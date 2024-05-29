Soccer

“He’s been really good for me” – Chelsea Ace Cole Palmer Heaps Praise On Former Boss Mauricio Pochettino

Author image
Sushan Chakraborty
Twitter Facebook Linkedin
Sports Editor
3 min read
Chelsea Ace Cole Palmer Is One Of The Leading Penalty Takers In Europe
Chelsea Ace Cole Palmer Is One Of The Leading Penalty Takers In Europe

Chelsea star Cole Palmer has waxed lyrical about Mauricio Pochettino, revealing how the former Blues boss helped him feel at ease in his debut campaign.

Chelsea Sacked Mauricio Pochettino After Just One Season

Last Tuesday (May 21), Chelsea announced they had parted ways with Pochettino, less than a year after appointing him as their manager. The Pensioners did not cite the reason behind his dismissal, but according to reports, they did not feel the Argentine did enough with the resources at his disposal.

Pochettino did fail to take the Blues to a top-four finish, but he also had to deal with a plethora of injuries throughout the season. Key players, including Christopher Nkunku, Reece James, and Ben Chilwell were out injured for most of the season, keeping Chelsea from fielding their strongest XI. Additionally, since the team was filled with youngsters, the lack of experience was evident and it cost them big in some matches.

Still, Pochettino got a grip on things toward the end of the campaign, taking Chelsea to five consecutive wins in their last five Premier League outings. Only Manchester City and Arsenal could match their end-of-season run.

Cole Palmer Thanks Mauricio Pochettino For Keeping Him Relaxed

According to reports, the Chelsea dressing room was unhappy with the club’s decision to sack Pochettino, with many players paying heartfelt tributes to the manager on social media. Palmer, who scored 22 goals and claimed 11 assists in 34 Premier League games in his debut season at Chelsea, is also disappointed with Pochettino’s departure. In an interview with The Sun, Palmer said he shared a great relationship with the manager and praised his man-managing skills.

The England international said:

When he first came he installed the foundations and made sure everyone knew what was required. Then he started to teach us what he wanted to do. But first, we needed that base.

As a man-manager, he would push you if you slack off. He’s been really good for me. He kept me relaxed and we had a really good relationship. He had a tough job, half the team has been injured — some very important players, too — so it’s been difficult for him. But everyone loved him. All the players did and he’s been very important for me as well.

Chelsea reportedly want to appoint Leicester City manager Enzo Maresca as Pochettino’s successor. Pochettino, meanwhile, is one of the candidates to replace Erik ten Hag at Manchester United.

Author image
Twitter Facebook Linkedin

Sushan Chakraborty

A proud Real Madrid fan, Sushan Chakraborty has been writing about his beloved sport, soccer, since 2017. He has published well over 5000 articles since then, honing his skills along the way. Sergio Ramos' last-gasp equalizer in the 2014 Champions League final remains his most cherished memory, and he hopes to see the Spaniard return to the club for one last dance.
View All Posts By Sushan Chakraborty
Author Image

Sushan Chakraborty

Twitter Facebook Linkedin
A proud Real Madrid fan, Sushan Chakraborty has been writing about his beloved sport, soccer, since 2017. He has published well over 5000 articles since then, honing his skills along the way. Sergio Ramos' last-gasp equalizer in the 2014 Champions League final remains his most cherished memory, and he hopes to see the Spaniard return to the club for one last dance.
View All Posts By Sushan Chakraborty

Popular From Soccer

Latest news

View all
Chelsea Ace Cole Palmer Is One Of The Leading Penalty Takers In Europe
Soccer

LATEST “He’s been really good for me” – Chelsea Ace Cole Palmer Heaps Praise On Former Boss Mauricio Pochettino

Author image Sushan Chakraborty  •  May 29 2024
Liverpool Are The Most Popular Club In England
Soccer
“I think I would take it” – Mark Lawrenson Reveals Amount Liverpool Would Be Happy To Accept For Mohamed Salah
Author image Sushan Chakraborty  •  May 29 2024

Republic of Ireland legend Mark Lawrenson has advised Liverpool to sell Mohamed Salah in the summer transfer window. He reckons the Reds would be happy to accept a £100 million…

Barcelona Boss Hansi Flick
Soccer
Report: Barcelona Have No Plans To Sell Chelsea & Bayern Munich Target This Summer
Author image Sushan Chakraborty  •  May 29 2024

La Liga heavyweights Barcelona reportedly have no intention of selling Bayern Munich and Chelsea target Ronald Araujo in the summer transfer window. The Blaugrana need to sell at least one…

Manchester United manager Erik Ten Hag
Soccer
Manchester United Transfer News: Fabrizio Romano Claims Club Will Soon Decide Price Tag For 32-Year-Old Amid Saudi Interest
Author image Sushan Chakraborty  •  May 29 2024
Jude Bellingham
Soccer
5 Players Who Have Played For Both Borussia Dortmund & Real Madrid
Author image Sushan Chakraborty  •  May 29 2024
Cristiano Ronaldo Is Portugal's Leader
Soccer
Opinion: Cristiano Ronaldo Creates Saudi Pro League History But He Will Have To Surrender Spotlight To Conquer EURO 2024
Author image Sushan Chakraborty  •  May 29 2024
Manchester United Manager Erik ten Hag
Soccer
“PSV Eindhoven were two classes better” – Manchester United Boss Erik ten Hag Takes Indirect Dig At New Liverpool Manager Arne Slot
Author image Sushan Chakraborty  •  May 28 2024
Arrow to top