Kansas City Chiefs Optimistic About Extending Chris Jones

The Kansas City Chiefs are remaining optimistic that they can sign their star defensive tackle Chris Jones to a contract extension.

Ever since being selected by the Chiefs in the second round of the 2016 NFL Draft, Chris Jones has showcased his prowess on the field. His combination of strength, agility, and football IQ has made him a nightmare for opposing offensive linemen. Jones possesses an uncanny ability to disrupt plays, consistently applying pressure on quarterbacks and wreaking havoc in the backfield.

The Chiefs would like to have this done sooner rather than later. The extension would free up some cap space. There are rumors, however, that DeAndre Hopkins is waiting for the extension to get done so that the Chiefs could give him a reasonable offer.

Given his stellar performance and irreplacable role within the team, the Chiefs are eager to reward Chris Jones with a contract extension. They recognize his value as an elite defensive player. Securing his services for the long term would be a significant boost to their championship aspirations.

Negotiating a contract extension for a player of Jones’ caliber requires careful consideration of financial factors and salary cap constraints. However, the Chiefs are confident in their ability to strike a deal that benefits both parties. They appreciate Jones’ contributions to the team and are committed to ensuring he feels valued and adequately compensated.

The Chiefs would like to have Jones locked up for the foreseeable future as they are in their championship window. He will most likely get somewhere around or more than what Aaron Donald got back when he signed an extension after the Rams won the Super Bowl.