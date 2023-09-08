We look ahead to the weekend’s action by running you through the best Week 2 college football picks to sink your teeth into.

Week 2 College Football Picks and Best Bets

Liberty – 10.5 vs New Mexico State @ -110

Texas +7 vs Alabama @ -103

Week 2 College Football Pick 1: Liberty -10.5 vs New Mexico State

Liberty will certainly be out for revenge after being crushed 49-14 by New Mexico last season, but that defeat closely followed the Hugh Freeze debacle that ultimately de-railed their form.

Fast-forward to now, and the Aggies can count themselves somewhat fortunate run to the Quick Lane Bowl, which they won against a lacklustre Bowling Green side.

Liberty have an exceptional man in the hole in the shape of Kaidon Salter, and against a New Mexico team that were overrun by UMass’ Taisun Phommachanh in their opening game, he can unlock the Aggies’ new-look defense.

Week 2 College Football Pick 2: Texas +7 vs Alabama

Alabama claimed the slenderest of victories in this meeting last season, eventually snatching the win by a single point.

The Longhorns actually looked slightly more impressive of the two on the balance of things, easily sweeping aside Rice in Week 1.

Texas have a slight advantage with QB Quinn Ewers, who completed 19 of his 30 attempts for 260 yards and four scores. They were impressive on the ground too, with two players registering 50+ yards and freshman CJ Baxter putting in 38.

The Longhorns, at +7, is an intriguing selection and one we are willing to take given the limbo Crimson Tide find themselves in.

