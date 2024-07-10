Soccer

Copa America 2024: Lionel Messi Vouches To Play On After The Final But Angel Di Maria Will Conclude His Argentina Chapter

Author image
Sushan Chakraborty
Twitter Facebook Linkedin
Sports Editor
2 min read
Di Maria And Lionel Messi
Di Maria And Lionel Messi

Argentina icon Lionel Messi has confirmed he will not retire from international soccer after the Copa America final on Sunday, July 15. His compatriot and friend, Angel Di Maria, however, will no longer accompany him on his journey, with the former Real Madrid winger reiterating his decision to end his international journey after this weekend’s final.

Argentina Reached Copa America Final With Win Over Canada

Defending champions Argentina extended their unbeaten run in Copa America 2024, beating Canada 2-0 in the first semi-final at the Metlife Stadium on Tuesday, July 9. In the 22nd minute, Rodrigo De Paul played a through ball for Julian Alvarez, which the Manchester City man controlled and sent into the back of the net. La Albiceleste got the insurance goal in the 51st minute, with Messi tapping in Enzo Fernandez’s delivery from point-blank range. It was the Inter Miami star’s first goal in Copa America 2024.

Argentina will meet either Uruguay or Colombia in the Copa America 2024 final at the Hard Rock Stadium in Miami.

Lionel Messi Will Continue After Copa, Angel Di Maria Will Bow Out

Speaking to the press after the game, Argentina captain Lionel Messi confirmed he would not retire from international duty after the Copa America 2024 final. He said he was taking it one day at a time and had not yet considered retiring.

The 37-year-old said (via Irish Independent):

As I’ve said before, I intend to continue. 

I intend to keep living day by day without thinking about what will come in the future or whether I’ll continue or not. It’s something I just live each day. I’m 37 years and only God knows when the end will be.”

Di Maria, on the other hand, said he always wanted to bow out after the continental tournament.

The ex-Paris Saint-Germain winger stated:

It’s my last battle. There’s nothing left to say that I haven’t said a lot of times before. 

It’s my last game. I have to say thank you to all Argentineans and to this generation that has allowed me to lift so many trophies.”

Di Maria has played 144 games for Argentina since making his debut in 2008, scoring 31 times, providing 32 assists, and winning one Copa America as well as the FIFA World Cup. He has shared the pitch with Messi 140 times throughout his career across club and country, combining for 16 goals.

Author image
Twitter Facebook Linkedin

Sushan Chakraborty

A proud Real Madrid fan, Sushan Chakraborty has been writing about his beloved sport, soccer, since 2017. He has published well over 5000 articles since then, honing his skills along the way. Sergio Ramos' last-gasp equalizer in the 2014 Champions League final remains his most cherished memory, and he hopes to see the Spaniard return to the club for one last dance.
View All Posts By Sushan Chakraborty
Author Image

Sushan Chakraborty

Twitter Facebook Linkedin
A proud Real Madrid fan, Sushan Chakraborty has been writing about his beloved sport, soccer, since 2017. He has published well over 5000 articles since then, honing his skills along the way. Sergio Ramos' last-gasp equalizer in the 2014 Champions League final remains his most cherished memory, and he hopes to see the Spaniard return to the club for one last dance.
View All Posts By Sushan Chakraborty

Popular From Soccer

Latest news

View all
Di Maria And Lionel Messi
Soccer

LATEST Copa America 2024: Lionel Messi Vouches To Play On After The Final But Angel Di Maria Will Conclude His Argentina Chapter

Author image Sushan Chakraborty  •  Jul 10 2024
Lamine Yamal Has Been The Breakout Player In EURO 2024
Soccer
“We gave him a little too much freedom” – France Boss Didier Deschamps Claims Spain Ace Lamine Yamal Was ‘Very Lucky’ To Score In EURO 2024 Semi-Final
Author image Sushan Chakraborty  •  Jul 10 2024

France manager Didier Deschamps has described Spain ace Lamine Yamal’s goal as “very lucky”, suggesting it was a product of Les Bleus’ lackluster defending. Spain boss Luis de la Fuente,…

Spain Reach EURO Final
Soccer
5 Teams That Have Reached the Most EURO Finals Since 1960: Spain Are In 2nd Place
Author image Sushan Chakraborty  •  Jul 10 2024

The European Championship, affectionately known as EURO, is the most challenging competition on the continent. Since its inception in 1960, the quadrennial tournament has pitted Europe’s best teams against one…

EURO 2024 Trophy
Soccer
Bookmakers’ Favorites: 5 Contenders To Win The Player Of The Tournament In EURO 2024
Author image Sushan Chakraborty  •  Jul 10 2024
Lamine Yamal Has Been The Breakout Player In EURO 2024
Soccer
Spain 2-1 France: Wonderkid Lamine Yamal Scores A Stunner To Help La Roja To EURO 2024 Final
Author image Sushan Chakraborty  •  Jul 10 2024
England vs Netherlands
Soccer
EURO 2024 Semi-Finals: Netherlands vs England – Where To Watch, Preview & Prediction
Author image Sushan Chakraborty  •  Jul 09 2024
Cristiano Ronaldo Disappointed
Soccer
“He can’t cut it at this level now” – Ian Wright Delivers Brutal Cristiano Ronaldo Assessment After Portugal’s EURO 2024 Exit
Author image Sushan Chakraborty  •  Jul 09 2024
Arrow to top