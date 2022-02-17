Cheltenham Festival 2022: Five ante-post tips including Supreme Novice Hurdle

We take a look ahead to the 2022 Cheltenham Festival and pinpoint five key contenders that should be listed in your betting notebook.
Cheltenham Festival 2022 ante post tips
Cheltenham ante-post tip: Skybet Supreme Novice Hurdle
When: Tuesday 15th March 13:30pm Cheltenham
Jonbon @ 4/1 with Bet UK
A full brother to the talented and high-class Douvan, a winner of this race at the Cheltenham Festival back in 2015.
Jonbon has had five career starts to date and since switching to hurdle races on his last three starts has looked impressive on each outing. His main attribute appears to be jumping fluently when racing off a fast pace which he will certainly get here.
He is trained by Nicky Henderson, currently, the All-Time leading British Trainer for the Cheltenham Festival and is therefore likely to be well prepared.
Cheltenham ante-post tip: National Hunt Chase
When: Tuesday 15th March 17:30pm Cheltenham
Run Wild Fred @ 3/1 with Bet UK
Looks a thorough stayer judging by the manner in which he finishes his races and he could well improve for the step up in trip as in keeping with his pedigree. Comes into the race in good form and is officially the highest-rated horse in this lineup.
Clearly in good hands, being trained by Gordon Elliot who has won this race three times in the last 6 years and this has been the target for quite a long time coming.
Cheltenham ante-post tip: Brown Advisory Novice Chase
When: Tuesday 16th March 14:10pm Cheltenham
Bravemansgame @ 3/1 with Bet UK
The apple of his trainer’s eye and he has repaid his faith this season by winning all of his 4 races over fences so far. He appears to be a decent stayer in the making, often finding more when asked a question and his last three efforts on the clock suggest he will be competitive barring accidents.
Cheltenham ante-post tip: Weatherbys Champion Bumper
Tuesday 16th March 17:30pm Cheltenham
American Mike @ 2/1 with Bet UK
Has looked like a smart prospect on all of his three career runs to date. They went an end to end gallop on his latest run in a quick time for the grade and he still managed to pull up winning easily from some useful types in behind.
His trainer Gordon Elliot has high hopes for him, describing him as a “Proper horse” and he seems content enough to go straight to Cheltenham without another run in the interim.
Cheltenham ante-post tip: JCB Triumph Hurdle
When: Tuesday 18th March 13:30pm Cheltenham
Pied Piper @ 2/1 with Bet UK
Two wins from two starts since making the switch to hurdles and his first run in this discipline has been well franked with the 2nd going on to win the number one Trial in Ireland for juveniles.
He subsequently looked more impressive on his latest start at the backend of January last month when scooting clear to win as he liked at Cheltenham, with some well-regarded horses well in behind to indicate he may well be hard to beat in this company.
