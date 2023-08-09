German giants Bayern Munich have reportedly set their sights on Chelsea first-choice goalkeeper Kepa Arrizabalaga, with Thomas Tuchel keen to be reunited with the Spaniard.

Bayern begin talks with Chelsea’s Kepa Arrizabalaga

According to Spanish outlet Sport1, former Chelsea manager Tuchel is fond of Kepa and has personally asked the Bavarians to sign him this summer. Honoring their manager’s wishes, Bayern have already begun talks with both Kepa’s representatives and the Premier League side.

The news has broken amidst reports that Bayern’s first-choice goalkeeper Manuel Neuer could spend several more weeks on the sidelines. The legendary German goalkeeper has been out of action since breaking his leg during a ski trip in December 2022.

Additionally, Bayern have sold Yann Sommer to Inter Milan and loaned out Alexander Nubel for one more season, this time to Stuttgart. So, as of now, Sven Ulreich remains the only first-team keeper at Bayern’s disposal. Tuchel, who preferred Edouard Mendy over Kepa during his Chelsea stint, feels the 28-year-old could provide competition to Ulreich and that the contest could bring out the best in both.

Kepa open to a change of scenery this summer

The report further adds that Bayern initially want to sign Kepa on a season-long loan with an option to buy. The former Athletic Bilbao keeper is also open to a move away from Stamford Bridge, as he stands to face stiff competition from new signing Robert Sanchez. The Pensioners signed the Spain international from Brighton & Hove Albion for a $32 million fee earlier this summer.

It is believed that Chelsea wanted to go into the 2023-24 season with both Kepa and Sanchez. So, unless Bayern table a lucrative offer, the Premier League giants might refrain from doing business with them this summer.

Kepa moved to Stamford Bridge for a then-record $91 million fee in the summer of 2018. He has produced some memorable displays over the last five seasons but not on a consistent basis. The Spain international has so far featured in 163 games for Chelsea in all competitions, conceding 175 goals and keeping 59 clean sheets.

Kepa, who is currently valued at $19.77 million (via Transfermarkt), sees his contract expire in June 2025.