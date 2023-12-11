NFL

Here’s What Patrick Mahomes Said Immediately Following Chiefs Loss To Bills On Sunday

Anthony R. Cardenas
The game between the Kansas City Chiefs and Buffalo Bills was predicted to be one of the better matchups of the final five weeks of the season, and it lived up to the billing completely in terms of excitement. It wasn’t the high scoring affair that we have seen from these two teams in the past, but it came down to the final possession, as the matchup usually does. The Bills wound up winning the game by a three point margin, but the evening ended amidst a flurry of controversy involving the referees, and no one appeared to be more upset than Chiefs quarterback Patrick Mahomes.

Patrick Mahomes And Company Frustrated After Loss To Bills

Travis Kelce and Karadius Toney linked up to create one of the wildest game-winning plays you’ll ever see. With the Chiefs driving at midfield and down by 3 points, Kelce caught a pass from Mahomes and ran the ball into field goal range. As he got tackled, he had the presence of mind to throw the ball across the field to a streaking Toney, who caught the ball with ease and ran into the end zone untouched.

Expect none of it counted. There was a flag laying back down near the line of scrimmage, and it was revealed that Toney had lined up offsides, and that the play was going to be called back no matter the result. The Chiefs had three more plays to try and make something happen, but Buffalo’s defense held strong and forced a turnover on downs with a minute left in the game.

‘F*cking Terrible’ – Mahomes To Josh Allen After Game

Mahomes was heated. Cameras showed him on the sideline being held back by teammates and coaches as he attempted to berate the referees, which continued throughout the entire final 60+ seconds of game clock. He was then shown meeting with Josh Allen at mid-field after the clock ran out, and continued to look frustrated through the handshake/hug.

A couple of hours later, the audio was released of the exchange, which highlights the frustrations of Mahomes:

Wildest f*cking call I’ve ever seen. An offensive offsides (unintelligible). F*cking terrible

Both Mahomes and his coach Andy Reid took to the media after the game in order to give even more thoughts on the situation, and they echoed many of the sentiments that we heard from Mahomes during the handshake.

The Chiefs drop to 8-5 and their chances at home field advantage throughout the playoffs are looking slim heading into Week 15. The Bills improve to 7-6 on the year and are one of the many AFC teams with a like record, but Buffalo is on the wrong end of most of the tiebreakers and will need to continue to string together victories to have a shot at the post season.

