super Bowl Odds: +4000

One of the more impressive starts to the season has come from the Tampa Bay Buccaneers, who figured to be one of the bottom-feeding teams in the NFL for 2023. But Baker Mayfield and company have come out and won their first two games, giving them an unlikely 2-0 record out of the gate. Mayfield has 490 yards combined through the first two contests and has thrown 3 touchdowns to zero interceptions. Don’t look for the good times to last too much longer, though. Their next three games are against teams that are favored to win their respective divisions, with dates against the Eagles, Saints, and Lions looming in the coming weeks.

11. Washington Commanders — Commanders could be 3-0 if they beat the Bills this Sunday

2023 Record: 2-0

Super Bowl Odds: +6600

The Commanders have started off the season with a perfect 2-0 record, but they were dangerously close to dropping their Week 2 game against the Broncos. A last-second Hail Mary brought Denver to within 2, but they missed the two-point conversion as time expired. They are one of the three teams in the NFC East to start with a perfect mark, though things get far tougher in the coming weeks. Washington will face off against Josh Allen and the Bills this coming Sunday, followed by a date with the reigning NFC Champion Eagles in Week 4. Quarterback Sam Howell has played well through his first two games as the full-time starter, but he’ll be up against some top-notch defenses shortly.

10. Atlanta Falcons — Detroit Lions will host the 2-0 Falcons this Sunday

2023 Record: 2-0

Super Bowl Odds: +4000

They are one of the many 2-0 teams in the NFC, but the Falcons are one of the biggest surprises. Their coach Arthur Smith is the leading candidate for the Coach of the Year award, as Atlanta has pulled off two big wins to start the season. They haven’t had to lean on young quarterback Desmond Ridder too much, as he has just 50 attempts through the first two games. But it has been enough to win, as rookie Bijan Robinson has been one of the better first-year players during the opening weeks. They have a couple of tougher games coming up against the Lions and Jaguars, but their schedule eases up a bit after that, making a solid first half of the season entirely possible for the Falcons.

9. Detroit Lions — The Falcons will be in Detroit this Sunday for a Week 3 matchup vs. the Lions

2023 Record: 1-1

Super Bowl Odds: +2500

After a big win in Week 1 vs. the Chiefs, the Detroit Lions had a tough first matchup at home against Seattle. The Seahawks were coming off an embarrassing loss to start the season vs. the Rams. Jared Goff did pass for 322 yards and three touchdowns. However, he did have a costly interception that would be returned for a touchdown by the Seahawks. David Montgomery’s status for Week 3 vs. the Falcons is unknown. If he’s unavailable to play, rookie RB Jahmyr Gibbs could get his first chance to carry a majority of the workload. Atlanta vs. Detroit will kick off at 1:00 p.m. EST this Sunday. The Falcons are 2-0 heading into this contest.

8. Jacksonville Jaguars — Trevor Lawrence and the Jags will play the Texans this Sunday

2023 Record: 1-1

Super Bowl Odds: +1500

In Week 2, the Jacksonville Jaguars failed to score a touchdown. All nine of their points were scored on three made field goals by Brandon McManus. Their defense was able to hold Kansas City’s offense to just 17 points. Trevor Lawrence was 22-41 against the Chiefs and had 215 passing yards, but zero touchdowns. Christian Kirk had 11 catches for 110 yards to lead the team. Jacksonville’s run game was not as effective as we saw in Week 1 vs. the Colts. The Jaguars are at home again this weekend when they host rookie QB C.J. Stroud and the Houston Texans. This is a good chance for their team to get a bounce-back win vs. one of the weaker teams this season.

7. Buffalo Bills— The Commanders will host the Bills this Sunday at 1:00 p.m. EST

2023 Record: 1-1

Super Bowl Odds: +1000

To start the 2023 season, Josh Allen did not perform well. He had three interceptions in Week 1 vs. the Jets’ defense in their 22-16 loss. Allen and the Bills were at home in Week 2 and had a strong chance to win vs. the Raiders. Their Pro Bowl QB was turnover-free against Las Vegas and racked up 274 yards and three touchdowns. For their Week 3 matchup, Buffalo will be on the road to face the Washington Commanders who are 2-0 to start the season. On paper, the Bills should definitely beat the Commanders this Sunday.

