NFL

Patrick Mahomes Tops NFL Merchandise Sales, Rodgers Is #2

Author image
Anthony R. Cardenas
Twitter Linkedin
Sports Editor
3 min read
rsz ap23023847028931
rsz ap23023847028931

Patrick Mahomes has become the face of the NFL in recent years, and he has the numbers to prove it.

It has been all uphill for Mahomes in his career. He won the league’s MVP award in his first year as the Chiefs’ starting quarterback, and has been named the MVP of the Super Bowl on two different occasions. In 2022, he led the league in passing yards and touchdowns, all while adjusting the offense after the departure of Tyreek Hill.

Mahomes’ Jersey Is The Most Popular In The NFL

The fans love Mahomes for all of his accolades. The NFL Players Association released information recently regarding merchandise sales, and Kansas City’s quarterback is the most popular yet again. Mahomes tops all NFL players in jerseys sold. Not far behind him is his Chiefs’ teammate Travis Kelce, who comes in at number 5 on the list.

The second most popular is Aaron Rodgers. As one of the greatest quarterbacks ever, his jersey has always been a hot seller. But now that he has switched teams and colors, there has been a new demand for Rodgers’ merchandise, as evidenced by the report. Joe Burrow of the Cincinnati Bengals comes in third.

Cowboys Represented 3 Times In Top-10

When looking at the rest of the list, it becomes apparent that sales are more about the team than they are about the player. There are three Cowboys players whose jerseys are in the top-10, with Micah Parsons leading the way at #4. Dak Prescott sits at #7 and CeeDee Lamb is #9. Thats what you get for being America’s team.

But what about the Steelers, who have a massive fan base and travel like no other? They’re represented on the list, with TJ Watt coming in at #10.

The popularity of quarterbacks is apparent, given that the top 3 in jersey sales all play the same position. In fact, Watt is the only non-QB within the top-1o that doesn’t have a quarterback teammate on the list as well.

NFL Betting Guides You May Like

 

Author image
Twitter Linkedin

Anthony R. Cardenas

Anthony is from Lake Tahoe, California and still resides in the area. He has been writing feature articles for 7+ years, specializing in NFL and NBA content. He has written for FanSided, both as a site expert and editor at A Royal Pain and contributor at PhinPhanatic . Growing up in and around Nevada, Anthony has extensive knowledge of sports gambling. He is a die hard fan of the Miami Dolphins and Sacramento Kings.
View All Posts By Anthony R. Cardenas
Author Image

Anthony R. Cardenas

Twitter Linkedin
Anthony is from Lake Tahoe, California and still resides in the area. He has been writing feature articles for 7+ years, specializing in NFL and NBA content. He has written for FanSided, both as a site expert and editor at A Royal Pain and contributor at PhinPhanatic . Growing up in and around Nevada, Anthony has extensive knowledge of sports gambling. He is a die hard fan of the Miami Dolphins and Sacramento Kings.
View All Posts By Anthony R. Cardenas

Popular From NFL

Latest news

View all
rsz dak prescott 1
NFL

LATEST Dak Prescott Throws Multiple Interceptions At Cowboys Practice

Author image Anthony R. Cardenas  •  1h
1430228679.0
NFL
Javonte Williams Expected to Play In The Preseason
Author image Owen Jones  •  2h

Denver Broncos Head Coach Sean Payton Expects running back Javonte Williams to play in the preseason, but might hold off until week 2.   Broncos’ HC Sean Payton told reporters…

Diontae Johnson Steelers pic
NFL
Diontae Johnson said it was ‘odd year, very weird’ to not score any touchdowns for the Steelers in 2022
Author image Zach Wolpin  •  3h

Last season, the Steelers had rookie QB Kenny Pickett as the first-year signal-caller. His top target was WR Diontae Johnson who was expected to have a big season as the…

i
NFL
Doug Pederson Wants Travis Etienne To Become a 1,600-1,700 Yard Rusher
Author image Owen Jones  •  4h
Sam Howell and Jaboby Brissett Commanders pic
NFL
The Commanders have an open QB competition going on between Sam Howell and Jacoby Brissett
Author image Zach Wolpin  •  4h
DeForest Buckner Colts pic
NFL
Colts’ DT DeForest Buckner left practice early today with an apparent foot injury
Author image Zach Wolpin  •  6h
Evan Neal Giants pic
NFL
Evan Neal said he focused on his diet and offseason training ahead of the 2023 season with New York
Author image Zach Wolpin  •  7h
Arrow to top