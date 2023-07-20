In their 2022 season, the Kansas City Chiefs used a three-back system. Jerrick McKinnon, Clyde Edwards-Helaire, and rookie Isiah Pacheco all saw playing time. Pacheco was a 7th-round pick out of Rutgers and played a large role than many expected him to.

This offseason, the 24-year-old RB had surgeries for shoulder and hand injuries he suffered in 2022. At Chiefs training camp this week, Pacheco said he will “absolutely” be 100 percent for Kansas City’s season opener. That’s 49 days from today.

Chiefs RB Isiah Pacheco “absolutely” will be 100% for Week 1, aims for 1,000-yard seasonhttps://t.co/RaJVT8g6Bv pic.twitter.com/bgzK4KlERh — Around The NFL (@AroundTheNFL) July 20, 2023

At their practices this week, Isiah Pacheco has been wearing a bright yellow jersey. The QBs normally where they and it indicates to not make contact with that player. Their practices are without pads at the moment, but the Chiefs are playing it safe with an RB that they value highly.

Pacheco told the media this week that he’s “feeling great right now”. He emphasized that recovering from an injury takes time, but he will be good to go for Week 1. For much of last season, Pacheco played with an injured shoulder. In the AFC Championship game vs the Benhagls, he broke his hand.

All eyes on #Chiefs Isiah Pacheco, sporting the yellow non-contact penny for the second straight day pic.twitter.com/hHDRb6gcKY — Aaron Ladd (@aaronladdtv) July 20, 2023



In his rookie season with the Chiefs, Isiah Pacheco led the team with 830 rushing yards. The next closest was QB Patrick Mahomes 358 rushing yards. Pacheco played in all 17 games for the Chiefs in 2022 and made 11 starts. When speaking to the media, the NJ native said that he is going to rush for 1,000 yards this season. Kansas City’s last 1,000-yard rusher at RB was Kareem Hunt back in 2017.