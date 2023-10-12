NFL

Colts’ Jonathan Taylor could see an increased workload in Week 6 vs. the Jaguars

Author image
Zach Wolpin
Twitter
Sports Editor
3 min read
Jonathan Taylor Colts pic 1
Jonathan Taylor Colts pic 1

After what looked like an unrepairable relationship, the Colts and All-Pro RB Jonathan Taylor were able to get a deal done. The 24-year-old was on the PUP to start the season with an ankle injury. Additionally, the two parties were dealing with some off-the-field issues. Many thought that Taylor may never play for the Colts again. 

It would be hard for the Colts to move on from a player with so much skill and talent. That’s why they signed him to a three-year, $42 million deal with $19.3 million guaranteed. Despite being active last week vs. the Titans, Taylor was used sparingly by the Colts. They did not want to risk any setbacks by giving him too big of a workload. Ahead of Week 6, reports say that Taylor could be utilized more against Jacksonville.

A healthy Jonathan Taylor will be massive for the Colts while Anthony Richardson is on the IR


In Week 5 vs. the Titans, Jonathan Taylor only played 10 offensive snaps for the Colts. That was clearly a decision the team made, knowing they also have Zack Moss. Taylor carried the ball six times for 18 yards and had one catch for 16 yards in his first game back. Moss took a majority of the carries for Indianapolis vs. Jacksonville. He had 23 carries for 165 yards and two rushing touchdowns.

When Taylor is back at 100 percent, it will be interesting to see how the Colts utilize both RBs. Moss had been thriving as the workhorse RB for the Colts. In four games played and started this season, Moss has 445 rushing yards. That is the third-most in the NFL this season. That’s pretty impressive considering he did not play in Week 1.


Head coach Shane Steichen told the media that the team is going to ramp up Taylor this week in practice. After seeing him injury-free after one game back, the team might be more comfortable giving him more carries. The All-Pro RB has proved that he’s more than capable of having an increased workload. In 2021, he led the NFL in carries, rushing yards, rushing yards per game, and rushing touchdowns. Who’s to say that Taylor can’t get back to that kind of production this season? He’ll have plenty of opportunities with Anthony Richardson on the IR.

Author image
Twitter

Zach Wolpin

Zach Wolpin is an NBA and NFL expert who's been betting on the league for over three years now. Wolpin has been a fan of the NFL and NBA and has been watching for a decade and a half. He covers the latest news and stories surrounding the league daily. His passion in life is watching sports and being able to share that through his sports writing. He has written about the NBA and other sports leagues through various media outlets over the years like Sir Charles In Charge, G-Men HQ, and TAP into South Plainfield. Before he became a Sports Editor, Wolpin attended Montclair State University where he graduated in 2021. He studied Sports Media and Writing while in school.
View All Posts By Zach Wolpin
Author Image

Zach Wolpin

Twitter
Zach Wolpin is an NBA and NFL expert who's been betting on the league for over three years now. Wolpin has been a fan of the NFL and NBA and has been watching for a decade and a half. He covers the latest news and stories surrounding the league daily. His passion in life is watching sports and being able to share that through his sports writing. He has written about the NBA and other sports leagues through various media outlets over the years like Sir Charles In Charge, G-Men HQ, and TAP into South Plainfield. Before he became a Sports Editor, Wolpin attended Montclair State University where he graduated in 2021. He studied Sports Media and Writing while in school.
View All Posts By Zach Wolpin

Popular From NFL

Latest news

View all
Tyreek Hill
NFL

LATEST Miami Dolphins vs Carolina Panthers Odds, Picks, Line: Week 6 NFL Predictions

Author image Olly Taliku  •  27s
Jonathan Taylor Colts pic 1
NFL
Colts’ Jonathan Taylor could see an increased workload in Week 6 vs. the Jaguars
Author image Zach Wolpin  •  13min

After what looked like an unrepairable relationship, the Colts and All-Pro RB Jonathan Taylor were able to get a deal done. The 24-year-old was on the PUP to start the…

Chris Jones chiefs pic
NFL
Chiefs vs Broncos Betting Offer With Bovada: Claim $750 In TNF NFL Free Bets
Author image Andy Newton  •  40min

The Chiefs vs Broncos betting offer with Bovada sees $750 in TNF NFL free bets to use on today’s game. You can also use top offshore sportsbook Bovada to bet…

Frank Clark Broncos pic
NFL
Broncos Depth Chart: NFL insiders say Frank Clark could be the next defensive lineman traded by Denver this season
Author image Zach Wolpin  •  1h
Jackson Lamar
NFL
Tennessee Titans vs Baltimore Ravens Odds, Picks, Line: Week 6 NFL Predictions
Author image Olly Taliku  •  1h
Patrick Mahomes MVP NFL Kansas City Chiefs
NFL
How To Bet On NFL Thursday Night Football In Texas – Chiefs vs Broncos
Author image Andy Newton  •  1h
D.J. Moore Bears pic 1
NFL
Bears’ D.J. Moore thinks the offense took ‘a giant step’ in weeks 4 and 5 and is moving in the right direction
Author image Zach Wolpin  •  2h
Arrow to top