6. Baltimore Ravens — Baltimore could start 3-0 with a win on Sunday vs. the Colts

2023 Record: 2-0

Super Bowl Odds: +1100

Almost every season, you can pencil in the Baltimore Ravens to be a competitive team in the AFC. With John Harbaugh as their head coach, the team has never finished with less than eight wins in a season. He’s made the playoffs in 10 of his 16 seasons coaching in Baltimore. In Week 1, the Ravens did not allow a touchdown vs. the Colts. Their Week 2 matchup vs. the Bengals was not as easy, but Baltimore still found a way to win the game. As a team, their offense has been extremely well-balanced. They’ve had at least 100+ rushing yards as a team and at least 165 passing yards of offense. Lamar Jackson had 237 passing yards and two touchdowns in their 27-24 win vs. the Bengals. This Sunday, they will host the Colts.

5. Miami Dolphins — The Dolphins’ offense looked explosive with Tyreek Hill and Tua

2023 Record: 2-0

Super Bowl Odds: +1100

The Miami Dolphins are out to a hot start for the 2023 season. With two wins on the road within one score, their team looks like a true contender in the AFC. On SNF in Week 2, the Dolphins held on for a 24-17 win vs. the New England Patriots. Tua Tagovailoa was 21-30 with 249 passing yards and one touchdown. Raheem Mostert had a dominant game on the ground with 18 carries for 121 yards and two touchdowns. With a game against the Broncos in Week 3, Miami has an excellent chance to start the season 3-0.

4. Kansas City Chiefs — Chicago will be on the road this Sunday vs. the Chiefs

2023 Record: 1-1

Super Bowl Odds: +650

Patrick Mahomes and the Chiefs offense has not been as dominant as they’d hope to start the 2023 season. In Week 1 they scored 20 points vs. the Lions in a loss and in Week 2 they had 17 points vs. the Jaguars in a win. Mahomes had 305 passing yards with two touchdowns and one interception in Week 2. At 1-1 on the season, the Chiefs still have a lot of time to turn their season around and get the offense humming. Their Week 3 matchup vs. Chicago will be a great chance for them to beat up on a Bears team that is struggling early. That game will kick off this Sunday at 4:25 p.m. EST.

3. Philadelphia Eagles — Jalen Hurts and the Eagles are on the road for MNF vs. the Buccaneers

2023 Record: 2-0

Super Bowl Odds: +700

In Week 2, the Eagles won on TNF, 34-28 vs. the Vikings. That gave the Eagles a few extra days to rest and prepare for their MNF matchup in Week 3 vs. the Bucs. Against the Vikings, the Eagles’ run game was no match for Minnesota’s defense. D’Andre Swift had 28 carries for 175 yards and one touchdown vs. the Vikings. Jalen Hurts added 193 passing yards, one passing, and two rushing touchdowns in Week 2. While their games have not been blowouts, the Eagles are still one of the best teams in the NFC.

2. Dallas Cowboys — The Cardinals will host the Dallas Cowboys in Week 3

2023 Record: 2-0

Super Bowl Odds: +750

So far this season, the Dallas Cowboys have outscored their opponents 70-10. They beat the Giants 40-0 in Week 1 and then won at home vs. the Jets, 30-10 in Week 2. Dallas’ offense was much more involved against the Jets after getting two touchdowns from their defense and special teams in Week 1. Dak Prescott was 31-38 for 255 passing yards and two touchdowns. Unless the Cowboys absolutely collapse in Week 3, the Cowboys should handily beat Arizona. The Cardinals were outscored 31-8 in the second half of their Week 2 game vs. the Giants.

1. San Francisco 49ers — San Francisco should easily beat the New York Giants in Week 3

2023 Record: 2-0

Super Bowl Odds: +600

While the Rams did score 23 points against them in Week 2, the 49ers still look like one of the best teams in the NFL. With a 30-23 win vs. the Rams, San Francisco improved to 2-0 on the season. They relied on their dominant rushing attack to bear the Rams on the road. Christian McCaffrey had 20 carries for 116 yards and one touchdown. Deebo Samuel had five carries for 38 yards and one touchdown as well. This week, the 49ers will be hosting the New York Giants on TNF.