Chiefs: WR Kadarius Toney underwent surgery to clean up cartilage in his knee

Zach Wolpin
This past Sunday, the Kansas City Chiefs began their first day of training camp. While working on punt returns, WR Kadarius Toney injured his knee. He said he felt discomfort when he suddenly tried to change directions. Before he was traded from the Giants last season, Toney had a “clean-up” procedure on his knee. 

After re-injuring his knee on the first day of training camp, Toney underwent surgery to clean up cartilage in his knee. His injury was first described as a tweak, but Andy Reid spoke to the media today about the small procedure. Jordan Foote of Sports Illustrated noted that it was a meniscus injury he suffered on Sunday.

Kadarius Toney has “a chance” to be ready for Kansas City’s Week 1 matchup vs the Lions


At Monday’s practice, TE Travis Kelce expressed optimism that Toney could be ready for Week 1. That matches up with what head coach Andy Reid told the media today. The former first-round pick was acquired mid-season from the New York Giants. He played in only two regular season games for New York last year but played in seven for the Chiefs.

Injuries have been his biggest hurdle in his short NFL career so far. In one and a half seasons for the Giants, Toney only played in 12 games. He played 10 of their 16 games in 2021 and played just two games for New York in 2022. The Chiefs saw potential in Toney and were still interested in trading for him despite the injury history he’s had.


Toney showed up in the postseason for the Chiefs. He played in all three of their playoff games and had seven catches for 50 yards. The talented WR made his biggest impact in the Super Bowl last season vs the Eagles. He scored a touchdown in the fourth quarter and had a 65-yard punt return to help set up another TD drive.

Kansas City doesn’t seem too worried about Toney’s injury. Andy Reid, Patrick Mahomes, and Travis Kelce have all said they are optimistic about his return.  For now, they are without Toney, but it might not be for long. The 24-year-old is extremely gifted and is one of the most dynamic and elusive players in the NFL.

Zach Wolpin is an NBA and NFL expert who's been betting on the league for over three years now. Wolpin has been a fan of the NFL and NBA and has been watching for a decade and a half. He covers the latest news and stories surrounding the league daily. His passion in life is watching sports and being able to share that through his sports writing. He has written about the NBA and other sports leagues through various media outlets over the years. like https://sircharlesincharge.com/, https://gmenhq.com/, and https://www.tapinto.net/towns/south-plainfield/. Before he became a Sports Editor, Wolpin attended Montclair State University where he graduated in 2021. He studied Sports Media and Writing while in school.
