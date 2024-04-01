Premier League giants Chelsea are reportedly prepared to sell first-team star Reece James for around £60 million ($75 million) in the summer transfer window.

Chelsea Need To Sell To Avoid FFP Penalties

Chelsea have splurged over $1 billion on players and staff since the Todd Boehly-led consortium completed its whopping £4.25-billion ($5.37 billion) takeover in May 2022. After dismissing managers Thomas Tuchel and Graham Potter in quick succession, the Blues appointed former Tottenham Hotspur manager Mauricio Pochettino last summer, hoping for a change of fortunes.

Unfortunately for the club, the Argentine has not had the impact many expected him to have, with the Pensioners toiling in 11th place in the Premier League this season. Pochettino has repeatedly asked fans and the club management to be patient and allow the young project to bloom. However, Financial Fair Play (FFP) has almost caught up to the club in crises.

With silverware looking highly unlikely and a top-four finish well out of reach, the club must find a way to offset the loss they have suffered to avoid a massive FFP penalty next season. If they fail to honor the Profit & Sustainability Rules, the west London club could see their points docked, much like Nottingham Forest (4 points) and Everton (6 points) have this season.

Selling players for big bucks is a surefire way to get there, and according to The Times, the Pensioners are prepared to offload one of their most loved players to escape punishment.

Reece James Could Be Sold For $75 Million

As per the aforementioned source, Chelsea are looking to generate around £60 million ($75 million) by selling James this summer.

Since James is a homegrown player, 100% of the money received from his sale would go to the club’s coffers. The Londoners need to generate over £100 million ($126.25 million) in revenue by the end of June to avoid severe punishment. So, if they can sell James for the quoted amount, they will get a lot closer to their goal.

Last year, Real Madrid showed interest in signing James. However, with them working on signing Kylian Mbappe and Alphonso Davies this summer, they are unlikely to splurge so much on a player with a poor fitness record.

James, who is currently suffering from a serious hamstring injury, has played only eight Premier League matches this season, providing an assist. His contract with the Blues runs until June 30, 2028.