Patrick Mahomes Tops NFL Merchandise Sales, Rodgers Is #2

Patrick Mahomes has become the face of the NFL in recent years, and he has the numbers to prove it.

It has been all uphill for Mahomes in his career. He won the league’s MVP award in his first year as the Chiefs’ starting quarterback, and has been named the MVP of the Super Bowl on two different occasions. In 2022, he led the league in passing yards and touchdowns, all while adjusting the offense after the departure of Tyreek Hill.

Mahomes’ Jersey Is The Most Popular In The NFL

The Top-10 players in merchandise sales, per the NFLPA 👀 pic.twitter.com/T8nFHWtGQc — PFF (@PFF) August 3, 2023

The fans love Mahomes for all of his accolades. The NFL Players Association released information recently regarding merchandise sales, and Kansas City’s quarterback is the most popular yet again. Mahomes tops all NFL players in jerseys sold. Not far behind him is his Chiefs’ teammate Travis Kelce, who comes in at number 5 on the list.

The second most popular is Aaron Rodgers. As one of the greatest quarterbacks ever, his jersey has always been a hot seller. But now that he has switched teams and colors, there has been a new demand for Rodgers’ merchandise, as evidenced by the report. Joe Burrow of the Cincinnati Bengals comes in third.

Cowboys Represented 3 Times In Top-10

When looking at the rest of the list, it becomes apparent that sales are more about the team than they are about the player. There are three Cowboys players whose jerseys are in the top-10, with Micah Parsons leading the way at #4. Dak Prescott sits at #7 and CeeDee Lamb is #9. Thats what you get for being America’s team.

But what about the Steelers, who have a massive fan base and travel like no other? They’re represented on the list, with TJ Watt coming in at #10.

The popularity of quarterbacks is apparent, given that the top 3 in jersey sales all play the same position. In fact, Watt is the only non-QB within the top-1o that doesn’t have a quarterback teammate on the list as well.

