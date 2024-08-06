Soccer

“It was a difficult decision, but 100% the right one” – Chelsea Star Insists Snubbing Liverpool Was The Right Call For Him

Sushan Chakraborty
Ecuadorian midfielder Moises Caicedo has insisted he did the right thing by snubbing Liverpool for Chelsea in the 2023-24 summer transfer window. Caicedo praised the Blues for being by his side in difficult moments and is hopeful of enjoying a much-improved second season under new manager Enz0 Maresca.

Chelsea Beat Liverpool In The Race For Moises Caicedo

Owing to his blistering performances for Brighton & Hove Albion in the 2022-23 season, Caicedo emerged as a top target for many big clubs in the summer of 2023, including Premier League duo Chelsea and Liverpool.

Under the tutelage of Jurgen Klopp, the Reds had finished in fifth place in the 2022-23 Premier League standings, meaning they had the license to take part in the UEFA Europa League. The Blues, meanwhile, finished 12th in the rankings and, naturally, had not qualified for any of the three European competitions.

Despite having such a major handicap, Caicedo chose Chelsea over Liverpool, with the Blues paying an eye-popping £115 million ($145.83 million) to Brighton for the midfielder’s services.

Caicedo Explains Why Signing For Blues Was The Right Call

Speaking to Chelsea’s official website, the 22-year-old said (via GOAL):

It was a difficult decision because you know Liverpool is a big team. But Chelsea were with me for a couple of months and I felt like I couldn’t miss this move. They were with me in tough times when Brighton didn’t want to let me go. It was a difficult decision, but 100% the right one.”

Caicedo had a sub-par debut season at Chelsea, managing to score once and provide four assists in 48 games in all competitions. Under new coach Maresca, Caicedo is hoping to turn things around.

When asked to reveal his objectives for the 2024-25 season, Caicedo added:

He [Maresca] plays like the same system that I played in Brighton. He wants the same. He wants me to show my quality, to have a good personality, and to show to my teammates that I am the boss on the pitch. For sure, I will be a good player with him.”

Maresca and Co. are currently in the United States on their pre-season tour. The Blues will face Real Madrid in their final pre-season game in the States on August 6.

Sushan Chakraborty

A proud Real Madrid fan, Sushan Chakraborty has been writing about his beloved sport, soccer, since 2017. He has published well over 5000 articles since then, honing his skills along the way. Sergio Ramos' last-gasp equalizer in the 2014 Champions League final remains his most cherished memory, and he hopes to see the Spaniard return to the club for one last dance.
