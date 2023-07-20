NFL

Chiefs: Travis Kelce’s fourth ‘Madden 99 Club’ selection set a new TE record

Zach Wolpin
This past season, the Kansas City Chiefs had doubters after they traded away star WR Tyreek Hill. Many questioned whether they’d be able to get back to the Super Bowl. Patrick Mahomes went on a tear last season and won MVP. His #1 target was TE Travis Kelce. 

After winning the Super Bowl in 2022, Travis Kelce is joining the “Madden 99 Club” once again. His fourth selection as a TE set a new record for his position. Previously, Antonio Gates and Rob Gronkowski have both been 99 overall three times.

Travis Kelce’s dominant 2022 season earned him a 99 overall rating in Madden 24

In Madden 23, Kelce started with a 98 overall rating. By Week 15, he was given an in-season boost to 99 overall. This is the second time that he will be in the “Madden 99 Club” to start the season. He was also a 99 overall in the initial release of Madden 21.

Kelce has been selected to the Pro Bowl for the past seven seasons in a row. Additionally, he has four All-Pro selections and two Super Bowl rings to his name. He’s recorded seven straight seasons with 1,000+ receiving yards. No TE in league history has more than four seasons with at least 1,000 yards over the course of their entire career.


During his 2022 campaign, Kelce set a new career-high in receptions (110) and receiving TDs (12). He also racked up 1,338 receiving yards, the second-most of his historic career. At 33 years old, Travis Kelce is still playing at an elite level and is widely considered the Top TE in today’s NFL.

Madden 24’s official release date is Friday, August 18. Travis Kelce, Zack Martin, and Justin Jefferson have all been selected to the “Madden 99 Club” for the game’s highly anticipated release.

Zach Wolpin

Zach Wolpin is an NBA and NFL expert who's been betting on the league for over three years now. Wolpin has been a fan of the NFL and NBA and has been watching for a decade and a half. He covers the latest news and stories surrounding the league daily. His passion in life is watching sports and being able to share that through his sports writing. He has written about the NBA and other sports leagues through various media outlets over the years. like https://sircharlesincharge.com/, https://gmenhq.com/, and https://www.tapinto.net/towns/south-plainfield/. Before he became a Sports Editor, Wolpin attended Montclair State University where he graduated in 2021. He studied Sports Media and Writing while in school.
