Betting

College Football Best Bets For Week 2: Picks and Predictions For Liberty, Texas and More

Author image
Charlie Rhodes
Twitter Facebook Linkedin Instagram
Sports Editor
2 min read
Week 2 College Football Picks
Week 2 College Football Picks

We look ahead to the weekend’s action by running you through the best Week 2 college football picks to sink your teeth into.

Week 2 College Football Picks and Best Bets

  • Liberty – 10.5 vs New Mexico State @ -110
  • Texas +7 vs Alabama @ -103

Week 2 College Football Pick 1: Liberty -10.5 vs New Mexico State

Liberty will certainly be out for revenge after being crushed 49-14 by New Mexico last season, but that defeat closely followed the Hugh Freeze debacle that ultimately de-railed their form.

Fast-forward to now, and the Aggies can count themselves somewhat fortunate run to the Quick Lane Bowl, which they won against a lacklustre Bowling Green side.

Liberty have an exceptional man in the hole in the shape of Kaidon Salter, and against a New Mexico team that were overrun by UMass’ Taisun Phommachanh in their opening game, he can unlock the Aggies’ new-look defense.

RELATED: Georgia Bulldogs Favored To Retain NCAAF Championship For Third Consecutive Season

Week 2 College Football Pick 2: Texas +7 vs Alabama

Alabama claimed the slenderest of victories in this meeting last season, eventually snatching the win by a single point.

The Longhorns actually looked slightly more impressive of the two on the balance of things, easily sweeping aside Rice in Week 1.

Texas have a slight advantage with QB Quinn Ewers, who completed 19 of his 30 attempts for 260 yards and four scores. They were impressive on the ground too, with two players registering 50+ yards and freshman CJ Baxter putting in 38.

The Longhorns, at +7, is an intriguing selection and one we are willing to take given the limbo Crimson Tide find themselves in.

 

Other Content You May Like

Author image
Twitter Facebook Linkedin Instagram

Charlie Rhodes

Charlie is an accomplished journalist specialising in football, but with extensive interest across every and all sports, and their intersection with the betting industry. Bearing a keen eye for detail, and considerable experience encompassing news, long-form content and betting, he has previously been published on leading brands such as 90min.com and FootyAccumulators. He also worked alongside former Goldman Sachs executives on a peer-to-peer fintech trading start-up (SportsStack).
View All Posts By Charlie Rhodes
Author Image

Charlie Rhodes

Twitter Facebook Linkedin Instagram
Charlie is an accomplished journalist specialising in football, but with extensive interest across every and all sports, and their intersection with the betting industry. Bearing a keen eye for detail, and considerable experience encompassing news, long-form content and betting, he has previously been published on leading brands such as 90min.com and FootyAccumulators. He also worked alongside former Goldman Sachs executives on a peer-to-peer fintech trading start-up (SportsStack).
View All Posts By Charlie Rhodes

Popular From Betting

Latest news

View all
Week 2 College Football Picks
Betting

LATEST College Football Best Bets For Week 2: Picks and Predictions For Liberty, Texas and More

Author image Charlie Rhodes  •  18min
Israel Adesanya UFC
Betting
Lucky Block UFC 293 Betting Offer: 200% Bonus Up To €10,000 + 50 Free Spins For Israel Adesanya vs Sean Strickland At UFC 293
Author image Paul Kelly  •  1h

There’s a new crypto casino on the block and Lucky Block are offing new customers 200% in bonuses up to €10,000, as well as 50 FREE spins when you open…

Israel Adesanya UFC
Betting
XBet UFC 293 Betting Offer: Get $500 In Free Bets For Adesanya vs Strickland At UFC 293
Author image Paul Kelly  •  1h

The XBet UFC 293 betting offer ahead of the Israel Adesanya vs Sean Strickland UFC Middleweight Title bout sees $500 on the table for the UFC action this Saturday night…

Israel Adesanya UFC
Betting
Jazz Sports UFC 293 Betting Offer: $1000 In Israel Adesanya vs Sean Strickland UFC 293 Free Bets
Author image Paul Kelly  •  1h
UFC 293 Adesanya vs Strickland 1
Betting
Bovada UFC 293 Betting Offer: Get $750 In UFC 293 Israel Adesanya vs Sean Strickland Free Bets
Author image Paul Kelly  •  1h
Israel Adesanya UFC Belt
Betting
MyBookie UFC 293 Betting Offer: Claim $1000 In Israel Adesanya vs Sean Strickland UFC 293 Free Bets
Author image Paul Kelly  •  1h
Israel Adesanya UFC 4
Betting
BetNow UFC 293 Betting Offer: Claim $300 In UFC 293 Israel Adesanya vs Sean Strickland Free Bets
Author image Paul Kelly  •  1h
Arrow to top