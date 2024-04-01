Transfer news expert Fabrizio Romano has claimed Real Madrid and Kylian Mbappe’s negotiations are progressing as expected, dismissing Paris Saint-Germain (PSG) boss Luis Enrique’s suggestion that the Frenchman could change his mind.

Luis Enrique Adds Intrigue To Kylian Mbappe Saga By Suggesting Player Could Stay At PSG

On Saturday (March 30), PSG manager Enrique said he was still hoping Mbappe would change his mind and continue his stay at the Parc des Princes. The Spaniard stated that since Mbappe had not publicly announced his departure, he could reconsider, especially if the Parisians won all four trophies they were fighting for, including the UEFA Champions League.

He told Prime Video (via Fabrizio Romano):

“I keep my hope about Mbappé staying at PSG. He hasn’t announced anything yet… he can change his mind, no?

“Imagine if we win four titles and Mbappé decides to stay at PSG… why not?”

Fabrizio Romano Assures Real Madrid Have No Reason To Worry

While Enrique is hoping against hope, Romano does not think there is a way back for the Parisians. He believes that Mbappe is exclusively negotiating with Real Madrid and their negotiations are in very advanced stages.

In his Daily Briefing column for CaughtOffside, Romano wrote:

“We’ve seen some fans reacting, and getting the feeling that Mbappe has once again changed his mind about his future, and that he could now stay at PSG like he did in 2022, when he was also one step away from becoming a Real Madrid player.

“There is one crucial difference this time, however, as on that occasion Mbappe never communicated to PSG that he was going to leave the club. At that time, Mbappe decided to keep all his options open, but as I’ve reported multiple times, on this occasion it’s different as he has communicated his decision with the PSG president Nasser Al-Khelaifi, as well as his teammates and other staff.”

Romano concluded by adding:

“Despite Enrique’s comments, I’m told that nothing has changed. From what I understand, Mbappe, nor anyone from his camp, has called PSG to inform them of a change of decision. There is no change there, and so PSG are continuing to work on their project for the future without Mbappe, while Mbappe keeps advancing negotiations with Real Madrid – no changes.”

Despite such turmoil about his future, Mbappe has been in top form for PSG. He has played 38 games for the club in all competitions, scoring 38 times and providing eight assists.