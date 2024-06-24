Transfer guru Fabrizio Romano has addressed reports linking Spain international Nico Williams with a move to Premier League giants Chelsea. Romano has said although the Blues have a long-standing interest in the winger, they are not prepared to cross significant economic hurdles to secure his services.

Nico Williams Has Been In Stellar Form In EURO 2024

Spain have played unconventionally attacking soccer under new manager Luis de la Fuente in EURO 2024. Gone are the short passes and slow build-up. De La Fuente’s side are all about pace, rapid transitions, and relentless bombardment.

The Spain coach has carefully picked a strong first XI to cater to his tactical needs, and Williams has been one of the most important cogs of this well-oiled machine. He has yet to score or assist, but he has been a constant source of inspiration down the left flank. Between the matches against Croatia and Italy, the 21-year-old Athletic Bilbao winger created five chances, pulled off six dribbles, and delivered five accurate crosses.

As per reports, many teams are keeping a close eye on Williams, including Chelsea.

Fabrizio Romano Confirms Chelsea’s Interest In Nico Williams But Deal Unlikely To Go Through

In his Daily Briefing column for CaughtOffside, Romano confirmed Chelsea had gotten in touch with Williams’ agents to check out the conditions of a potential deal. However, due to his lofty €58 million ($62.21 million) release clause and massive wages, they will not be pursuing the move.

Romano revealed:

“We now know that Michael Olise will not be joining the club, and Nico Williams is a name being linked. I can say that Williams was on the shortlist of the club – he was considered a year ago but he was not the first name on the list because that was Cole Palmer.

“Still, Chelsea have made contact in recent months to understand the conditions of any potential deal for Williams. What I’m told now, is that although the appreciation remains, Chelsea are not advancing on Williams, because of the cost of the deal. He has a €58m release clause but also an important salary – he’s already earning important money at Athletic Bilbao and Chelsea believe his demands are very big.”

Williams enjoyed a fine season with Athletic Bilbao before jetting off to Germany for EURO 2024. He played 37 games for the Basque side in all competitions, scoring eight times and providing 19 assists.