This past season, the Kansas City Chiefs had doubters after they traded away star WR Tyreek Hill. Many questioned whether they’d be able to get back to the Super Bowl. Patrick Mahomes went on a tear last season and won MVP. His #1 target was TE Travis Kelce.

After winning the Super Bowl in 2022, Travis Kelce is joining the “Madden 99 Club” once again. His fourth selection as a TE set a new record for his position. Previously, Antonio Gates and Rob Gronkowski have both been 99 overall three times.

Travis Kelce’s dominant 2022 season earned him a 99 overall rating in Madden 24

#Chiefs TE Travis Kelce joined @EAMaddenNFL 99Club. He will be 99 overall in Madden 24.pic.twitter.com/8BHUIQ9elb — Dov Kleiman (@NFL_DovKleiman) July 20, 2023

In Madden 23, Kelce started with a 98 overall rating. By Week 15, he was given an in-season boost to 99 overall. This is the second time that he will be in the “Madden 99 Club” to start the season. He was also a 99 overall in the initial release of Madden 21.

Kelce has been selected to the Pro Bowl for the past seven seasons in a row. Additionally, he has four All-Pro selections and two Super Bowl rings to his name. He’s recorded seven straight seasons with 1,000+ receiving yards. No TE in league history has more than four seasons with at least 1,000 yards over the course of their entire career.



During his 2022 campaign, Kelce set a new career-high in receptions (110) and receiving TDs (12). He also racked up 1,338 receiving yards, the second-most of his historic career. At 33 years old, Travis Kelce is still playing at an elite level and is widely considered the Top TE in today’s NFL.

Madden 24’s official release date is Friday, August 18. Travis Kelce, Zack Martin, and Justin Jefferson have all been selected to the “Madden 99 Club” for the game’s highly anticipated release.