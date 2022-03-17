Countries
Cheltenham Tips: Gold Cup Predictions and Best Bets

The featured race of the entire Cheltenham Festival sees some exciting Grade 1 action in the form of the Gold Cup. The featured race on Day 4 of Cheltenham takes place over 3m2f70y and has 11 horses currently set to run on the hallowed Cheltenham turf.

Best Bet for Boodles Gold Cup Chase

Minella Indo @ 9/2 with Spread Ex

The winner of the big race this time last year, and here at Sportslens we don’t see why he can’t go on an make it back-to-back Gold Cup’s for Henry De Bromhead with Minella Indo.

Has only had three races since, finishing in second and third place respectively, as well as being pulled up at Kempton after a poor jump when disputing the lead. Indifferent form but the class is there for this 9-year-old.

One of the best jockey’s in the game in Robbie Power takes the reigns, looking to make it another Gold Cup win for the Irish. He is also the highest rated horse in the race, and it is clear to see why. Although not perfect form coming in, he is a classy horse and has experienced winning around Cheltenham in the Festival numerous times before.

A very backable price of 9/2 with Spread Ex. Closest competition is likely to come from A Plus Tard and Galvin. Very interesting race here in the Gold Cup.

Boodles Gold Cup Chase each-way bet

Royale Pagaille @ 16/1 with Spread Ex

After already winning as a pair this Festival, Venetia Williams and Charlie Deutsch will be quietly confident of a good running from Royale Pagaille in the Gold Cup.

Comes in with some decent form, having won at Haydock in January as well as two second place finishes at Newbury and Haydock respectively since her run at the Cheltenham Festival last year.

Did run in the 2021 Gold Cup and came in a respectable sixth place, ahead of horses who were more fancied than him such as Champ and Santini. Didn’t finish well last year but since then has looked like a better horse so we think he may well put in a good performance this tie around.

Although we don’t necessarily think he has enough to win here, with several quality horses to contend with, we do believe he has a chance to get some each-way money for punters looking for some value. A great price at 16/1 with Spread Ex and should go well for Charlie Deutsch and Venetia Williams.

Interested in the Gold Cup? Follow our guides:

Boodles Gold Cup Chase Free Bets

