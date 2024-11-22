Soccer

‘They Could Get Something from This Game’ – Chris Sutton Predicts the Scoreline for Ruben Amorim’s Manchester United Debut at Ipswich Town

Author image
Sushan Chakraborty
Twitter Facebook Linkedin
Sports Editor
3 min read
Manchester United Manager Ruben Amorim
Manchester United Manager Ruben Amorim

Former Chelsea man Chris Sutton has predicted that new manager Ruben Amorim will have a hard time in his Manchester United debut at Ipswich Town. Sutton believes Ipswich is full of confidence after their 2-1 victory over Tottenham Hotspur and will be able to hold Amorim’s men to a 1-1 draw at Portman Road Stadium.

Manchester United has gone through a major overhaul in the last month. At the end of October, the club dismissed Erik ten Hag, appointing Ruud van Nistelrooy as interim manager. The Dutchman, who started the season as Ten Hag’s assistant, did an excellent job, taking the club to three wins and one draw in four matches before the international break. Days before his interim stint ended, Man Utd announced Amorim as the next permanent manager, revealing he would take charge on November 11.

Chris Sutton Says Manchester United Will Drop Points in Ruben Amorim’s Debut

Due to the international break, Amorim did not get enough time with his players. Sutton believes that the lack of familiarity with Amorim’s preferred 3-4-2-1 system could spell trouble for the Red Devils away from home.

In his BBC column, Sutton shared:

I am guessing this is Amorim’s first visit to Ipswich and he will probably be a bit underwhelmed because there are much nicer cities in East Anglia to visit. It’s not the ideal place for him to get started with Manchester United either.

Ipswich’s win at Tottenham will give them real belief and they have had three draws already at home, so they will be competitive, especially if United are adapting to a new system – a lot of their players are coming back from international duty and haven’t had time to work with Amorim.

He added:

United will have some defending to do because Sammie Szmodics is lively up front and Liam Delap is a handful too – his stats for goal involvements, including assists, is really impressive. Ipswich just need to stop being so careless defensively. If they do that, they could get something from this game.

Everyone else is probably going to put Amorim to start with a win, but I am going for a draw. After all the excitement and the hype about the apparent upgrade, then it is unthinkable for United to lose to the Tractor Boys, but imagine if they do drop points?

Manchester United and Ipswich Town have faced each other 57 times over the years. United have won 29, Ipswich 19, and nine games have ended all square.

Author image
Twitter Facebook Linkedin

Sushan Chakraborty

A proud Real Madrid fan, Sushan Chakraborty has been writing about his beloved sport, soccer, since 2017. He has published well over 5000 articles since then, honing his skills along the way. Sergio Ramos' last-gasp equalizer in the 2014 Champions League final remains his most cherished memory, and he hopes to see the Spaniard return to the club for one last dance.
View All Posts By Sushan Chakraborty
Author Image

Sushan Chakraborty

Twitter Facebook Linkedin
A proud Real Madrid fan, Sushan Chakraborty has been writing about his beloved sport, soccer, since 2017. He has published well over 5000 articles since then, honing his skills along the way. Sergio Ramos' last-gasp equalizer in the 2014 Champions League final remains his most cherished memory, and he hopes to see the Spaniard return to the club for one last dance.
View All Posts By Sushan Chakraborty

Popular From Soccer

Latest news

View all
Liverpool Manager Arne Slot
Soccer

LATEST Liverpool Transfer News: Fabrizio Romano Suggests Reds Could Fight Manchester United for Premier League Defender

Author image Sushan Chakraborty  •  Nov 22 2024
Manchester United Manager Ruben Amorim
Soccer
‘They Could Get Something from This Game’ – Chris Sutton Predicts the Scoreline for Ruben Amorim’s Manchester United Debut at Ipswich Town
Author image Sushan Chakraborty  •  Nov 22 2024

Former Chelsea man Chris Sutton has predicted that new manager Ruben Amorim will have a hard time in his Manchester United debut at Ipswich Town. Sutton believes Ipswich is full…

Manchester United Manager Ruben Amorim
Soccer
‘That’s Not a Recharging Trip’ – Gary Neville Questions Professionalism of Manchester United Duo Ahead of Ruben Amorim’s Debut
Author image Sushan Chakraborty  •  Nov 21 2024

Manchester United legend Gary Neville has criticized Red Devils duo Marcus Rashford and Casemiro for jetting off to the United States during the international break. According to Neville, they should…

Arsenal Ace William Saliba
Soccer
Transfer Expert Says Real Madrid is Very Keen on Signing Arsenal Ace William Saliba
Author image Sushan Chakraborty  •  Nov 21 2024
Liverpool Ace Trent Alexander-Arnold
Soccer
‘He’s Been Excellent This Season’ – Bacary Sagna Names the Best Full-back in the Premier League and It’s Not Liverpool Ace Trent Alexander-Arnold
Author image Sushan Chakraborty  •  Nov 21 2024
Arsenal Ace Bukayo Saka Is One Of The Best Creators
Soccer
Top 5 Leading Assist Providers in 2024-25: Arsenal Ace Bukayo Saka Is Premier League’s Sole Representative
Author image Sushan Chakraborty  •  Nov 21 2024
Leroy Sane Has Been Linked with Manchester United and Arsenal
Soccer
“I Have a Fondness for the League” – Bayern Munich Star Leroy Sane Discusses Transfer Links to Manchester United and Arsenal
Author image Sushan Chakraborty  •  Nov 20 2024
Arrow to top