After what looked like an unrepairable relationship, the Colts and All-Pro RB Jonathan Taylor were able to get a deal done. The 24-year-old was on the PUP to start the season with an ankle injury. Additionally, the two parties were dealing with some off-the-field issues. Many thought that Taylor may never play for the Colts again.

It would be hard for the Colts to move on from a player with so much skill and talent. That’s why they signed him to a three-year, $42 million deal with $19.3 million guaranteed. Despite being active last week vs. the Titans, Taylor was used sparingly by the Colts. They did not want to risk any setbacks by giving him too big of a workload. Ahead of Week 6, reports say that Taylor could be utilized more against Jacksonville.

A healthy Jonathan Taylor will be massive for the Colts while Anthony Richardson is on the IR

Bit of normalcy this week for Jonathan Taylor. Colts plan to ramp up his workload: pic.twitter.com/mtrn38yboP — Kevin Bowen (@KBowen1070) October 11, 2023



In Week 5 vs. the Titans, Jonathan Taylor only played 10 offensive snaps for the Colts. That was clearly a decision the team made, knowing they also have Zack Moss. Taylor carried the ball six times for 18 yards and had one catch for 16 yards in his first game back. Moss took a majority of the carries for Indianapolis vs. Jacksonville. He had 23 carries for 165 yards and two rushing touchdowns.

When Taylor is back at 100 percent, it will be interesting to see how the Colts utilize both RBs. Moss had been thriving as the workhorse RB for the Colts. In four games played and started this season, Moss has 445 rushing yards. That is the third-most in the NFL this season. That’s pretty impressive considering he did not play in Week 1.

“JT is just that rare combination of homerun hitting speed, elite footwork, elite vision, with the power to run through arm tackles. Man, he just makes everybody better.”@ZiggySmalls_ on @Colts teammate Jonathan Taylor pic.twitter.com/rwddEaF74z — Good Morning Football (@gmfb) October 11, 2023



Head coach Shane Steichen told the media that the team is going to ramp up Taylor this week in practice. After seeing him injury-free after one game back, the team might be more comfortable giving him more carries. The All-Pro RB has proved that he’s more than capable of having an increased workload. In 2021, he led the NFL in carries, rushing yards, rushing yards per game, and rushing touchdowns. Who’s to say that Taylor can’t get back to that kind of production this season? He’ll have plenty of opportunities with Anthony Richardson on the IR.