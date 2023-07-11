NFL

Kansas City Chiefs Optimistic About Extending Chris Jones

Author image
Owen Jones
Twitter Linkedin
Sports Editor
2 min read
KCM ChiefsSeahawks 20221224 22
KCM ChiefsSeahawks 20221224 22

The Kansas City Chiefs are remaining optimistic that they can sign their star defensive tackle Chris Jones to a contract extension. 

 

Ever since being selected by the Chiefs in the second round of the 2016 NFL Draft, Chris Jones has showcased his prowess on the field. His combination of strength, agility, and football IQ has made him a nightmare for opposing offensive linemen. Jones possesses an uncanny ability to disrupt plays, consistently applying pressure on quarterbacks and wreaking havoc in the backfield.

The Chiefs would like to have this done sooner rather than later. The extension would free up some cap space. There are rumors, however, that DeAndre Hopkins is waiting for the extension to get done so that the Chiefs could give him a reasonable offer.

https://www.si.com/.image/t_share/MTkyOTQ0NjM0MjE5OTk2ODgw/usatsi_19212709.jpg

Given his stellar performance and irreplacable role within the team, the Chiefs are eager to reward Chris Jones with a contract extension. They recognize his value as an elite defensive player. Securing his services for the long term would be a significant boost to their championship aspirations.

Negotiating a contract extension for a player of Jones’ caliber requires careful consideration of financial factors and salary cap constraints. However, the Chiefs are confident in their ability to strike a deal that benefits both parties. They appreciate Jones’ contributions to the team and are committed to ensuring he feels valued and adequately compensated.

The Kansas City Chiefs are favorites to win the 2024 Super Bowl at +650 according to Missouri sportsbooks.

The Chiefs would like to have Jones locked up for the foreseeable future as they are in their championship window. He will most likely get somewhere around or more than what Aaron Donald got back when he signed an extension after the Rams won the Super Bowl.

Author image
Twitter Linkedin

Owen Jones

Owen Jones is a sports writer mainly focusing on NFL news. He also has knowledge in the NBA and MLB fields as well. He recently graduated from the University of North Georgia with a Bachelors Degree in Communications. His experience covering sports news stems from when he wrote for his college's student newspaper, the UNG Vanguard. His main goal is to share his knowledge and passion for sports with as many people as possible.
View All Posts By Owen Jones
Author Image

Owen Jones

Twitter Linkedin
Owen Jones is a sports writer mainly focusing on NFL news. He also has knowledge in the NBA and MLB fields as well. He recently graduated from the University of North Georgia with a Bachelors Degree in Communications. His experience covering sports news stems from when he wrote for his college's student newspaper, the UNG Vanguard. His main goal is to share his knowledge and passion for sports with as many people as possible.
View All Posts By Owen Jones

Popular From NFL

Latest news

View all
KCM ChiefsSeahawks 20221224 22
NFL

LATEST Kansas City Chiefs Optimistic About Extending Chris Jones

Author image Owen Jones  •  35min
rsz 14501155370
NFL
Sauce Gardner, Jalen Ramsey Are Best Cornerbacks In NFL, According To PFF
Author image Anthony R. Cardenas  •  51min

The AFC East has been something of an arms race over the last few off-seasons, and the division will be one of the toughest in the NFL this coming season….

DeAndre Hopkins pic
NFL
NFL insiders report that the Buffalo Bills are still interested in free agent DeAndre Hopkins, but there’s a catch
Author image Zach Wolpin  •  54min

This offseason, free agent WR DeAndre Hopkins remains unsigned for 2023. The 31-year-old played in 10 games last season. He was suspended for the first six games of the season…

chiefsaholic
NFL
Kansas City Chiefs Superfan ‘ChiefsAholic’ Turns Out to be an Alleged Bank Robber
Author image David Evans  •  5h
rsz gettyimages 1441256240 e1668898745705
NFL
Arizona Cardinals Could Hold Top 2 Picks In 2024 NFL Draft
Author image Anthony R. Cardenas  •  Jul 7 2023
rsz i755ozg8ee2r4lt99tdj
NFL
NFL: Corey Dillon Is Outraged At The Cincinnati Bengals
Author image Anthony R. Cardenas  •  Jul 6 2023
rsz jalen hurts 012923 getty ftr
NFL
NFL: Eagles and 49ers Dominate PFF’s NFC Position Rankings
Author image Anthony R. Cardenas  •  Jul 5 2023
Arrow to top