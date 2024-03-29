Reputed journalist Jonathan Johnson has given his verdict on Chelsea’s alleged interest in Brest left-back Bradley Locko. Johnson claimed that while the 21-year-old has been in excellent form for the Ligue 1 side, he may not have the same impact at Stamford Bridge.

Jonathan Johnson Explains Why Chelsea Would Be Wise To Avoid Bradley Locko Signing

With Marc Cucurella struggling to hit the ground running under Mauricio Pochettino, some reports have claimed that Chelsea will look for a change in the summer transfer window. Locko, who has impressed with his performances for Brest, has emerged as a potential target for the west London outfit.

In his Daily Briefing column for CaughtOffside, however, Johnson warned Chelsea against signing him, explaining he does not yet have the experience to thrive in London.

He said:

“Bradley Locko is having a very good season at Brest and there’s been some talk of Chelsea being interested in the 21-year-old left-back. Brest in general have been one of the surprise packages of Ligue 1, they’re having an incredible campaign and hopefully they can maintain that momentum until the end of the season.

“Locko has undoubtedly been one of the team’s more impressive performers and it’s not surprising to see links with the likes of Chelsea and other big clubs, but I think it would be a very big jump for him to make the step up from Brest to a team like Chelsea right now.”

Johnson added:

“The other thing to bear in mind is that Locko, despite having a fantastic season in the Brest defence, doesn’t really have the kind of European experience that you’d expect of somebody who goes and joins a club of the size of Chelsea. Obviously, there’s no certainty that Chelsea will be playing in Europe next season, but at the same time that’s what the Blues aspire to do every season, and the big question mark at the moment is – is there a club better placed for Locko, so he can make that jump and then later move on to a top European side.”

How Has Locko Performed This Season?

Locko, who joined Brest from Stade Reims in July 2023, has been one of the team’s standout performers in the 2023-24 season. He has impressed onlookers with his positional awareness, adaptability, and ability to link up with opponents. The France U23 international has played 28 games for the club in all competitions, providing two assists.

Since Brest only signed him in the summer, they will only let him go for a premium. If Chelsea are genuinely interested, they could have to pay around €40 million ($43.11 million) for his services.