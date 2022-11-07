Countries
×
United StatesUnited StatesUnited KingdomUnited KingdomDeutschlandDeutschlandSouth KoreaSouth KoreaJapanJapanArabicArabicThailandThailandAustraliaAustraliaNew ZealandNew ZealandCanadaCanadaIrelandIrelandMalaysiaMalaysiaRussiaRussiaSpanish USASpanish USANorwayNorwaySwedenSwedenAustriaAustriaSwitzerlandSwitzerlandFranceFranceFinland Finland Ukraine Ukraine PhilippinesPhilippinesSingaporeSingaporeUnited Arab EmiratesUnited Arab EmiratesHong KongHong KongSouth AfricaSouth AfricaIndiaIndia
The query length is limited to 70 characters
The query length is limited to 70 characters
Home News college football week 11 ap poll top 25 and coaches poll released clemson and alabama struggle to make top 10

College Football Week 11 AP Poll Top 25 and Coaches Poll Released – Clemson and Alabama Struggle to Make Top 10

Author image

Updated

42 mins ago

on

Disclosure
We sometimes use affiliate links in our content, when clicking on those we might receive a commission – at no extra cost to you. By using this website you agree to our terms and conditions and privacy policy.

3 min read

Join our Telegram channel to stay up to date on the latest in marketing
dabo swinney and nick saban

After the excitement of Saturday’s week ten games had died down, the AP Top 25 Poll and the Coaches Poll were released on Sunday. It was not pleasant reading for Clemson and Alabama fans as their teams slipped outside the top ten in the coaches poll while Alabama clung onto the tenth spot in the AP Poll. The College Football Playoff selection committee will announce their rankings on Tuesday.

Defeats for Alabama and Clemson cause slide in rankings

Clemson and Alabama were both defeated this Saturday and their position in the CFP is in jeopardy as a result. In the latest polls, both teams are well outside of the top four places.

Clemson suffered defeat at the hands of Notre Dame on Saturday and as a result slip from fourth in the CFP rankings to 12th in both the AP and Coaches Polls for week 11.

Meanwhile, an overtime defeat at the hands of LSU means the Crimson Tide also slide down to tenth in the AP Poll and 11th in the Coaches Poll. However, some pollsters still ranked Bama ahead of LSU, which made the LSU Barstool Twitter account unhappy.

Georgia win over Tennessee assures number one ranking

Elsewhere, in the biggest game of the season so far, Georgia came out on top against the Tennessee Volunteers. This moved Tennessee to fifth in the polls, while Georgia was polling almost unanimously as the number one team in college football.

TCU entered the CFP spots at four after a big win against Texas Tech. Ohio State at two and Michigan at three round out the top four of both polls.

Full AP Poll for Week 11

  1. Georgia
  2. Ohio State
  3. Michigan
  4. TCU
  5. Tennessee
  6. Oregon
  7. LSU
  8. USC
  9. UCLA
  10. Alabama
  11. Ole Miss
  12. Clemson
  13. Utah
  14. Penn State
  15. North Carolina
  16. Tulane
  17. NC State
  18. Texas
  19. Liberty
  20. Notre Dame
  21. Illinois
  22. UCF
  23. Kansas State
  24. Washington
  25. Florida State

Coaches Poll

There were two voters that did not have Georgia number one in the Coaches Poll. They have victories over Oregon and Tennessee who sit at five and six, but apparently that’s not enough for some.

Full Coaches Poll for Week 11

  1. Georgia
  2. Ohio State
  3. Michigan
  4. TCU
  5. Tennessee
  6. Oregon
  7. USC
  8. LSU
  9. Ole Miss
  10. UCLA
  11. Alabama
  12. Clemson
  13. Utah
  14. North Carolina
  15. Penn State
  16. NC State
  17. Tulane
  18. Texas
  19. Liberty
  20. Illinois
  21. UCF
  22. Kansas State
  23. Washington
  24. Kentucky
  25. Notre Dame

Of course, at this point in the season, none of this really matters as we all wait for the CFP selection committee’s rankings, which will be released on Tuesday.

Content You May Like

 

Join our Telegram channel to stay up to date on the latest in marketing
© 2006-2022. All Rights Reserved | Sportslens