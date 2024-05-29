Chelsea star Cole Palmer has waxed lyrical about Mauricio Pochettino, revealing how the former Blues boss helped him feel at ease in his debut campaign.

Chelsea Sacked Mauricio Pochettino After Just One Season

Last Tuesday (May 21), Chelsea announced they had parted ways with Pochettino, less than a year after appointing him as their manager. The Pensioners did not cite the reason behind his dismissal, but according to reports, they did not feel the Argentine did enough with the resources at his disposal.

Pochettino did fail to take the Blues to a top-four finish, but he also had to deal with a plethora of injuries throughout the season. Key players, including Christopher Nkunku, Reece James, and Ben Chilwell were out injured for most of the season, keeping Chelsea from fielding their strongest XI. Additionally, since the team was filled with youngsters, the lack of experience was evident and it cost them big in some matches.

Still, Pochettino got a grip on things toward the end of the campaign, taking Chelsea to five consecutive wins in their last five Premier League outings. Only Manchester City and Arsenal could match their end-of-season run.

Cole Palmer Thanks Mauricio Pochettino For Keeping Him Relaxed

According to reports, the Chelsea dressing room was unhappy with the club’s decision to sack Pochettino, with many players paying heartfelt tributes to the manager on social media. Palmer, who scored 22 goals and claimed 11 assists in 34 Premier League games in his debut season at Chelsea, is also disappointed with Pochettino’s departure. In an interview with The Sun, Palmer said he shared a great relationship with the manager and praised his man-managing skills.

The England international said:

“When he first came he installed the foundations and made sure everyone knew what was required. Then he started to teach us what he wanted to do. But first, we needed that base.

“As a man-manager, he would push you if you slack off. He’s been really good for me. He kept me relaxed and we had a really good relationship. He had a tough job, half the team has been injured — some very important players, too — so it’s been difficult for him. But everyone loved him. All the players did and he’s been very important for me as well.”

Chelsea reportedly want to appoint Leicester City manager Enzo Maresca as Pochettino’s successor. Pochettino, meanwhile, is one of the candidates to replace Erik ten Hag at Manchester United.