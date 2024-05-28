Journalist Matteo Moreno has claimed Premier League giants Chelsea asked about Girona manager Michel even before relieving Mauricio Pochettino of his responsibilities. Moreno, however, does not think the Blues have an agreement in place with Michel, as it was only a casual inquiry.

Spanish tactician Michel made history with Girona in the 2023-24 season. Under his tutelage, the Catalan outfit amassed 81 points in 38 La Liga fixtures, finishing third in the league standings and securing a place in the UEFA Champions League for the first time in their history.

Chelsea, meanwhile, finished sixth in the Premier League rankings after picking up 63 points from 38 games. They also lost the Carabao Cup final to Liverpool, despite the Reds filling the starting XI with players from their reserve bench.

Pochettino did turn things around toward the end of the 2023-24 Premier League campaign, winning their last five games in the competition. However, it was seemingly too little too late, as the Pensioner showed him the exit door.

Matteo Moreno Says Chelsea Asked About Michel During 2023-24 Season

In his Daily Briefing column for CaughtOffside, Moreno said Chelsea showed interest in Girona boss Michel but played down the manager’s chances of moving to Stamford Bridge. He backed Michel to continue at Girona for the next season before eventually joining a big club.

He said:

“The idea is for him to stay and continue the project at Girona next season. He’s a managerial profile that a lot of clubs like, and it is true that Chelsea sounded him out earlier in the season, but in a very soft manner. Chelsea have other priorities, but he is a coach that lots of teams in England appreciate a lot, not just Chelsea.

“Obviously there is the link to Manchester City at Girona, and he has a style that makes him very interesting to big clubs, and my feeling is that he could end up at a top team, and that may be in the Premier League, but it is much more likely to be next summer than this one.”

Being a City Group club, Girona are closely related to the biggest outfit under the umbrella, Manchester City. Just like their players have a shot at playing for the marquee club, the manager does as well. So, if Pep Guardiola does decide to move on at the end of the 2024-25 campaign, there is a possibility that Michel could become his successor. In that case, Girona and City Group would want Michel to keep Michel in Spain, at least until Guardiola’s stance becomes clear.