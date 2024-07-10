Argentina icon Lionel Messi has confirmed he will not retire from international soccer after the Copa America final on Sunday, July 15. His compatriot and friend, Angel Di Maria, however, will no longer accompany him on his journey, with the former Real Madrid winger reiterating his decision to end his international journey after this weekend’s final.

Argentina Reached Copa America Final With Win Over Canada

Defending champions Argentina extended their unbeaten run in Copa America 2024, beating Canada 2-0 in the first semi-final at the Metlife Stadium on Tuesday, July 9. In the 22nd minute, Rodrigo De Paul played a through ball for Julian Alvarez, which the Manchester City man controlled and sent into the back of the net. La Albiceleste got the insurance goal in the 51st minute, with Messi tapping in Enzo Fernandez’s delivery from point-blank range. It was the Inter Miami star’s first goal in Copa America 2024.

Argentina will meet either Uruguay or Colombia in the Copa America 2024 final at the Hard Rock Stadium in Miami.

Lionel Messi Will Continue After Copa, Angel Di Maria Will Bow Out

Speaking to the press after the game, Argentina captain Lionel Messi confirmed he would not retire from international duty after the Copa America 2024 final. He said he was taking it one day at a time and had not yet considered retiring.

The 37-year-old said (via Irish Independent):

“As I’ve said before, I intend to continue.

“I intend to keep living day by day without thinking about what will come in the future or whether I’ll continue or not. It’s something I just live each day. I’m 37 years and only God knows when the end will be.”

Di Maria, on the other hand, said he always wanted to bow out after the continental tournament.

The ex-Paris Saint-Germain winger stated:

“It’s my last battle. There’s nothing left to say that I haven’t said a lot of times before.

“It’s my last game. I have to say thank you to all Argentineans and to this generation that has allowed me to lift so many trophies.”

Di Maria has played 144 games for Argentina since making his debut in 2008, scoring 31 times, providing 32 assists, and winning one Copa America as well as the FIFA World Cup. He has shared the pitch with Messi 140 times throughout his career across club and country, combining for 16 goals.