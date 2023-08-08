NFL

Chiefs' Patrick Mahomes was voted the best player in the league on the NFL Networks Top 100 list

Zach Wolpin
In the NFL Networks 2022 edition of the Top 100 list, Patrick Mahomes was voted the 8th best player. After leading to Chiefs to their second Super Bowl win in the last four seasons, he’s back on top in 2023. For the second time in his career, Mahomes was voted the best player in the league on the NFL Networks Top 100 list. 

Last season, Patrick Mahomes had another sensational year with the Chiefs. He won league MVP for the second time and carried his team to the Super Bowl. There are not many QBs in the NFL that can compare to Mahomes. He’s truly one of the most elite players the league has seen and is only 27 years old.

Patrick Mahomes was voted the #1 player in the NFL by his peers on the Top 100 list


Mahomes was one of three players for the Chiefs to be voted inside the Top 10. Travis Kelce was fourth and Chris Jones was 10th on the list. Before the 2022 season began, the Chiefs had a number of doubters after losing WR Tyreek Hill. They questioned whether Mahomes and the Chiefs offense would be as explosive as it was in years past.

That was no problem for the two-time Super Bowl MVP who led the league in passing yards and touchdowns last season. Additionally, he helped lead the Chiefs to a 14-3 overall record during the regular season. Mahomes injured his ankle during the postseason and battled that injury into the Super Bowl.


This offseason, the Chiefs have lost a few of their offensive weapons. JuJu Smith-Schuster and Mecole Hardman both left in free agency. However, Mahomes has the ability to make any group around him better. much like we saw last season. Kadarius Toney, Sky Moore, Marquez Valdes-Scantling, and rookie Rashee Rice will be his top WR targets in 2023.

Zach Wolpin

Zach Wolpin is an NBA and NFL expert who's been betting on the league for over three years now. Wolpin has been a fan of the NFL and NBA and has been watching for a decade and a half. He covers the latest news and stories surrounding the league daily.
Zach Wolpin

Zach Wolpin is an NBA and NFL expert who's been betting on the league for over three years now. Wolpin has been a fan of the NFL and NBA and has been watching for a decade and a half. He covers the latest news and stories surrounding the league daily. His passion in life is watching sports and being able to share that through his sports writing. He has written about the NBA and other sports leagues through various media outlets over the years. like https://sircharlesincharge.com/, https://gmenhq.com/, and https://www.tapinto.net/towns/south-plainfield/. Before he became a Sports Editor, Wolpin attended Montclair State University where he graduated in 2021. He studied Sports Media and Writing while in school.
