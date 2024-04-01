Soccer

Real Madrid Transfer News: Fabrizio Romano Sheds Light On Kylian Mbappe Saga After PSG Boss Luis Enrique’s Hopeful Claim

Author image
Sushan Chakraborty
Twitter Facebook Linkedin
Sports Editor
3 min read
PSG Star & Real Madrid Target Kylian Mbappe Is The Highest-Earner In Europe
PSG Star & Real Madrid Target Kylian Mbappe Is The Highest-Earner In Europe

Transfer news expert Fabrizio Romano has claimed Real Madrid and Kylian Mbappe’s negotiations are progressing as expected, dismissing Paris Saint-Germain (PSG) boss Luis Enrique’s suggestion that the Frenchman could change his mind.

Luis Enrique Adds Intrigue To Kylian Mbappe Saga By Suggesting Player Could Stay At PSG

On Saturday (March 30), PSG manager Enrique said he was still hoping Mbappe would change his mind and continue his stay at the Parc des Princes. The Spaniard stated that since Mbappe had not publicly announced his departure, he could reconsider, especially if the Parisians won all four trophies they were fighting for, including the UEFA Champions League

He told Prime Video (via Fabrizio Romano):

I keep my hope about Mbappé staying at PSG. He hasn’t announced anything yet… he can change his mind, no?

Imagine if we win four titles and Mbappé decides to stay at PSG… why not?

Fabrizio Romano Assures Real Madrid Have No Reason To Worry

While Enrique is hoping against hope, Romano does not think there is a way back for the Parisians. He believes that Mbappe is exclusively negotiating with Real Madrid and their negotiations are in very advanced stages. 

In his Daily Briefing column for CaughtOffside, Romano wrote: 

We’ve seen some fans reacting, and getting the feeling that Mbappe has once again changed his mind about his future, and that he could now stay at PSG like he did in 2022, when he was also one step away from becoming a Real Madrid player.

There is one crucial difference this time, however, as on that occasion Mbappe never communicated to PSG that he was going to leave the club. At that time, Mbappe decided to keep all his options open, but as I’ve reported multiple times, on this occasion it’s different as he has communicated his decision with the PSG president Nasser Al-Khelaifi, as well as his teammates and other staff.”

Romano concluded by adding:

Despite Enrique’s comments, I’m told that nothing has changed. From what I understand, Mbappe, nor anyone from his camp, has called PSG to inform them of a change of decision. There is no change there, and so PSG are continuing to work on their project for the future without Mbappe, while Mbappe keeps advancing negotiations with Real Madrid – no changes.”

Despite such turmoil about his future, Mbappe has been in top form for PSG. He has played 38 games for the club in all competitions, scoring 38 times and providing eight assists.

Author image
Twitter Facebook Linkedin

Sushan Chakraborty

A proud Real Madrid fan, Sushan Chakraborty has been writing about his beloved sport, soccer, since 2017. He has published well over 5000 articles since then, honing his skills along the way. Sergio Ramos' last-gasp equalizer in the 2014 Champions League final remains his most cherished memory, and he hopes to see the Spaniard return to the club for one last dance.
View All Posts By Sushan Chakraborty
Author Image

Sushan Chakraborty

Twitter Facebook Linkedin
A proud Real Madrid fan, Sushan Chakraborty has been writing about his beloved sport, soccer, since 2017. He has published well over 5000 articles since then, honing his skills along the way. Sergio Ramos' last-gasp equalizer in the 2014 Champions League final remains his most cherished memory, and he hopes to see the Spaniard return to the club for one last dance.
View All Posts By Sushan Chakraborty

Popular From Soccer

Latest news

View all
PSG Star & Real Madrid Target Kylian Mbappe Is The Highest-Earner In Europe
Soccer

LATEST Real Madrid Transfer News: Fabrizio Romano Sheds Light On Kylian Mbappe Saga After PSG Boss Luis Enrique’s Hopeful Claim

Author image Sushan Chakraborty  •  Apr 01 2024
Chelsea Legend Eden Hazard
Soccer
Top 5 Players With Most Premier League Goal Involvements In Their Debut Season At Chelsea: Eden Hazard Is In 5th Place
Author image Sushan Chakraborty  •  Apr 01 2024

Chelsea are one of the most celebrated clubs in England. With a passionate fanbase, a sensational home stadium in Stamford Bridge, unimaginably deep pockets, and a never-ending desire to win…

Real Madrid Winger Rodrygo
Soccer
10 Most Valuable Wingers In The World (April 2024): Real Madrid Star Rodrygo Claims 4th Spot
Author image Sushan Chakraborty  •  Apr 01 2024

Every top team in soccer rely heavily on their wingers to keep the flanks mobile. Their coaches ask them to carry the ball into the final third, whip crosses into…

Manchester City Arsenal
Soccer
Manchester City 0-0 Arsenal: Liverpool Capitalize On Etihad Draw To Claim Premier League Top Spot
Author image Sushan Chakraborty  •  Apr 01 2024
EURO 2024 AliExpress
Soccer
Chinese E-Commerce Platform AliExpress Will Sponsor EURO 2024
Author image Sushan Chakraborty  •  Mar 29 2024
Bayern Munich Man & Real Madrid Target Alphonso Davies Is One Of The Most Valuable Defenders
Soccer
“That is completely normal” – Bayern Munich Sporting Director Hits Back At Alphonso Davies’ Agent Amid Real Madrid Links
Author image Sushan Chakraborty  •  Mar 29 2024
Manchester United Are The Most Valuable Team Who Could Not Qualify For UEFA Champions League Quarter-Finals
Soccer
“Another tricky afternoon” – Chris Sutton Makes Blunt Prediction For Manchester United’s Trip To Brentford
Author image Sushan Chakraborty  •  Mar 29 2024
Arrow to top