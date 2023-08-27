Things changes over the past 48 hours in regards to the Jonathan Taylor situation. The Miami Dolphins, who were thought to be the favorites to land the star running back from the beginning, reportedly had multiple offers rejected by the Colts. This thrust the Chicago Bears into the spotlight, and they were the odds-on favorite to make a trade for Taylor as of late Sunday morning.

Bears Won’t Trade For Jonathan Taylor, Says Schefter

But you can apparently cross them off of the list, at least according to a report from Adam Schefter.

The NFL analyst made an appearance on ESPN1000 in Chicago, and was asked about a handful of different topics as it pertained to the Bears and their upcoming season. One of the questions was about Taylor and the potential for Chicago to make a move on that front. Schefter responded flatly, “The Bears won’t be trading for Jonathan Taylor.”

That will most certainly change the odds listing at BetOnline.ag, who had the Bears listed as the +250 favorites.

Will the Dolphins jump back up to the front of the line? As it stood when Chicago was at the top of the board, Miami was +300, with the Broncos coming in at somewhat of a distant third at +500. The Rams (+700) and Bills (+800) rounded out the top-5.

Chicago Comfortable With Current Stable Of Running Backs

Khalil Herbert ADP: RB38 💰pic.twitter.com/t6Hh7bjsg8 — Jacob W. Dunne (@AintDunneYet) August 21, 2023

Taylor has been one of the most productive backs in the league over the last couple of years, leading the NFL in a handful of major categories in 2021. But the Colts have been unwilling to sign him to the long-term extension that he covets, and they have given him permission to seek a trade.

There is a deadline, though. NFL teams must have their rosters cut down to 53 players by Tuesday, which is the day that the team says a trade must be done by.

The Bears do have some money to spend, but they apparently feel comfortable riding into the season with the running backs that are already on the roster. Khalil Herbert is listed as the #1 back on the depth chart, with D’Onta Foreman behind him.

