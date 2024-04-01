Soccer

Report: Chelsea Prepared To Sell First Team Star For $75 Million

Author image
Sushan Chakraborty
Twitter Facebook Linkedin
Sports Editor
2 min read
Mauricio Pochettino's Chelsea Have Salvaged 11 Points From A Position Of Deficit In The Premier League This Season
Mauricio Pochettino's Chelsea Have Salvaged 11 Points From A Position Of Deficit In The Premier League This Season

Premier League giants Chelsea are reportedly prepared to sell first-team star Reece James for around £60 million ($75 million) in the summer transfer window. 

Chelsea Need To Sell To Avoid FFP Penalties

Chelsea have splurged over $1 billion on players and staff since the Todd Boehly-led consortium completed its whopping £4.25-billion ($5.37 billion) takeover in May 2022. After dismissing managers Thomas Tuchel and Graham Potter in quick succession, the Blues appointed former Tottenham Hotspur manager Mauricio Pochettino last summer, hoping for a change of fortunes. 

Unfortunately for the club, the Argentine has not had the impact many expected him to have, with the Pensioners toiling in 11th place in the Premier League this season. Pochettino has repeatedly asked fans and the club management to be patient and allow the young project to bloom. However, Financial Fair Play (FFP) has almost caught up to the club in crises. 

With silverware looking highly unlikely and a top-four finish well out of reach, the club must find a way to offset the loss they have suffered to avoid a massive FFP penalty next season. If they fail to honor the Profit & Sustainability Rules, the west London club could see their points docked, much like Nottingham Forest (4 points) and Everton (6 points) have this season. 

Selling players for big bucks is a surefire way to get there, and according to The Times, the Pensioners are prepared to offload one of their most loved players to escape punishment. 

Reece James Could Be Sold For $75 Million

As per the aforementioned source, Chelsea are looking to generate around £60 million ($75 million) by selling James this summer. 

Since James is a homegrown player, 100% of the money received from his sale would go to the club’s coffers. The Londoners need to generate over £100 million ($126.25 million) in revenue by the end of June to avoid severe punishment. So, if they can sell James for the quoted amount, they will get a lot closer to their goal.

Last year, Real Madrid showed interest in signing James. However, with them working on signing Kylian Mbappe and Alphonso Davies this summer, they are unlikely to splurge so much on a player with a poor fitness record. 

James, who is currently suffering from a serious hamstring injury, has played only eight Premier League matches this season, providing an assist. His contract with the Blues runs until June 30, 2028.

Author image
Twitter Facebook Linkedin

Sushan Chakraborty

A proud Real Madrid fan, Sushan Chakraborty has been writing about his beloved sport, soccer, since 2017. He has published well over 5000 articles since then, honing his skills along the way. Sergio Ramos' last-gasp equalizer in the 2014 Champions League final remains his most cherished memory, and he hopes to see the Spaniard return to the club for one last dance.
View All Posts By Sushan Chakraborty
Author Image

Sushan Chakraborty

Twitter Facebook Linkedin
A proud Real Madrid fan, Sushan Chakraborty has been writing about his beloved sport, soccer, since 2017. He has published well over 5000 articles since then, honing his skills along the way. Sergio Ramos' last-gasp equalizer in the 2014 Champions League final remains his most cherished memory, and he hopes to see the Spaniard return to the club for one last dance.
View All Posts By Sushan Chakraborty

Popular From Soccer

Latest news

View all
PSG Star & Real Madrid Target Kylian Mbappe Is The Highest-Earner In Europe
Soccer

LATEST Real Madrid Transfer News: Fabrizio Romano Sheds Light On Kylian Mbappe Saga After PSG Boss Luis Enrique’s Hopeful Claim

Author image Sushan Chakraborty  •  Apr 01 2024
Chelsea Legend Eden Hazard
Soccer
Top 5 Players With Most Premier League Goal Involvements In Their Debut Season At Chelsea: Eden Hazard Is In 5th Place
Author image Sushan Chakraborty  •  Apr 01 2024

Chelsea are one of the most celebrated clubs in England. With a passionate fanbase, a sensational home stadium in Stamford Bridge, unimaginably deep pockets, and a never-ending desire to win…

Real Madrid Winger Rodrygo
Soccer
10 Most Valuable Wingers In The World (April 2024): Real Madrid Star Rodrygo Claims 4th Spot
Author image Sushan Chakraborty  •  Apr 01 2024

Every top team in soccer rely heavily on their wingers to keep the flanks mobile. Their coaches ask them to carry the ball into the final third, whip crosses into…

Manchester City Arsenal
Soccer
Manchester City 0-0 Arsenal: Liverpool Capitalize On Etihad Draw To Claim Premier League Top Spot
Author image Sushan Chakraborty  •  Apr 01 2024
EURO 2024 AliExpress
Soccer
Chinese E-Commerce Platform AliExpress Will Sponsor EURO 2024
Author image Sushan Chakraborty  •  Mar 29 2024
Bayern Munich Man & Real Madrid Target Alphonso Davies Is One Of The Most Valuable Defenders
Soccer
“That is completely normal” – Bayern Munich Sporting Director Hits Back At Alphonso Davies’ Agent Amid Real Madrid Links
Author image Sushan Chakraborty  •  Mar 29 2024
Manchester United Are The Most Valuable Team Who Could Not Qualify For UEFA Champions League Quarter-Finals
Soccer
“Another tricky afternoon” – Chris Sutton Makes Blunt Prediction For Manchester United’s Trip To Brentford
Author image Sushan Chakraborty  •  Mar 29 2024
Arrow to top