Soccer

Chelsea Managerial News: Blues Asked About Top La Liga Manager Before Sacking Mauricio Pochettino

Author image
Sushan Chakraborty
Twitter Facebook Linkedin
Sports Editor
3 min read
Mauricio Pochettino's Chelsea Have Salvaged 11 Points From A Position Of Deficit In The Premier League This Season
Mauricio Pochettino's Chelsea Have Salvaged 11 Points From A Position Of Deficit In The Premier League This Season

Journalist Matteo Moreno has claimed Premier League giants Chelsea asked about Girona manager Michel even before relieving Mauricio Pochettino of his responsibilities. Moreno, however, does not think the Blues have an agreement in place with Michel, as it was only a casual inquiry.

Spanish tactician Michel made history with Girona in the 2023-24 season. Under his tutelage, the Catalan outfit amassed 81 points in 38 La Liga fixtures, finishing third in the league standings and securing a place in the UEFA Champions League for the first time in their history.

Chelsea, meanwhile, finished sixth in the Premier League rankings after picking up 63 points from 38 games. They also lost the Carabao Cup final to Liverpool, despite the Reds filling the starting XI with players from their reserve bench.

Pochettino did turn things around toward the end of the 2023-24 Premier League campaign, winning their last five games in the competition. However, it was seemingly too little too late, as the Pensioner showed him the exit door.

Matteo Moreno Says Chelsea Asked About Michel During 2023-24 Season

In his Daily Briefing column for CaughtOffside, Moreno said Chelsea showed interest in Girona boss Michel but played down the manager’s chances of moving to Stamford Bridge. He backed Michel to continue at Girona for the next season before eventually joining a big club.

He said:

The idea is for him to stay and continue the project at Girona next season. He’s a managerial profile that a lot of clubs like, and it is true that Chelsea sounded him out earlier in the season, but in a very soft manner. Chelsea have other priorities, but he is a coach that lots of teams in England appreciate a lot, not just Chelsea.

Obviously there is the link to Manchester City at Girona, and he has a style that makes him very interesting to big clubs, and my feeling is that he could end up at a top team, and that may be in the Premier League, but it is much more likely to be next summer than this one.

Being a City Group club, Girona are closely related to the biggest outfit under the umbrella, Manchester City. Just like their players have a shot at playing for the marquee club, the manager does as well. So, if Pep Guardiola does decide to move on at the end of the 2024-25 campaign, there is a possibility that Michel could become his successor. In that case, Girona and City Group would want Michel to keep Michel in Spain, at least until Guardiola’s stance becomes clear.

Author image
Twitter Facebook Linkedin

Sushan Chakraborty

A proud Real Madrid fan, Sushan Chakraborty has been writing about his beloved sport, soccer, since 2017. He has published well over 5000 articles since then, honing his skills along the way. Sergio Ramos' last-gasp equalizer in the 2014 Champions League final remains his most cherished memory, and he hopes to see the Spaniard return to the club for one last dance.
View All Posts By Sushan Chakraborty
Author Image

Sushan Chakraborty

Twitter Facebook Linkedin
A proud Real Madrid fan, Sushan Chakraborty has been writing about his beloved sport, soccer, since 2017. He has published well over 5000 articles since then, honing his skills along the way. Sergio Ramos' last-gasp equalizer in the 2014 Champions League final remains his most cherished memory, and he hopes to see the Spaniard return to the club for one last dance.
View All Posts By Sushan Chakraborty

Popular From Soccer

Latest news

View all
Mauricio Pochettino's Chelsea Have Salvaged 11 Points From A Position Of Deficit In The Premier League This Season
Soccer

LATEST Chelsea Managerial News: Blues Asked About Top La Liga Manager Before Sacking Mauricio Pochettino

Author image Sushan Chakraborty  •  May 28 2024
La Liga Trophy
Soccer
Best Of La Liga: Celebrating The Standout Performers Of The 2023-24 Season
Author image Sushan Chakraborty  •  May 28 2024

The 2023-24 La Liga season had its last hurrah over the weekend, with all 20 teams walking out to the pitch for one last time. Real Madrid, who had clinched…

Xavi Barcelona Coach Disappointed
Soccer
“Everything I did caused an earthquake” – Emotional Xavi Says Barcelona Did Not Appreciate Him Enough During Managerial Stint
Author image Sushan Chakraborty  •  May 27 2024

Club legend Xavi has shed light on the challenges he faced during his reign as Barcelona manager. The manager admitted he never felt appreciated enough and always drew intense scrutiny…

Manchester United Are The Most Valuable Team Who Could Not Qualify For UEFA Champions League Quarter-Finals
Soccer
“I would be amazed if there isn’t a change” – Danny Murphy Advises Manchester United To Sack Erik ten Hag Despite FA Cup Win
Author image Sushan Chakraborty  •  May 27 2024
Barcelona Manager Xavi Has Overseen 20 Wins This Season
Soccer
Sevilla 1-2 Barcelona: Barca Icon Xavi Signs Off On A Winning Note
Author image Sushan Chakraborty  •  May 27 2024
Premier League Trophy
Soccer
Premier League 2023-24: Top 5 Players Who Overachieved Their Expected Goals By The Largest Margins
Author image Sushan Chakraborty  •  May 27 2024
Manchester United manager Erik Ten Hag
Soccer
“That’s their only way in” – Paul Merson Explains How Manchester United Can Beat Manchester United In FA Cup Final
Author image Sushan Chakraborty  •  May 24 2024
Arrow to top