Ex-Celtic striker Chris Sutton has predicted Arsenal will make a winning start to the 2024-25 Premier League season by dispatching Wolverhampton Wanderers. Sutton has backed Mikel Arteta’s men to come away with a 2-0 victory on Matchday 1.

Arsenal will begin their Premier League journey by welcoming Wolverhampton Wanderers to the Emirates Stadium on Saturday afternoon, August 17. The Gunners are aiming to win the Premier League title after finishing second in the last two seasons. Their effort was more than valiant last term, as they finished only two points behind Manchester City. Arteta and Co. are gearing up to go again this season and it all starts with a spirited clash with the Wolves.

Chris Sutton Backs Arsenal To Claim Comfortable Win Over Wolves

Predicting the outcome of Arsenal’s first Premier League game of the season, Sutton wrote in his BBC column:

“Many people are tipping Arsenal to win the Premier League and in some ways, I understand why, but their title hopes really come down to what Manchester City do, and if they dip or not.

“Mikel Arteta’s side can not do much more than last season, when they took the title race to the final day, but they really need to get off to a flyer. I think they will.”

He added:

“Wolves were another team who faded badly in the final few weeks of last season but their manager, Gary O’Neil, still exceeded expectations after taking charge only days before it started.

“He has got some work to do on his squad because they still need to replace Pedro Neto and Max Kilman, who both left in the summer, and this is a tough game for them to kick off with.”

Sutton’s Prediction: Arsenal 2-0 Wolves

Arsenal only signed one player apart from making David Raya’s loan move from Brentford permanent. Riccardo Calafiori joined the club earlier this summer for a £42.1 million ($54.25 million) fee from Bologna. Wolves, meanwhile, have signed Rodrigo Gomes, Pedro Lima, Tommy Doyle, and Jorgen Strand Larsen (loan).

The two teams have had 124 competitive meetings. Arsenal has won 64, Wolves 32, and there have been 28 draws. In their last clash, in April, the North London club claimed a 2-0 win away from home.