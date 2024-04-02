Soccer

“They’ve been lucky, right from the start” – Chris Sutton Makes Bold Prediction For Chelsea Vs. Manchester United

Sushan Chakraborty
Manchester United vs Chelsea Prediction

Former Celtic star Chris Sutton has backed Chelsea to beat Manchester United in their upcoming Premier League meeting. The pundit believes the game will finish 2-1 in the Blues’ favor, with Cole Palmer on the scoresheet.

Two of the most celebrated teams in the Premier League, Manchester United and Chelsea, will meet at Stamford Bridge on Matchday 30 of the 2023-24 Premier League season. Both sides failed to secure maximum points in their last league outing.

While the Pensioners drew 2-2 with 10-man Burnley at home, the Mancunians returned with a 1-1 draw from their trip to Brentford. Following last weekend’s matches, Chelsea are sitting in 11th place in the rankings while United are in sixth.

Chris Sutton Believes ‘Lucky’ Manchester United Will Lose To Chelsea

Predicting the outcome of the clash in his BBC column, Sutton claimed that Erik ten Hag’s side have been fortunate this season and backed them to drop more points on their trip to London this Thursday (April 4).

He said (via BBC):

Some Manchester United fans have got a bit angry with me when I’ve predicted them to lose in the past, but what happened against Brentford on Saturday summed them up.

United were on a high after beating Liverpool in the FA Cup before the international break, showing great resilience to come back and win in the manner they did. I was thinking ‘here we go’ and wondering if this was another turning point with the possibility of them kicking on… and then they go and put in such an insipid performance against the Bees.

He added:

They were so flat but, when Mason Mount scored in stoppage time, it looked like they had got away with it. This time, Brentford deservedly levelled but United have been doing this all season. They’ve been lucky, right from the start.

As far as this game goes, well it’s anyone’s guess. I keep on being wrong about Chelsea, including their 2-2 draw against Burnley on Saturday.”

Sutton concluded by adding:

Cole Palmer continues to be a bright spark for the Blues but something is not right with the rest of the team. If they cannot beat Burnley at home when the Clarets are down to 10 men, then heaven help them.

All things considered, it makes this game impossible to predict. It feels like it will probably be a draw but Palmer will score so I am going to go with him to get the decider.

Sutton’s Prediction: 2-1 Chelsea

Chelsea and Manchester United have faced each other 176 times over the years. Manchester United have won 69, Chelsea 50, while the remaining 57 have ended all square.

A proud Real Madrid fan, Sushan Chakraborty has been writing about his beloved sport, soccer, since 2017.
A proud Real Madrid fan, Sushan Chakraborty has been writing about his beloved sport, soccer, since 2017. He has published well over 5000 articles since then, honing his skills along the way. Sergio Ramos' last-gasp equalizer in the 2014 Champions League final remains his most cherished memory, and he hopes to see the Spaniard return to the club for one last dance.
