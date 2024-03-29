Soccer

Chelsea Transfer News: Jonathan Johnson Warns Blues Against Signing 21-Year-Old Left-Back

Author image
Sushan Chakraborty
Twitter Facebook Linkedin
Sports Editor
3 min read
Mauricio Pochettino's Chelsea Have Salvaged 11 Points From A Position Of Deficit In The Premier League This Season
Mauricio Pochettino's Chelsea Have Salvaged 11 Points From A Position Of Deficit In The Premier League This Season

Reputed journalist Jonathan Johnson has given his verdict on Chelsea’s alleged interest in Brest left-back Bradley Locko. Johnson claimed that while the 21-year-old has been in excellent form for the Ligue 1 side, he may not have the same impact at Stamford Bridge.

Jonathan Johnson Explains Why Chelsea Would Be Wise To Avoid Bradley Locko Signing

With Marc Cucurella struggling to hit the ground running under Mauricio Pochettino, some reports have claimed that Chelsea will look for a change in the summer transfer window. Locko, who has impressed with his performances for Brest, has emerged as a potential target for the west London outfit.

In his Daily Briefing column for CaughtOffside, however, Johnson warned Chelsea against signing him, explaining he does not yet have the experience to thrive in London.

He said:

Bradley Locko is having a very good season at Brest and there’s been some talk of Chelsea being interested in the 21-year-old left-back. Brest in general have been one of the surprise packages of Ligue 1, they’re having an incredible campaign and hopefully they can maintain that momentum until the end of the season.

Locko has undoubtedly been one of the team’s more impressive performers and it’s not surprising to see links with the likes of Chelsea and other big clubs, but I think it would be a very big jump for him to make the step up from Brest to a team like Chelsea right now.”

Johnson added:

The other thing to bear in mind is that Locko, despite having a fantastic season in the Brest defence, doesn’t really have the kind of European experience that you’d expect of somebody who goes and joins a club of the size of Chelsea. Obviously, there’s no certainty that Chelsea will be playing in Europe next season, but at the same time that’s what the Blues aspire to do every season, and the big question mark at the moment is – is there a club better placed for Locko, so he can make that jump and then later move on to a top European side.

How Has Locko Performed This Season?

Locko, who joined Brest from Stade Reims in July 2023, has been one of the team’s standout performers in the 2023-24 season. He has impressed onlookers with his positional awareness, adaptability, and ability to link up with opponents. The France U23 international has played 28 games for the club in all competitions, providing two assists.

Since Brest only signed him in the summer, they will only let him go for a premium. If Chelsea are genuinely interested, they could have to pay around €40 million ($43.11 million) for his services.

Author image
Twitter Facebook Linkedin

Sushan Chakraborty

A proud Real Madrid fan, Sushan Chakraborty has been writing about his beloved sport, soccer, since 2017. He has published well over 5000 articles since then, honing his skills along the way. Sergio Ramos' last-gasp equalizer in the 2014 Champions League final remains his most cherished memory, and he hopes to see the Spaniard return to the club for one last dance.
View All Posts By Sushan Chakraborty
Author Image

Sushan Chakraborty

Twitter Facebook Linkedin
A proud Real Madrid fan, Sushan Chakraborty has been writing about his beloved sport, soccer, since 2017. He has published well over 5000 articles since then, honing his skills along the way. Sergio Ramos' last-gasp equalizer in the 2014 Champions League final remains his most cherished memory, and he hopes to see the Spaniard return to the club for one last dance.
View All Posts By Sushan Chakraborty

Popular From Soccer

Latest news

View all
Mauricio Pochettino's Chelsea Have Salvaged 11 Points From A Position Of Deficit In The Premier League This Season
Soccer

LATEST Chelsea Transfer News: Jonathan Johnson Warns Blues Against Signing 21-Year-Old Left-Back

Author image Sushan Chakraborty  •  Mar 29 2024
Bayer Leverkusen Manager & Former Liverpool Player Xabi Alonso
Soccer
Liverpool Managerial News: Fabrizio Romano Claims Reds Have Dropped Out From Xabi Alonso Race
Author image Sushan Chakraborty  •  Mar 29 2024

Transfer guru Fabrizio Romano has claimed Liverpool will no longer wait around for Bayer Leverkusen manager Xabi Alonso to become Jurgen Klopp’s successor. The Reds reportedly believe the Spaniard will…

Mikel Arteta Pep Guardiola
Soccer
English Premier League: Manchester City vs. Arsenal – Where To Watch In US, Preview & Prediction
Author image Sushan Chakraborty  •  Mar 29 2024

Premier League leaders Arsenal and reigning champions Manchester City will square off in what could be a pivotal match in the three-horse race for the English top-flight title. Continue reading…

Man City Vs Gunners
Soccer
Manchester City vs. Arsenal: Top 5 Players Who Have Played For Both Premier League Sides
Author image Sushan Chakraborty  •  Mar 29 2024
Manchester United Joselu
Soccer
Manchester United Consider Shock Swoop For 34-Year-Old Real Madrid Loanee Joselu
Author image Cai Parry  •  Mar 28 2024
Liverpool coach Jurgen Klopp
Soccer
Liverpool Transfer News: Jonathan Johnson Claims PSG Are ‘Definitely’ Interested In Reds Attacker
Author image Sushan Chakraborty  •  Mar 28 2024
Manchester United Have Salvaged 9 Points From A Losing Position This Season
Soccer
“He should be better for it” – Gary Neville Weighs In On Manchester United’s Managerial Dilemma Amid Links To Gareth Southgate
Author image Sushan Chakraborty  •  Mar 28 2024
Arrow to top